Student Notebook

During the ceremony, the former secretary will be presented with the honorary doctor of science degree, recognizing her leadership in managing the state’s response to COVID-19. Guilford trustees approved the honorary degree following a nomination process and endorsement by the faculty.

In January, Cohen announced that she would enter the private sector as executive vice president of a health care company, Aledade, and chief executive officer of its new health-services unit, Aledade Care Solutions.

* * * *

Randolph Community College, Asheboro City Schools, Randolph County Schools and Uwharrie Charter Academy are joining forces for Randolph Next, a job fair featuring more than 40 local businesses and the career and educational opportunities at RCC. Scheduled for March 8 on RCC’s Asheboro campus, the fair will feature two daytime sessions for local high school seniors who are undecided about what’s next after graduation, and an evening session from 4 to 6 p.m. that is open to the public, which is in cooperation with NCWorks and the Asheboro/Randolph Chamber.