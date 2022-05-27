Student Notebook

Achievers

Nicholas Sissel of High Point recently earned a Top Paper Award from the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The award recognizes the highest class grade for classes taken during the spring, summer and fall semesters in 2021.

Sissel earned the award in Civil Procedure I, fall 2021.

Announcements

This summer, UNCG will open its campus to local youth and offer more than 15 camps led by faculty, students and experts.

Camps include sports, music, engineering, writing, coding and YouTube streaming.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/yc8e4ar5.

Awards

Greensboro College has named Krystal Michelle Pruitt its Distinguished Graduate Student for 2022.

Krystal, a native of Wentworth, received the award along with her M.A. in theology, ethics and culture during the college’s commencement May 7.

The award, established in 2014, is presented annually at commencement. The winner is selected by the faculty from among all nominees.

Honors

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2022.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Local initiates: Candace Jacobs of Kernersville, East Carolina University; Lindsey Grogan of Eden, East Carolina University; and Katherine Herzberger of Kernersville, Randolph-Macon College.

Scholarships

The Park Scholarships program at N.C. State has named 42 students, including Abigail Lynn Mulry, daughter of Matthew and Margaret Mulry, to its Class of 2026 — the 27th class of Park Scholars.

The Park Scholarships program brings exceptional students to N.C. State based on outstanding accomplishments and potential in scholarship, leadership, service and character. The program provides a four-year scholarship valued at approximately $116,000 for in-state students and approximately $208,000 for out-of-state students.

Mulry will graduate from Northern Guilford High School.

For information, visit https://park.ncsu.edu/2022/05/11/class-2026/.

* * * *

The Goodnight Scholars Program at N.C. State has revealed the 50 recipients from 32 North Carolina counties selected for its new cohort of scholars.

Local students include: Anthony Bell, Western Guilford High School; Kiran Khan, Smith High School; Alexander Scruggs, Southwestern Randolph High School; and Emanuella Tran, Providence Grove High School.

The Goodnight Scholarship is valued at $22,000 per year for up to four years ($88,000) for traditional students. The cohorts receive access to a comprehensive student development program that includes weekly programming, exclusive travel opportunities and enrichment grant funding.

For information, visit https://tinyurl.com/3h5d6cz3.

