Student Notebook

UNCG has announced two concerts:
Faculty Composers: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, UNCG’s Tew Recital Hall. Free. Tickets and livestream: tinyurl.com/bdfntckm.
Kim-Tollefsen Piano Duo: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, UNCG’s Tew Recital Hall. Free. Tickets and livestream: tinyurl.com/4cbyssa3.
For information, call 336-334-5789.
Wesleyan Christian Academy’s performing arts department will present “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. Feb. 24-26 and 2 p.m. Feb. 26-27 in the academy’s auditorium at 1917 N. Centennial St. in High Point.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and will be sold from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays in the Performing Arts Auditorium Foyer at the academy.
For information, call 336-884-3333.
A team of UNCG researchers, in partnership with the Randolph County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, is offering a survey concerning this question: How can Randolph County as a community help teenagers and young adults stay safe and have a positive direction in life?
The survey is at https://uncg.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1Fe43nJogopcPcO.
All participants who complete the survey can enter a drawing for one of 20 $50 Amazon gift cards.
For information, call 336-334-3659.
In honor of Children’s Dental Health Month in February, the North Carolina Dental Society is providing an oral health curriculum to teachers, students and parents to help increase the awareness and importance of oral health in children. The resources include videos, worksheets and lesson plans for students in kindergarten through eighth grades. The materials follow national and state healthy living standards and will be provided in both English and Spanish.
The curriculum was developed by McMillen Health in collaboration with the NC Dental Society and NC Dental Society Foundation and funded by the Delta Dental Foundation of North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.
For information, visit www.ncdental.org/for-the-public/oral-health-education.
Greensboro Day School will host author and speaker Emily Esfahani Smith as the 2022 McLendon Parent and Faculty Education speaker from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 14 in Sloan Theatre on the campus of Greensboro Day School. The event is free and open to the public. Register at greensboroday.org/mclendon.
Smith, the author of “The Power of Meaning,” is an international speaker. In her presentation, Smith will discuss four ideas that make for a meaningful and fulfilling life.
Greensboro Day School is able to provide this programming thanks to an endowment established by Charles McLendon, co-founder and first board chairman of the school.
The Western Middle School cafeteria has been named after Thomas B. Simmons, who spent 25 years serving the school.
Thomas Bankston Simmons III joined the Guilford Middle School team after he and his wife moved to Jamestown from Los Angeles following his first retirement. Simmons died March 1 at his home. Affectionately known as “The Peace Man,” Simmons was known for always showing a peace sign to all he passed.
The letter recommending the naming said, “Simmons’ favorite place in the building was the school cafeteria. Although he was working, pulling trash, he was also visiting with the students, exchanging stories with them and always imparting his words of wisdom.”
Those in support of the naming say Simmons’ presence was always a light.
