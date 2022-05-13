Student Notebook

Activities

Wofford College’s fraternities and sororities held their annual Greek Week the week of April 25 and concluded it with the annual Greek Awards that recognized both organizations and individual achievements of members. Additionally, organizations raised $27,051 for the Grateful Hearts Project, started by Cate Whitlatch, a psychology major from Greensboro. The project creates themed boxes of decorations for children admitted to the hospital.

Whitlatch is a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Her project was inspired by a cousin who died from a childhood cancer.

Announcements

During the summer of 2022, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office will offer C.A.R.E. and D.A.R.E. camps to homeschool and private school children.

C.A.R.E. Camp is for students in second through fourth grades and D.A.R.E. Camp is for students in fifth through seventh grades.

The camps are four hours a day during the week of July 25-29.

The camp will take place at the Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters, 760 New Century Drive in Asheboro.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/2srcfcjw.

Awards

Five members of Elon’s Class of 2022 and two Elon alumnae have been selected to teach English in a foreign country through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, with another five students named as alternates for Fulbright awards.

Receiving the awards are Jack Corby ‘22 (Bulgaria), Samantha Dominguez ‘22 (Czech Republic), India Kirssin ‘21 (Argentina) and Tasia Theoharis ‘22 (Germany). Also receiving Fulbright awards but declining them to pursue other opportunities are Miso Kim ‘22, Allison Potter ‘22 and Angela Myers ‘21.

Sadie Traylor ‘21 (Laos), Deena Elrefai ‘22 (Uruguay), Emily Katz ‘22 (Spain), Catherine Stallsmith ‘22 (North Macedonia) and Cameron Wilson ‘21 (Colombia) were named alternates for Fulbright awards this year and can be selected to teach English abroad if additional funding becomes available.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/ycx6pxsb.

Honors

Ashley Heacox of Jamestown was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Heacox was initiated at Queens University of Charlotte.

Scholarships

Lourdes Maribel Reyes Cabrera, a High Point Central High School senior who is interested in studying biology, has received the Morehead-Cain Scholarship, a four-year, undergraduate merit scholarship to UNC-Chapel Hill. She is the daughter of Lourdes Cabrera of High Point.

In addition to tuition, books and room and board, the Morehead-Cain funds four summers of travel and experiential learning. It also offers scholars Discovery Fund grants for additional educational experiences.

* * * *

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced this year’s National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners. Local scholars, all high school seniors, include: Andrew S. Gaylord, Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School; Benjamin Liebkemann, Early College at Guilford; Abigail L. Mulry, Northern Guilford High School; and Garret C. Eichlin, Northwest Guilford High School.

* * * *

Two Dudley High School seniors were awarded $1,000 each from the Dudley Class of 1963.

Recipients, their universities and majors: Delilah Ann Battle, Meredith College, graphic design; and Lawrence Elijah Marsh, N.C. A&T, civil engineering.

Fay Henry is the scholarship chairwoman.

