Student Notebook

Achievers
High Point University students pitched their business ventures to a panel of judges and earned start-up funds during the annual Elevator Pitch Competition on Nov. 10.
The competition is a part of HPU’s Global Entrepreneurship Week, an international initiative that introduces entrepreneurship to young people across the globe. There were 21 students competing this year for funding to launch their companies or continue working on their business ideas.
Two businesses landed in a tie for first place. Addison Antico and Jordan Rubin earned $5,000 for their idea, MJ Bottle, and Alexander Malyszko also won the same amount for Your Personal Jeweler.
Antico and Rubin, both seniors majoring in strategic communication, say their product is an all-in-one baby formula feeding bottle, and they are in the process of patenting it.
“The MJ Bottle is named after my nephew, Matthew Jr.,” said Antico, who is from Sherborn, Massachusetts. “We named the bottle after him because that is how this problem first arose. That’s what led us to creating this unique mechanism. My partner and I are excited to use the winning funds to further our invention and eventually get it into stores.”Your Personal Jeweler helps independent jewelers run their business with a “back office” solution. Malyszko says his product helps with accounting, marketing, advising services, systems management and network resources.
Quentin Barrial took home second place and earned $2,500 for The Condiment Spreader. The product is a utensil that looks like a spatula to make it easier to scrape the outer edges of a condiment jar. He says this invention is more efficient and helps eliminate food waste.
Third place and $1,500 went to Jack Hammond for Fish Stick. His product will retrieve expensive fishing lures from trees and underwater structures to avoid hazards to wildlife in the area. The idea came when he saw a great blue heron stuck in fishing litter, and he knew something needed to change.
The following runners-up earned $1,000 each for their businesses: Vincent Scavo V; Ivana Korankyi; Cole Brisson; Kema Leonard; Jess Marley and Blake Newell; and Maddie Drobny and Lauren McAtee.
Activities
The co-founder of Apple computers continued coaching students in High Point University’s Webb School of Engineering during a virtual session Nov. 30.
Steve Wozniak, who pioneered the first personal computer, is HPU’s Innovator in Residence. He regularly visits campus to connect with students in all majors, while also guiding students in the engineering school through a specific project.
For the last several months, students have worked on a project that includes reading brainwaves through a headset, then converting those thoughts into commands to control a device. A small robot is the group’s target device, and Wozniak has regularly checked in on their progress..
* * * *
High Point University’s Jewish students shared their faith and Hanukkah traditions with the HPU community during the 10th annual Hanukkah dinner on Dec. 1 at 1924 Prime, one of HPU’s fine-dining learning labs.
This year, Hanukkah began at sundown on Nov. 28 and concludes Dec. 6. The university holds the Hanukkah dinner for the campus community and lights a menorah on campus.
Per tradition, students, faculty and staff in the HPU Hillel community read the story of Hanukkah, recite prayers in Hebrew, learn to play the dreidel and serve authentic Jewish food such as matzo ball soup, sufganiyot, which are jelly doughnuts, and potato latkes.
Honors
Aliute-Nkoyo Udoka of Greensboro was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Udoka was initiated at Clemson University.
Scholarships
Julia Myhre of Greensboro received a scholarship from the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute, a top-10 ranked program at the University of Utah, for the 2021-22 academic year. In total, the institute awarded this year $320,400 in scholarships to 110 students. The scholarships come with the opportunity to gain leadership skills and experience while managing many activities for aspiring entrepreneurs.
