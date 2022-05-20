Student Notebook

Activities

High Point University students, faculty and staff spent nearly 500,000 hours in service to the community during the academic year:

HPU students and community members dressed in superhero costumes on April 10 to raise money for Family Services of the Piedmont’s programs and services for child victims of abuse. HPU’s Kappa Delta sorority raised nearly $14,000 to help fund programs like domestic violence shelters, children’s advocacy centers, individual and family counseling, and in-home therapy.

Sophomore Education Fellows partnered with Out of the Garden Project for the academic year through the EDU 2100 class, Nature of the Learner, taught by Sarah Vess, associate dean of the Stout School of Education. Students donated more than 630 pounds of food and more than $100 in donations to the nonprofit’s backpack program. Education Fellows also donated two new volunteer signs that will be used to direct volunteers on where to enter.

Students in Arden Anderson‘s class were tasked with planning and implementing a sporting event to raise money for Special Olympics North Carolina. At the event, the class raised $850 to help the local organization’s Summer Games.

The Center for Community Engagement awarded the Arc of High Point, a local organization in High Point, with a $1,000 donation as the Community Partner of the Year. The HPU group presented the award at the first annual awards ceremony on April 27 to celebrate local service organizations and leaders. HPU students nominated who they wanted to win, and the Arc of High Point had the most nominations.

HPU sophomore Kema Leonard, with the help of Kathy Elliott, HPU’s director of the Entrepreneurship Center, organized a way to help local entrepreneurs through Thrive High Point, which is a minority entrepreneurship initiative offered by Business High Point: Chamber of Commerce, launched in the fall of 2021. The Entrepreneurship Club raised $500 for the organization as its chosen philanthropy and made a matching donation to bring the total to $1,000 donated to help minority and women-owned businesses in the city.

For the fourth year, the annual “Voices on Washington Street” showcase highlighted the work of HPU’s VISTAs, recent graduates who provide thousands of hours of community service, and Douglas McCollum, a former Bonner Leader and 2020 graduate. McCollum helped organize and lead the Washington Street community after-school programs. Natalie Lucas and Heather Simmons, both AmeriCorps VISTAs and HPU alumni, helped with the “Passion Show” and teaching the elementary school workshops.

Announcements

Appalachian State University is accepting applications through July 1 for the first class of its new online Bachelor of Science in veterinary technology program, which begins this fall.

Students in the online program will earn a four-year degree, receiving on-site clinical training that will prepare them for employment in the veterinary medical profession.

The program was developed through a partnership between App State and Banfield Pet Hospital, a provider of preventive veterinary care in the U.S. and part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices.

For information, visit https://online.appstate.edu/programs/id/veterinary-technology-bs.

Awards

Anna Lomax, a 2022 High Point University graduate, has been honored as the 2022 recipient of the Haverty Cup.

The Haverty Cup was established in 1988 by the late Rawson Haverty to honor annually an outstanding graduating senior in one of the home furnishings related programs at HPU. This tribute was created to encourage students to pursue a career in the home furnishings industry.

Lomax received a $3,000 award and a personal replica of the Haverty Cup. Her name will be engraved on the base of the Haverty Cup, which is on permanent display in the library of Norton Hall on HPU’s campus.

Honors

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2022.

Students must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Local initiates included: Jackson Barnes of Archdale and Kaitlyn Cruz of Greensboro, High Point University; Wesley Hamm of Oak Ridge, Indiana State University; and Zachary Behe of High Point, Roanoke College.

Fellowships

The Blackburn Institute has recognized Anika Ames of Greensboro for her transition to Blackburn Fellow upon her graduation this month.

The institute is a civic engagement organization at the University of Alabama that focuses on developing leaders for the state of Alabama and the nation. In pursuit of this mission, the institute has four main values: Diversity of opinion, answering a call to action, intergenerational networking and a lifetime commitment to service.

A student’s transition to fellow reflects a commitment to the Blackburn values for the entirety of his or her lives.

Interns

The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine has announced that Ansley Sackett of Greensboro will begin a small animal medicine and surgery rotating internship at LSU Vet Med. She recently received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.

Many veterinary students and clinicians who wish to specialize in a particular area and become board certified must participate in the Veterinary Internship and Residency Matching Program. The American Association of Veterinary Clinicians sponsors the VIRMP to expedite the selection of interns and residents for participating veterinary schools, colleges and institutions. Some internships and residencies are available outside of the VIRMP.

Scholarships

Since the 1970s, N.C. Wildlife Federation has awarded scholarships to college students studying and working in the wildlife and conservation fields. Applicants must be enrolled full-time at an accredited North Carolina college or university with a major related to wildlife, fisheries, forestry, natural resources, conservation or environmental studies.

NCWF will provide up to seven grants, which may include one $2,500 Conservation Leadership grant for a student of outstanding merit. Socio-economic elements, extracurricular involvement and academic performance all impact final decisions.

Students must submit scholarship applications and supporting documents online by June 27. Visit ncwf.org/scholarships to learn more or apply. For questions, contact Sarah Hollis at sarah@ncwf.org.

