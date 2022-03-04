Student Notebook

Achievers
Nathan Vescio of Greensboro was an important part of the team that staged Lawrence University’s winter term theatrical production, “Moliere Inspired.”
Nearly 40 Lawrence students worked in the cast and crew in presenting “Moliere Inspired,” a production from Lawrence’s department of theater arts in celebration of the French playwright’s 400th birthday.
Activities
Local first responders and frontline workers were greeted by High Point University students on Feb. 21 who thanked them for their service and sacrifice.
Law enforcement, hospital staff, public health staff and more were invited to HPU’s campus for a Frontline Workers Drive-Thru Dinner, where they received complimentary food, an HPU T-shirt, messages of gratitude and free basketball tickets. The event was organized by HPU’s Student Government Association and held in front of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
Local first responders lined up in firetrucks, police cars and their own cars to make their way through the line of students holding thank-you signs and clapping.
This is the second year HPU’s SGA hosted the dinner.
* * * *
Alamance Community College held a ceremonial beam-signing and raising ceremony on March 1 to celebrate the placement of the final structural steel girder for the Biotechnology Center of Excellence, under construction on the campus and visible from Interstate 85/40.
The $19.4 million Center of Excellence, scheduled to open in late fall 2022, will be a freestanding, three-story, 32,000-square-foot structure, housing a mix of labs and classroom space serving the biotechnology, medical laboratory technology, histotechnology and agricultural-biotechnology programs.
ACC’s biotechnology program, established in 1985, is the oldest two-year program of its kind in the nation.
College administrators and trustees, elected officials, and business leaders attended the in-person ceremony. The public had an opportunity to view the event via a livestream.
The event concluded with nearly all guests signing the steel beam before a crane lifted the final girder to workers atop the framework who secured it into place.
Announcements
Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, former secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, will be the commencement speaker at Guilford College on May 14. The college will award diplomas to about 270 graduates in an outdoor ceremony on its Quad for the first time in three years.
During the ceremony, the former secretary will be presented with the honorary doctor of science degree, recognizing her leadership in managing the state’s response to COVID-19. Guilford trustees approved the honorary degree following a nomination process and endorsement by the faculty.
In January, Cohen announced that she would enter the private sector as executive vice president of a health care company, Aledade, and chief executive officer of its new health-services unit, Aledade Care Solutions.
* * * *
Randolph Community College, Asheboro City Schools, Randolph County Schools and Uwharrie Charter Academy are joining forces for Randolph Next, a job fair featuring more than 40 local businesses and the career and educational opportunities at RCC. Scheduled for March 8 on RCC’s Asheboro campus, the fair will feature two daytime sessions for local high school seniors who are undecided about what’s next after graduation, and an evening session from 4 to 6 p.m. that is open to the public, which is in cooperation with NCWorks and the Asheboro/Randolph Chamber.
Seniors who want to attend will work with their school’s career development coordinators to take a field trip to RCC, resumés in hand, and attend information sessions based on their interests. The morning sessions are from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. with the afternoon sessions from noon to 2 p.m. Information on college admissions, Free Application for Federal Student Aid, NCWorks and Apprenticeship Randolph also will be on hand, along with military recruiters. All of RCC’s programs will be featured.
The evening session will feature a job fair, college programs and door prizes. Attendees should bring their resumé and dress to impress when they check in at the plaza outside the Learning Resources Center.
* * * *
Believe in the G, UNCG’s annual day of giving, is set for 7 a.m. March 15 to 2 p.m. March 16.
Community members are encouraged to make a gift of any size.
For information, visit https://believeintheg.uncg.edu.
* * * *
The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee voted at the Feb. 24 work session to send a revised policy pertaining to the naming and renaming of district facilities, out for a 30-day public comment period.
Policy 9300 — Naming or Renaming of Facilities (tinyurl.com/4p83tk99) defines what a facility is, guidelines for naming or renaming schools and facilities, and various other aspects of naming processes.
After comments for 30 days, the board will then consider the policy at its April 12 board meeting.
GCS is working with the North Carolina School Boards Association to review and update all policies.
Also at this work session, the Guilford County Schools Board of Education approved a temporary relocation plan for Claxton Elementary School students. To successfully move forward with the $300 million capital bond program and the construction of a new Claxton Elementary School, students must be relocated during construction.
The board approved the administration’s recommendation to relocate Claxton students through the end of the 2023-2024 school year. For the next two academic school years, Claxton will be housed at two sites, prioritizing capacity and keeping school communities together.
Kindergarten, first, second and third grade students and teachers will temporarily be housed at Jesse Wharton Elementary School.
Fourth and fifth grades will shift to a wing at Kernodle Middle School for this temporary arrangement.
Tours for students and families will be scheduled prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Construction at Claxton is set to begin in July of this year.
Scholarships
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro offers scholarships that recognize academic or athletic achievement, respond to financial need, support field-of-study pursuits and help build the next generation of community leaders. Scholarships range from one-time $1,000 awards up to renewable awards of $10,000 every year for four years.
Several of the scholarship deadlines have passed but there is still time to apply for the John Carlton Myatt Writing Scholarship and the Thomas and Bettie O’Briant Scholarship.
For information, visit https://cfgg.org/grantseekers/#students.
