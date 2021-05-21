Student Notebook

Achievers

A local robotics team of students from multiple local high schools has advanced to compete in the Marine Advanced Technology Education Center’s International World Championship ROV Competition. Remotely operated vehicles, or ROVs, are robots used to complete tasks in underwater environments. The SEAL Robotics Team kids will compete against more than 40 winning teams from around the world, using an ROV that they designed and built during the past year.

Teams compete based on design and implementation, as well as technical documentation and the timed performance of their ROV executing a set of predefined challenging underwater tasks. MATE’s ROV competitions encourage students to learn and apply physics, electronics, engineering, and math skills to complete challenges that simulate real-world tasks. To learn entrepreneurial skills, student teams form “companies” that produce the ROV products designed to complete a specific set of tasks. This year, the competition requires ROVs to play a role in supporting simulated underwater repairs, monitoring and restoring fish habitats, and performing other tasks to aid in cleaning up our oceans and waterways. Teams must pilot their ROV to complete the timed tasks to earn points. The International World Championship Competition missions will be executed in East Tennessee State University facility swimming pools. Team members are also challenged to improve their communication and presentation skills, as they must also prepare extensive technical documentation for their ROV system, and deliver an engineering presentation to a panel of judges.