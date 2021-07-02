Student Notebook

Achievers
Six HPU 2021 graduates and one faculty member were selected to be featured in Creative Quarterly 64, an international publication that features work from the best in graphic design, illustration, photography and fine art.
Winners were Nina Rizzo for graphic design and Will Hoffman for photography. Gabrielle Bryce, Adem Hasanaj, Katherine Minchala and Sydney Stallings were runners-ups for graphic design. Carrie A. Dyer, associate professor of graphic design, was also recognized as a winner in the professional design category.
Creative Quarterly 64 will be available in the fall at https://cqjournal.com/winners/64.
Lexa Hedgecock from Noble Academy recently joined other students from across the nation to take part in an academic- and career-oriented development experience, The National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore STEM at the Sheraton Hotel-Four Seasons in Greensboro.
The forum is one of the Envision by WorldStrides programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Hedgecock said the camp helped her explore different career paths and that she learned a lot about leadership, teamwork and project management. Also, she won second place in the camp’s talent show.
Activities
High Point University’s annual STEM Camp ended with a blast June 25. The camp wrapped up with a rocket launch featuring rockets designed by local children the past week.
HPU graduate students from the Stout School of Education designed the activities for the week, guiding children from The Point Prep and Leadership Academy.
The theme this year was “Building STEM Leaders for Tomorrow’s Workforce.” Activities included designing a solar oven to cook s’mores, exploring robotics, creating airplane launchers and using STEM skills to build their own rocket.
HPU’s annual STEM camp has been happening for seven years. While usually held on HPU’s campus, this year the camp was at The Point Prep and Leadership Academy. The children at the school were sponsored by the Congdon Family Foundation.
Announcements
The ABC Science Collaborative released a new report analyzing North Carolina K-12 schools’ efforts to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 within school buildings.
The report detailed findings collected across the state’s elementary, middle and high schools operating under Plan A, which provided full, in-person instruction from March to June 2021.
To see the report, visit tinyurl.com/9jut78m9.
Awards
Anne Baldwin, who graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in history from High Point University, won the 2021 Midgette Award from the North Carolina Association of Historians. This award is given for the best student paper presented at the annual NCAH conference, at which Baldwin presented in March. It is open to undergraduate and graduate students and is judged by a panel of three historians. Her paper, “Fashion and Symbolism in Portraiture of Queen Elizabeth I,” analyzed how Queen Elizabeth I used fashion in portraits to change her public image as her reign progressed.
Fellowships
The John M. Belk Endowment and The Hunt Institute have announced the second cohort of the John M. Belk Impact Fellowship.
Building on the success of the John M. Belk Scholarship program, the fellowship offers a 10-month internship to currently enrolled college students who demonstrate alignment with the mission of the endowment, an interest in educational equity and a commitment to serving others.
Fifteen fellows were selected from nearly 200 applicants.
With the specific goal of developing future social impact leaders, fellows will be placed with organizations at the forefront of college access, completion and workforce development in North Carolina. In addition to the institute, fellows will work with the Belk Center for Community College Leadership and Research at N.C. State, Carolina Demography, College Advising Corps, EducationNC, the John M. Belk Endowment, LatinxED and myFutureNC.
Local members of the 2021 cohort of the John M. Belk Impact Fellowship are: Lelah Cox, public health education, and Leslie Hernandez, political science and global politics, UNCG; Amaya Gaines, political science and policy studies, Elon University; and Verdant Julius, biology and psychology, N.C. A&T.
Kelley Gosling was awarded the Dr. Herman “Butch” Hill Graduate Fellowship from Alpha Lambda Delta for $2,000. Gosling graduated in 2020 with a degree in exercise science and is pursuing her Master of Science in athletic training at High Point University. She was inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta in 2018.
The graduate fellowship is for the 2021-22 academic year. Each fellowship is named for a person of significance to Alpha Lambda Delta. Hill is the director of the Cutler Scholars Program and University Ombudsman at Ohio University.
Interns
Amirah Darnaby, a rising senior at High Point University, landed an internship at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity in Washington.
In this role, she will be planning a disability conference that will be hosted this fall which will feature a program of educational opportunities including several best practices for employees with disabilities, as well as for their supervisors and hiring managers, and equal employment opportunity managers. In addition to planning the conference, Darnaby will create virtual trainings on disability etiquette and best practices in disability employment. She also will be providing assistance to the NASA administrator’s office on the agency’s outfacing engagement stakeholder initiatives in support of President Biden’s Executive Order 13985 on Advancing Racial Equity.
Scholarships
The NCRLA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, has announced its scholarship recipients for 2021. Twelve students in the state, including Yasmin Rodriguez of Greensboro, have been selected to receive scholarships.
Scholarships are distributed to students pursuing post-secondary studies in culinary arts, restaurant management or similar fields, or to students whose parents are current hospitality industry employees.
Rodriguez is the recipient of William F. Carl Scholarship. She attends Winston-Salem State University.
Eligible 2021 high school graduates can attend Randolph Community College for free if they qualify as part of the Longleaf Commitment Grant. Full-time eligible students are guaranteed to receive $700 to $2,800 per year for a total of two years. Less than full-time students may receive a partial award.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/tecne592 or call 336-633-0200.
The program ends at the conclusion of the 2023 spring semester.
