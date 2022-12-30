Student Notebook

Activities

Roger Vaughan, associate professor of exercise science at High Point University, and his students recently published a paper involving diabetes in the Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology peer-reviewed journal. Students contributed to the research by designing and executing experiments, interpreting data and writing the manuscript.

Their research investigated the effect of insulin resistance in a model of skeletal muscle on the predominant transport protein (LAT1) of a select group of amino acids called branched-chain amino acids (BCAA). He says this research was an extension of previous research in his lab on the relationship between BCAA and insulin resistance.

Vaughan says BCAA are significant in insulin resistance because their accumulation in the blood is a strong predictor of severity of insulin resistance. Previous research has found those with insulin resistance have a decreased ability to metabolize BCAA, however it is less studied whether diabetic populations have a decreased ability to uptake BCAA into muscle due to altered LAT1.

High Point University’s Esports Club participated in the first-ever Spartan Invitational collegiate tournament series, which featured the popular video game Fortnite. Teams competing in the tournament were vying for a $500 prize as the first-place winners.

Four students represented HPU at the tournament, which was livestreamed on Dec. 2. The tournament was in collaboration with Epic Games, an American video game company and software developer based in Cary.

Senior Matt Peters, president of the Esports Club, says this tournament helps game design students see what kinds of games they could be creating and get a firsthand look into that realm. Peters shares that it takes a lot of work for the casters, producers, players and map and game-level designers to work as a successful team.

The HPU team took home third place at the tournament.

Awards

Ethan Muckerheide, a sophomore psychology major from Dayton, Ohio, at High Point University, was awarded the 2022-2023 State of North Carolina Undergraduate Research and Creativity Symposium George T. Barthalmus Award for his research. This award provides direct funding to examine whether rumination, an obsessive focus on negative or distressing thoughts, impacts a person’s willingness to endure pain longer.

Muckerheide has been researching with his professors since his second semester at HPU. He started working with Laura Nagy, assistant professor of psychology, in her lab and then participated in the Summer Research Institute, where he won first place for his research during the elevator pitch. During that time, he also co-authored a book chapter.

He plans to pursue a Ph.D. in either clinical psychology or sports psychology when he graduates.

Grants

Ashley Cruz, a High Point University student studying psychology, was awarded a nearly $1,500 Undergraduate Research Grant from Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology, to pursue her project “Exploring the Effects of Different Types of Anger on Pain Tolerance.” She presented the results to this project at the State of North Carolina Undergraduate Research & Creativity Symposium earlier this month.

These grants are awarded to Psi Chi students who demonstrate competence of and commitment to psychology’s best research practices. The grant also helps students learn how to apply and manage research grants.

The Psi Chi Society is meant to encourage, stimulate and help advance the field and science of psychology.

Cruz graduated this month and is continuing to further her education as an aspiring psychometrist.