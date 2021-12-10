Student Notebook

Achievers

High Point University students pitched their business ventures to a panel of judges and earned start-up funds during the annual Elevator Pitch Competition on Nov. 10.

The competition is a part of HPU’s Global Entrepreneurship Week, an international initiative that introduces entrepreneurship to young people across the globe. There were 21 students competing this year for funding to launch their companies or continue working on their business ideas.

Two businesses landed in a tie for first place. Addison Antico and Jordan Rubin earned $5,000 for their idea, MJ Bottle, and Alexander Malyszko also won the same amount for Your Personal Jeweler.

Antico and Rubin, both seniors majoring in strategic communication, say their product is an all-in-one baby formula feeding bottle, and they are in the process of patenting it.