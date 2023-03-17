Announcements

Kellin Foundation, in partnership with the Grimsley High School PTSA, will host a town hall program on the topic of Teen Drug Trends and Prevention for all students and parents in the community on March 20.

Join them at the Grimsley High School Media Center at 6 p.m. to gain insight on current facts and trends surrounding drugs, and learn strategies to help teens build healthy lifestyles. Refreshments will be provided at the town hall meeting.

Sign ups are encouraged but not required; visit tinyurl.com/29dtp3mx.

Eastern Music Festival, a classical music festival and summer educational program, has announced its 62nd season this summer. The season will run June 24-July 29.

The 2023 season will feature 60+ performances by distinguished artists and ensembles at its home location in Guilford Colleges’ Dana Auditorium, as well as other locations in Greensboro, including one performance in Boone.

The Joseph M. Bryan, Jr. Festival Orchestra Series this season will feature renowned soloists Gil Shaham, violin; Hélène Grimaud, piano; Awadagin Pratt, piano; William Wolfram, piano; Julian Schwarz, cello; and Jeff Multer, violin in performance with the Eastern Festival Orchestra.

The full season will be announced on April 14; individual tickets will go on sale May 1, online at easternmusicfestival.org/tickets. Complete program details will be available online at easternmusicfestival.org/calendar.

UNCG’s School of Theatre will present the play, “Roe,” at 7:30 p.m. March 24-25 and at 2 p.m. March 26 and April 2 in the Sprinkle Theatre.

There will be a post-show frame/works discussion for the performance held in person and as a Zoom event at 7 p.m. April 3. Visit www.uncgtheatre.com for the Zoom event link and to access programs.

Tickets are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336-334-4392 or in person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate St. in Greensboro. The box office is open from 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays.

“Roe” deals with strong emotions, viewpoints and themes surrounding the Roe v. Wade case and abortion. Rated PG-13, this play is intended for mature audiences and may be triggering for survivors.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Greensboro Youth Council will open the Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads pop-up shop for teens to get free prom attire from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 29- 30 and from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 31. The shop is located on the first level of Four Seasons Town Centre, next to Express. No registration is necessary to shop.

This program provides prom and special-occasion outfits to hundreds of middle-school and high-school students free of charge. The pop-up shop will have dresses, dress pants and shirts and accessories, such as shoes, purses, jewelry and ties.

GYC is also accepting cash donations to support this program. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/camillescloset to donate or for information.

This program is sponsored by Four Seasons Town Centre, BackPack Beginnings and the Cheshire Center.

Scholarships

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation has announced that Shelby Lorraine Parker of Dalton L. McMichael High School in Madison is among 45 high school seniors participating in the Cooke Young Scholars program who have been named Cooke College Scholars for the fall. Parker is the daughter of Sonya M. Newquist.

The foundation will provide these 45 high school seniors with up to $55,000 per year for up to four years to complete a bachelor’s degree through the College Scholarship Program. Cooke College Scholars also have access to comprehensive academic and career advising, funding to study abroad, internship and conference stipends and a thriving community of motivated peers in the Cooke Scholar community. They will also be eligible to apply for the Cooke Graduate Scholarship after graduating with their bachelor’s degree, which is worth up to $150,000.