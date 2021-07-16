Student Notebook

Achievers
Andrew Wommack, associate professor of chemistry at High Point University, and Ashleigh Purvis, HPU Class of 2022, collaborated on an interdisciplinary research project that was recently published. The goal of the project was determining how plant-defending molecules interact with the bacterial world around them. Their article, “Proteomic response of Esherichia coli to a membrane lytic and iron chelating truncated Amaranthus tricolor defensin,” was published in BMC Microbiology.
Purvis, a biochemistry major, synthesized enough of this naturally occurring molecule to be studied. She synthesized, purified and characterized the plant peptides.
“A new mechanism of how antimicrobial peptides affect bacteria was uncovered. This allows us and other researchers to pursue new directions,” said Wommack. “The understanding of how this class of plant peptides interact with the microbial world is an ongoing investigation.”
This project was funded by a National Science Foundation grant in collaboration with Leslie Hicks, associate professor of chemistry at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Announcements
Students who are new to Guilford County Schools and beginning school on Aug. 16 or Aug. 23 have until Monday, July 19, to request transportation. These are students enrolled in GCS traditional schools or any of the GCS restart schools. Students who attend these schools and have changed addresses will also need to fill out a transportation request form.
Students who received transportation for the 2020-2021 school year and whose addresses remain the same for the 2021-2022 school year do not need to fill out a new transportation request form.
Families only need to fill out a transportation request form if:
Their student was enrolled in the virtual school last year, but will need transportation this year
Their student attended school remotely last year and will need transportation this year
Their family has moved or there has been a change in address for the student
Their student didn’t need transportation last year, but will need transportation for the 2021-2022 school year.
Families needing transportation should visit tinyurl.com/6nftekbc to fill out the form.
* * * *
The Guilford County Board of Education will meet at 4 p.m. July 27 at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
The meeting is a closed session for student reassignment hearings.
* * * *
Guilford County Schools announced promotions and new appointments July 13 during the board of education meeting:
Rashad Slade has been promoted to senior executive director of student assignment. He has served as executive director of student assignment since 2020.
Michael Richey has been named the district’s executive director of emergency management. The retired deputy chief of the Greensboro Police Department brings 27 years of law enforcement experience to the district.
Michelle Wolverton, principal at Hunter Elementary School, was promoted to school support officer. Wolverton joined GCS in 2000 where she worked as a fifth grade teacher and then the curriculum facilitator at Colfax Elementary School.
The district also appointed three new principals: Trent Walton, Hunter Elementary School; Olivia Brice, Falkener Elementary School; and Kevin Smith, Lindley Elementary School. Walton has served as an assistant principal for the last six years, most recently at Hunter. Brice will be promoted from assistant principal at Falkener to principal. Smith is joining Guilford County Schools from Pitt County, where he has served as a principal for the last 11 years.
Scholarships
National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced more than 1,000 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities.
Local winners include Michael Richard Mitchum, a 2021 Page High School graduate, and Margaret C. Haile, a 2021 Northwest Guilford High School graduate.
Both received the National Merit Davidson College Scholarship. Mitchum will study ministry. Haile will study law.
College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
