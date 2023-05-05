Awards

High Point University student Hannah Robertson, a class of 2023 interior design and visual merchandising major from Richmond, Va., was honored as the 2023 recipient of the Havertys Cup.

The Havertys Cup was established in 1986 by the late Rawson Haverty to honor annually an outstanding graduating senior in one of the home furnishings related programs at HPU. The tribute was created to encourage students to pursue a career in the home furnishings industry.

Robertson recently accepted a job with Jennifer Stoner Interiors, a luxury residential design firm in Richmond, Va.

Robertson received a personal replica of the Havertys Cup and a $3,000 award. Her name will be engraved on the base of the Havertys Cup, which is on permanent display in the library of Norton Hall on HPU’s campus.

Honors

The Westchester Country Day School chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 31 new members during a ceremony on April 18.

The National Honor Society recognizes outstanding high school students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service and character. In addition to maintaining strong academic records, members of NHS at Westchester serve as role models for other students and are leaders in many student organizations. They also participate in service projects in the community.

The following students from tenth through 12th grades are new inductees for the 2022-2023 school year: Davis Beck, Thomas Brinson, Jameson Calfee, Natalie Chrisman, Natalie Clinard, Mary Frances Collins, Lucie Corrigan, Harris Covington, Madi Dial, Aubrey Durham, Jackson Hedrick, Chase Hesling, Ben Hunsberger, Adam Martin, EB McEnaney, Liv Mueller, Claire Neal, Nolan Patterson, Sutton Scott, Natalie Seperteladze, Elizabeth Shoaf, Cooper Singer, Elliott Smith, Mac Timberlake, Graham Tucker, Kirian Veach, Daniel Volynets, Zayne Williamson, Cassie Woodall, Jalen Umstead and Benedict Van Dessel.

* * * *

The following Elon University students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Emma Bach, Bennett Curtis, Rachel Gardner, Camryn Glendon, Erin Hone, Kiara Hunter, Leandra Lorenz, Bethany Marzella, Nicole McGinty, Cailey Rogers, Jacob Stanley, Hannah Teich, Susan Tripp and Stephanie Williams.

Other local students who were initiated included: Shannon Huth, University of Lynchburg; Gregory Watson, University of Maryland Global Campus; Kara Campbell, Tiffany Gordon, Michelle Limbacher, Cemona Miller and Kelly Olmeda, all of UNC-Wilmington; Meaghan Dasnoit and Jacob England, both of Western Carolina University and Chela Parris, Winthrop University.

Scholarships

The Greensboro Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is accepting applications through May 22 for the Stephen L. Knier Memorial Scholarship for Outstanding Students with Disabilities. Community members may nominate either themselves or a deserving student at www.greensboro-nc.gov/GMCPDscholarship.

GMCPD will award up to $3,000 in scholarship opportunities. Applicants must be:

A high school senior

Currently enrolled at a school located within Guilford County

Enrolled/or planning to enroll in postsecondary education or vocational training in the fall of 2023.

Recipients will be recognized during a special ceremony at the Greensboro City Council meeting on June 6.

GMCPD is a nonprofit coalition of businesses, human service agencies, and individuals of all abilities with the mission to create a barrier-free community.

For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee or contact the committee at gmcpdinfo@gmail.com.

* * * *

GTCC sophomore Jeshika Lamsal has been named one of 459 semifinalists for the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, which could be worth up to $55,000 per year.

The scholarship, which is funded through the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, is awarded to community college students who have demonstrated exceptional academic ability, leadership, service and a determination to complete their bachelor’s degrees at top four-year institutions. Up to 100 finalists will be selected to receive the scholarship.

Lamsal is the president of both the Student Government Association and Phi Theta Kappa, GTCC’s honor society. She is also a member of the college’s student ambassador program and, as SGA president, serves on GTCC’s board of trustees.

Each Jack Kent Cooke Foundation award is intended to cover a significant share of the student’s educational experience, including tuition, living expenses, books and required fees.