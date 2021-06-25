Student Notebook

Achievers
￼This summer, Timothy Rundle from Noble Academy will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, NYLF: Engineering Program, taking place this summer on the campus of Georgia Institute of Technology.
NYLF: Engineering is one of the Envision by WorldStrides’ family of programs that enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
For more than 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family.
The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with more than 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways
Activities
High Point University welcomed nearly 350 intellectually gifted high school seniors from across the state on June 20 for the start of Governor’s School West.
For the next five and a half weeks, students will attend classes focused on one of five academic disciplines in English, math, social science, natural science or Spanish and one of five arts disciplines in choral music, instrumental music, dance, theater or visual art.
The program offers student performances, academic presentations, social events, afternoon and evening seminars on a wide range of current theories, concepts and explorations. Guest speakers and performers work with the students.
* * * *
This spring, High Point University’s Hayworth Chapel Board of Stewards raised a total of $5,000 for West End Ministries.
The HPU Chapel community hosted a silent auction, which raised nearly $2,000 for West End Ministries. The board, the student leadership of Hayworth Chapel, then donated an additional $3,000 collected as part of the spring offering.
Announcements
The UNCG Police Department will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, at Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness, 1301 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org (using sponsor code: UNCG PD) call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Awards
￼Brenna Bestmann of Asheboro was chosen as Randolph Community College’s Academic Excellence Award winner for 2021, while Brooke Richardson of Asheboro was RCC’s nominee for the 2021 Dallas Herring Achievement Award.
Bestmann, who is studying radiography at RCC, was one of 58 students from each community college in North Carolina who were recognized in April for academic excellence.
The Dallas Herring Achievement Award was established by the North Carolina Community College System to honor the late Dallas Herring.
Richardson, a 2018 Presidential Scholar, is currently pursuing not only a degree in cosmetology, but also an associate degree in business administration. She also has worked at Hair Kutts Salon in High Point since 2019.
RCC also recognized student achievement with its annual Academic Awards and Curriculum Awards.
Academic Awards winners: Emily M. Bennett of Greensboro; Joseph M. Zellmer, Diego Colina, Jesse Osborne, all of High Point; and Hannah Sheppard of Pleasant Garden
Curriculum Awards winners: Jaylan S. Oakes of Greensboro; and Courtney A. Roach, Jesse Osborne of High Point
Scholarships
Several Randolph Community College students recently received $500 scholarships thanks to the State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation’s Bridge to Career Program.
The students receiving scholarships were Olin Sports and his niece, Courtney, in Emergency Medical Technician; Jorge Barrios, Samantha Burgess, Matthew Bym, Austin Davis, Edgar Fuentes, Summer Jacobs, John Leonard, Brandon Schultheis, April Stone, Brady White and Taylor Willey in Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET); and Destinie Beane, Kelli Rush, Emily Rembert, Alisha Knight and Kaitlyn Walker in Pharmacy Technician.
In all, the college awarded 17 for BLET, eight for EMT, and five for Pharmacy Technician.
The foundation established the SECU Bridge to Career Program in 2018 to help remove financial barriers for students seeking to obtain state-regulated or industry-recognized credentials through the Workforce Continuing Education Division of their local community college that lead to sustainable wage careers within their local communities.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.