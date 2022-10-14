Student Notebook

Achievers

The American Heart Association has selected the 2022-2023 class of Youth Heart Ambassadors to be the face and voice in the AHA’s in-school initiatives sharing their story to champion other children to establish healthy habits for better mental and physical well-being. Javion Jones, a freshman at The A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T, has been selected for the volunteer role.

The Youth Heart Ambassadors serve a one-year commitment as a volunteer of the AHA assisting the organization. The position gives youth a voice to encourage, advocate and underscore the need to raise funding as they share the impact cardiovascular disease has had on their life. The AHA accepted nominations from youth who have been affected by heart disease or stroke either through a personal diagnosis, diagnosis of a loved one or has made a personal lifestyle change, to serve in the Youth Heart Ambassador role.

“When I was 13 years old, I had a sudden cardiac arrest while on the basketball court. I’m thankful that my coaches knew the steps to save my life. They had someone call 911, CPR was started and an AED was used,” shared Jones. “I’m proud to stand up and share my story, and to encourage others to do what they can to help save even more lives.”

Schools interested in participating in either Kids Heart Challenge or American Heart Challenge to receive expanded curriculum resources for both classrooms and in-home learning environments can register now for next school year. To learn more about the school programs, visit www.heart.org/schools. More information can be found at heart.org/youthambassadors.

Announcements

Canterbury School will celebrate its 30th anniversary Oct. 14 with a Founders’ Day chapel service in Phillips Chapel located on campus at 5400 Old Lake Jeanette Road. As the school continues to grow, this day commemorates those individuals who joined in the school’s founding.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Kathleen Martin Barry, was a sixth grade student when the school first opened the doors on Sept. 7, 1993, graduated in 1996 and is now a general pediatrician in Winston-Salem with Novant Health Twin City Pediatrics.

The Distinguished Service Award, an award established by the board of trustees in 1997 as a way to honor someone for exceptional service to the school, will be presented to Thomas Milton. The Alumni Achievement Award, which was established in the school’s 20th year to recognize alumni who have excelled in the areas of scholarship, leadership and service during their time at Canterbury and after, will be presented to Cate Whitlatch, Class of 2016.

This is the first in a series of upcoming events to celebrate the school’s anniversary.

* * * *

UNCG will host E2Weekend on Oct. 28-29 — a weekend of esports tournaments, as well as educational Unreal Engine and Fortnite Creative toolset training provided in collaboration with Epic Games. Held in the UNCG Esports Arena and Learning Lab, the E2Weekend (Esports + Education) includes a two-day, hands-on educational opportunity for regional high school educators and UNCG faculty, staff and students. Participants will learn how to build interactive 3D experiences using Unreal Engine — a real-time 3D creation tool. They’ll also learn how to jump in and use Fortnite’s Creative toolset to build items using assets and devices from the game.

Separate from the training, UNCG will also be hosting the Spartan Clash featuring Fortnite, where students from North Carolina high schools, and two- and four-year colleges, will participate in a Solos Fortnite tournament.

Spartan Clash featuring Fortnite is a solo-player Fortnite tournament open to high school and college students, who will compete for a total prize pool between $1,000-$3,000. Competitors will take part in online qualifiers with the top 45 players competing in the UNCG Esports Arena and Learning Lab in the semifinals and finals on Oct. 29. Visit esports.uncg.edu to register to compete or attend the event.

The next UNCG E2Weekend is Jan. 13-15 and will include an additional Unreal Engine Accelerator Experience, and a Spartan Clash featuring Rocket League.

* * * *

The North Carolina A&T Real Estate Foundation (The Foundation) recently closed on University Landing Apartments and University Park Apartments, both of which are less than a half-mile from the main university campus.

The acquisitions, which are owned by the Aggie Apartment Life Holding Corporation, will add a total of 350 beds to the foundation’s portfolio and an additional $25 million in real estate assets for a total of more than $235 million.

The foundation owns the off-campus Aggie Apartment Life student apartments and other real estate-related projects as part of its mission to support the university’s academic community, and the two properties will become part of the Aggie Apartment Life program and be available for lease in the fall of 2023.

Currently, there are five Aggie Apartment Life communities, including Sebastian Villages, Preeminent Pointe, Collegiate Commons, Campus Edge and Aggie Pointe and they allow the university to provide housing for more than 50% of its students. The national average is 35%.

* * * *

The Greensboro Medical Society, Old North State Medical Society, Guilford County Schools and Cone Health have partnered with N.C. A&T to host a youth summit with Black Men in White Coats.

The Black Men in White Coats — Greensboro Youth Summit will bring together an estimated 500 students, parents, educators, clinicians and community leaders to inspire youth to consider careers in health care while laying the foundation for success via mentorship and networking.

The summit is set for 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at N.C. A&T Student Center, 1403 John W. Mitchell Drive in Greensboro.

The youth summit will provide hands-on activities such as suturing, dissections, exam basics and interpretation of radiological studies. Organizers will also provide educational sessions for parents and guardians regarding how to help their children navigate this journey.

The summit is free; registration is required. Visit www.bmwcsgso.com to register.

* * * *

Theatre Art Galleries will offer a six-week art course for homeschooled students ages 5 to 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 7-Dec. 12. The class will focus on animals and African art and students will create both 2D and 3D works of art.

The class will be held on the second floor of the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. A virtual field trip with the North Carolina Museum of Art also is included. There will be a small art show featuring student work on the last day.

Registration is required (tinyurl.com/5n9x45uv) and the deadline is Nov. 2. The cost is $125 for non-members and $100 for TAG members.

Contact Michaela Hafley at 336-887-2137 or email at michaela@tagart.org with questions. For information, visit tagart.org.

Awards

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi has announced the recipients of a 2022 Love of Learning Award. The awards help fund post-baccalaureate studies and career development for active society members.

Local recipients included Morgan Frost and Xiaohuan Xue, both of Greensboro and both initiated at UNCG.

They are among 200 recipients to receive the award.

Love of Learning Awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, career development, and more.

Frost, Ph.D. candidate at UNCG, will use funds from the award — $500 -— to travel to the Ecological Society of America’s conference in Montreal.

Scholarships

In total, 198 Modern Woodmen members from the Class of 2022 have been awarded with Make An Impact Scholarships. Local students included: Annah Hubbard of Burlington, $1,000, UNC School of the Arts; and Olivia Roberts of Whitsett, $1,000, UNCG.

High school seniors can apply for the annually awarded scholarships.

* * * *

For the 2022-23 academic year, Autobell Car Wash awarded scholarships totaling $158,250 to assist with college tuition to 84 team members in the Carolinas, Georgia, Maryland and Virginia.

The recipients were selected for their academic diligence and accomplishments, productive extracurricular activities and civic engagement.

Local scholars include: Zackary Brooks of Greensboro, N.C. A&T; Luke Gentry of Greensboro, UNC-Chapel Hill; Sofia Mata of Burlington, UNC-Charlotte; and Nyles Mosley of Summerfield, Appalachian State University.

* * * *

Katelyn Bodwell is a 2022-23 recipient of an Omicron Delta Kappa General Scholarship.

Bodwell is currently an assistant director with the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement at UNCG. Before starting at UNCG, Bodwell served as a coordinator with the Center for Leadership and Service at Florida International University and is a two-time AmeriCorps member.

Currently, Bodwell is enrolled in UNCG’s Ph.D. in educational studies with a concentration in cultural foundations program. Her goals include studying the relationship between culture and education to strengthen service programs at colleges and universities. Bodwell hopes to provide research that will enhance ethical and effective engagement across the country.