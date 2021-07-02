Student Notebook

Local members of the 2021 cohort of the John M. Belk Impact Fellowship are: Lelah Cox, public health education, and Leslie Hernandez, political science and global politics, UNCG; Amaya Gaines, political science and policy studies, Elon University; and Verdant Julius, biology and psychology, N.C. A&T.

* * * *

Kelley Gosling was awarded the Dr. Herman “Butch” Hill Graduate Fellowship from Alpha Lambda Delta for $2,000. Gosling graduated in 2020 with a degree in exercise science and is pursuing her Master of Science in athletic training at High Point University. She was inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta in 2018.

The graduate fellowship is for the 2021-22 academic year. Each fellowship is named for a person of significance to Alpha Lambda Delta. Hill is the director of the Cutler Scholars Program and University Ombudsman at Ohio University.

Interns

Amirah Darnaby, a rising senior at High Point University, landed an internship at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity in Washington.