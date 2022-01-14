Student Notebook

Activities
High Point University students participate in community service projects each year for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Community members are invited to join HPU students and faculty as they participate in 30 service projects around the city on Jan. 17. To participate, visit www.highpoint.edu/servicelearning/mlk-day.
In addition to the service projects, HPU will host multiple educational workshops, speakers and films highlighting King’s life and legacy.
Community members are invited to attend HPU’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service at 11 a.m. Jan. 17 in Hayworth Chapel. This event is free and open to the public. This year’s keynote speaker is Elwood Robinson, chancellor of Winston-Salem State University.
Announcements
Randolph Community College is offering a course this month designed to develop and teach the skills needed to obtain a commercial driver’s license. The CDL permit is required to enroll in the CDL Truck Driver Training course planned for later this spring.
According to the American Trucking Association, the current driver shortage has risen to 80,000 — an all-time high for the industry and including 12,000 in North Carolina alone, and could surpass 160,000 by 2030. To keep up with demand for freight, projected retirements and other issues, trucking will need to recruit nearly one million new drivers in the next decade.
RCC’s course is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Jan. 24-Feb. 3, in room 223 of the Continuing Education and Industrial Center on the Asheboro Campus. The cost is $70.
To register, call 336-633-0268.
Scholarships
The Kellin Foundation is accepting applications for the Amanda Ireland Ward Memorial Scholarship through Feb. 15.
The $500 scholarship is open to Guilford County graduating seniors who exude a spirit of service to others, a value in caring for and connecting with all people and leadership inside and outside the classroom as illustrated through a written essay, demonstrated academic achievements and a recommendation from a mentor, teacher and/or coach.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/bde99xf9.
