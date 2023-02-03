Achievers

High Point University Senior Jordan Morrison, an honors biology major from Loveland, Ohio, recently represented HPU’s Honors Scholar Program at the National Collegiate Honors Council Conference in Dallas, Texas. During the conference, she shared research and coursework that she and her colleagues gathered.

Their research evaluated the HPU honors program and the classes within the program to measure the impact it has on students. Morrison presented on the student perspective and shared the summary of her project. The goal was to analyze the impact of the classes and determine if students accomplished their curriculum goals for the honors program.

Thyrah Buissereth, a Disciplinary Honors student at UNCG, has been awarded the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Service Award based on making outstanding contributions in the area of social justice through service, particularly service to the UNCG community.

The award was established in 1986 to honor the memory of the late civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr. This award is presented to a student whose community activities and involvement embody the spirit of King’s service to humanity. She received the award at the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Jan. 18.

Announcements

A random traffic stop for speeding about 15 years ago opened up a door for Guilford County Schools principals Marcus Gause and Erik Naglee to start having real talk about racial differences. Gause, who is Black, was stopped as the two men carpooled together to UNC-Chapel Hill as they worked on advanced degrees. Naglee, who is white, quickly saw how differently Gause was treated during the stop. “Probably about a month before, I was driving and was stopped for speeding, and it wasn’t the same interaction at all,” says Naglee. “It was really eye-opening to see this play out in person.”

The two began talking about their different experiences. The talks they have had and the lessons they’ve learned are the basis of Greyt Expectations, a new initiative Gause and Naglee started to create safe spaces for students and adults to learn about racial and other differences and to start to make change. Gause is principal at Andrews High and Naglee is principal at Page High.

As part of Greyt Expectations’ work, they’ve partnered with Guilford Education Alliance to produce a series of four podcasts that tackle topics like racial differences in the classroom and work environment, code-switching, systemic inequities and privilege.

The Greyt Expectations series is part of GEA’s Bright Futures podcast that offers real talk about real issues in under 30 minutes. The podcast can be found on GEA’s website (www.GEANC.org), Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Audible and Spotify.

* * * *

Greensboro Day School middle school students will present Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.,” a musical based on Roald Dahl’s children’s book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 26.

The school is at 5401 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. Tickets will be available at greensboroday.org/tickets beginning Feb. 13.

Funds

In an effort to continue to modernize Career and Technical Education programs and classrooms across North Carolina, the General Assembly allotted $3 million in 2022 for State Superintendent Catherine Truitt to award funds to school districts via two grant programs: CTE Modernization and Support in Grades Six through Eight ($2 million) and Ancillary Items Necessary for the CTE Program ($1 million). In all, 66 school districts statewide have been awarded funds from one or both of the grant programs.

Funding priority was given to districts with at least one school that received low-wealth supplemental funding in the previous fiscal year and districts with a large population of at-risk students or students with disabilities.

Examples of awards include building new greenhouses and purchasing livestock for agricultural education programs; career exploration and planning programs at middle schools; purchasing necessary tools and equipment such as food safety and preparation materials for culinary arts; lab and 3-D anatomy equipment for health science; welding and other modern tools for construction trades; and drones for transportation and public safety.

Local districts that have been awarded grant funds for modernization included: Davidson County Schools, $50,000; Guilford County Schools, $45,000; Rockingham County Schools, $50,000; and Thomasville City Schools, $37,760.

Rockingham County Schools and Wilkes County Schools also received ancillary funds in the amounts of $50,000 and $95,998, respectively.

Gifts

High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy has received a generous donation from HPU parent Adam Covitt and his business, Federal Equipment Company. The gift provides state-of-the-art equipment to the school’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Covitt donated 14 different pieces of pharmaceutical manufacturing and testing equipment to the school over the span of two years. The equipment, which faculty and students have been using in class and for research purposes, is used to make and analyze solid dosage forms, like tablets, powders and capsules, as part of research and teaching.

Scholarships

Kaitlyn Cruz of Greensboro, a junior history major at High Point University and a Bonner Leader, was recently awarded $4,000 from the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship. The scholarship allows her to study British history this spring in the United Kingdom.

She wrote three essays as part of her application to the program. Her essays discussed her personal reasons for wanting to study abroad, what it means to her to be an American citizen going abroad and how she hopes to encourage others to pursue the Gilman program through service work. Cruz started her study abroad experience in mid-January.

* * * *

In recognition of April as “Distracted Driving Month,” Alliance Insurance Services will be awarding money for college to three students who produce the best videos on the dangers of distracted driving.

Competition for the scholarship money is open to any student planning to enroll in a community college or university this fall. The video can be up to three minutes in length and must be submitted by March 31.

Alliance Insurance Services will be awarding three cash prizes. First place wins $1,750, second place $900 and third place $350.

Video submissions should be emailed to Kaylea Hardman at kaylea@myallianceinsurance.com. Winners will be announced during the first week in April.

For information, visit www.myallianceinsuranceservices.com.