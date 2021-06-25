Student Notebook

Achievers

￼This summer, Timothy Rundle from Noble Academy will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, NYLF: Engineering Program, taking place this summer on the campus of Georgia Institute of Technology.

NYLF: Engineering is one of the Envision by WorldStrides’ family of programs that enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

For more than 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family.

The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with more than 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways

Activities

High Point University welcomed nearly 350 intellectually gifted high school seniors from across the state on June 20 for the start of Governor’s School West.