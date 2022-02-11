Student Notebook

Smith, the author of “The Power of Meaning,” is an international speaker. In her presentation, Smith will discuss four ideas that make for a meaningful and fulfilling life.

Greensboro Day School is able to provide this programming thanks to an endowment established by Charles McLendon, co-founder and first board chairman of the school.

•••

The Western Middle School cafeteria has been named after Thomas B. Simmons, who spent 25 years serving the school.

Thomas Bankston Simmons III joined the Guilford Middle School team after he and his wife moved to Jamestown from Los Angeles following his first retirement. Simmons died March 1 at his home. Affectionately known as “The Peace Man,” Simmons was known for always showing a peace sign to all he passed.

The letter recommending the naming said, “Simmons’ favorite place in the building was the school cafeteria. Although he was working, pulling trash, he was also visiting with the students, exchanging stories with them and always imparting his words of wisdom.”

Those in support of the naming say Simmons’ presence was always a light.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.