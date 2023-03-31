Achievers

Zamaria Kinsey of Sunbury joined the 4-H Tech Changemakers program at N.C. A&T in 2022. Recently, she was selected as a national spokesperson for Tech Changemakers, a 4H youth program, for her outstanding community impact. The National 4-H Council named her one of three 2023 National Teen Ambassadors for the program.

The 4-H Tech Changemakers program trains and equips teens to use their tech savvy to teach adults how to use and leverage digital resources to find employment, including online job seeking, marketing themselves on social media, software use and more.

Announcements

High Point University’s department of history will co-host author Marc Levy at the High Point Museum on March 31.

Levy discuss his book, “Medic in the Green Time: A Conversation with Vietnam War Combat Medic and Award-Winning Author Marc Levy,” from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with a Q&A until 7 p.m.

Levy served as an infantry medic in Vietnam and Cambodia from 1969-70. He has published four books and many essays, short stories and poetry about his wartime and post-war experiences.

He will provide firsthand accounts of the Vietnam War from the perspective of a combat medic, share photographs from his tour and discuss coping with trauma in the aftermath of the war.

High Point University’s Workman School of Dental Medicine has installed the first 10 SIMtoCARE dental simulation units that its team of professionals will use to train dental students. Ten more haptic simulators are expected to arrive by May, said Dr. Scott De Rossi, founding dean of the Workman School of Dental Medicine.

The SIMtoCARE hand piece connects to electromotors, which create a realistic feel for students to practice procedures such as giving a patient a filling or performing a root canal. The computer provides exact measurements, instant patient feedback and records data.

The technology provides an objective method to baseline, calibrate and continually improve the quality of care.

HPU’s Doctor of Dental Medicine degree program will enroll its inaugural class in the fall of 2024, and the Workman School of Dental Medicine will be North Carolina’s only dental school at a private university.