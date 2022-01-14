Student Notebook

Activities

High Point University students participate in community service projects each year for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Community members are invited to join HPU students and faculty as they participate in 30 service projects around the city on Jan. 17. To participate, visit www.highpoint.edu/servicelearning/mlk-day.

In addition to the service projects, HPU will host multiple educational workshops, speakers and films highlighting King’s life and legacy.

Community members are invited to attend HPU’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service at 11 a.m. Jan. 17 in Hayworth Chapel. This event is free and open to the public. This year’s keynote speaker is Elwood Robinson, chancellor of Winston-Salem State University.

Announcements

Randolph Community College is offering a course this month designed to develop and teach the skills needed to obtain a commercial driver’s license. The CDL permit is required to enroll in the CDL Truck Driver Training course planned for later this spring.