Student Notebook

Achievers

Andrew Wommack, associate professor of chemistry at High Point University, and Ashleigh Purvis, HPU Class of 2022, collaborated on an interdisciplinary research project that was recently published. The goal of the project was determining how plant-defending molecules interact with the bacterial world around them. Their article, “Proteomic response of Esherichia coli to a membrane lytic and iron chelating truncated Amaranthus tricolor defensin,” was published in BMC Microbiology.

Purvis, a biochemistry major, synthesized enough of this naturally occurring molecule to be studied. She synthesized, purified and characterized the plant peptides.

“A new mechanism of how antimicrobial peptides affect bacteria was uncovered. This allows us and other researchers to pursue new directions,” said Wommack. “The understanding of how this class of plant peptides interact with the microbial world is an ongoing investigation.”

This project was funded by a National Science Foundation grant in collaboration with Leslie Hicks, associate professor of chemistry at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Announcements