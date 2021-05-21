Student Notebook

Achievers
A local robotics team of students from multiple local high schools has advanced to compete in the Marine Advanced Technology Education Center’s International World Championship ROV Competition. Remotely operated vehicles, or ROVs, are robots used to complete tasks in underwater environments. The SEAL Robotics Team kids will compete against more than 40 winning teams from around the world, using an ROV that they designed and built during the past year.
The World Championship Robotics Competition will be held Aug. 5-7 at East Tennessee State University. The SEAL Robotics Team will compete against the worldwide top teams from MATE’s network of regional competitions. SEAL Robotics Team was selected based on winning the Appalachian Highlands Regional ROV competition on May 1.
Teams compete based on design and implementation, as well as technical documentation and the timed performance of their ROV executing a set of predefined challenging underwater tasks. MATE’s ROV competitions encourage students to learn and apply physics, electronics, engineering, and math skills to complete challenges that simulate real-world tasks. To learn entrepreneurial skills, student teams form “companies” that produce the ROV products designed to complete a specific set of tasks. This year, the competition requires ROVs to play a role in supporting simulated underwater repairs, monitoring and restoring fish habitats, and performing other tasks to aid in cleaning up our oceans and waterways. Teams must pilot their ROV to complete the timed tasks to earn points. The International World Championship Competition missions will be executed in East Tennessee State University facility swimming pools. Team members are also challenged to improve their communication and presentation skills, as they must also prepare extensive technical documentation for their ROV system, and deliver an engineering presentation to a panel of judges.
During the competition, the ROV “pilots” are not allowed to look into the pool while performing tasks. Rather, they must have their backs to the pool and rely solely on feeds from sensors and cameras on-board the ROV. The ROV designed and built by the team has eight on-board cameras, seven thrusters, and two robotic grippers used to manipulate items. It also has a depth sensor and software that allows the ROV to “hover” at a certain depth, much like a drone. All ROV functions are controlled and monitored using custom Java and Arduino C software, written solely by the students.
The SEAL Robotics Team members are Owen Voorhees, Michael Scutari, Ben Liebkemann, Nathan Ruppel, Jonathan Bacon, Caroline Ruppel, Li Yan Snyder, Quinn Welch, Clay Austin and Phillip Szypulski.
The team practices its missions in the Lake Jeanette Swim and Tennis Club pool.
For information about the team, visit www.sealroboticsteam.com. For information about the MATE competitions, visit https://materovcompetition.org.
Anaya Wells, an elementary education major at Bennett College and a native of Trenton, N.J., was valedictorian.
Post-graduation, Wells plans on pursuing a master’s degree in education and has been officially accepted into the University of Pennsylvania.
The 2021 virtual commencement, held May 15, is available for viewing at tinyurl.com/k9hmvxf8.
Also, these Bennett Belles graduated with high honors:
Summa cum laude: Jazmyn Destinea Anglin, Olivia Simone Boatner and Anaya K. Wells.
Magna cum laude: Princess Daeja Bush, Ayanna Corintha, Jimella Campbell, Meagyn Lanna Ferguson, Ashlynn Lakeisha Lee and Zoe Sasha Vigilant.
Cum laude: Ariella Kaitlyn Houston.
Activities
The High Point University family worked together May 12 to load cars and vans with nonperishable food items for the United Way of Greater High Point’s “Stamp Out Hunger” campaign. Students, faculty and staff collected more than 2,000 pounds of food for the campaign.
It is a longstanding tradition for the HPU family to collect dozens of boxes filled with food just before the spring semester ends, all to support the United Way of Greater High Point’s efforts to stock local food pantry shelves through the summer.
The food collected will be given to D-UP, a local nonprofit. It will be used in its youth program to serve 130 children.
Annually, seniors at Greensboro Day School participate in a self-designed Senior Project during the last four weeks of the school year.
Due to COVID-19, seniors chose between two options this year: Design a Senior Project that places them, at least part of the time, on a job worksite with a supervisor; or design an individual or group project that is done remotely from home, involves research and potentially includes connecting with others.
Students presented their projects at a virtual senior May 18.
This year’s in-person internship locations include a law firm in China, Greensboro Grasshoppers First National Bank Field, HorsePower, Kontoor Brands, North Carolina House of Representatives, Greensboro Police Department, Greensboro Science Center and JDRF of the Triad.
Students engaged in closer-to-home projects use YouTube to teach themselves ceramic pottery making and how to play the guitar and piano, in addition to learning to cook and bake for college.
Announcements
A classroom inside the Stout School of Education was recently dedicated in honor of Nancy Shelton, professor emeritus, and member of High Point University’s Class of 1956.
The Shelton Innovation Lab is located on the first floor inside HPU’s Stout School of Education. HPU staff and friends of Shelton gathered for a private dedication as Shelton and others participated virtually.
The Shelton Innovation Lab features multiple stations that allow for different STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lessons and activities to take place.
Shelton retired from HPU in 1988.
The Greensboro Aquatic Center’s “Learn to Swim Summer Splash,” set for May 24-28, will provide local second graders the opportunity for a free swimming and water safety lesson.
The free, one-hour lesson is available to all second grade students enrolled at any of the 40 Guilford County elementary schools affiliated with the GAC’s annual learn to swim program.
Lessons will take place at the center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro; Warnersville Pool, 601 Doak St. in Greensboro; and Windsor Pool, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Lessons are available at 4:30, 5:35 and 6:40 p.m. each day. To register, call 336-315-8498.
Awards
Guilford College presented Algernon Sydney Sullivan Awards recognizing and honoring excellence of character and humanitarian service to the Weaver Foundation of Greensboro and graduate Moe Reh (Class of 2021) during its commencement exercises.
Reh, a resident of Greensboro, arrived in the U.S. as a refugee at the age of 14 in 2012. Nine years later he has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music and is headed to UNC School of the Arts on a guitar performance scholarship. A native of Myanmar, Reh is a Bonner Scholar with hundreds of hours in service to the community.
Mike and Katherine Weaver accepted the award on behalf of the foundation.
Scholarships
National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced this year’s National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners. The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of some 16,000 outstanding finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Local students include: Christopher J. Annunziato and Caroline E. Howard, Northwest Guilford High School; and Rahul C. Jakati, Rithika Jonnalagadda and Yaw Nyamekye Yeboah, Early College at Guilford.
PFLAG Greensboro has selected three recipients of the Carter Stroupe Memorial Scholarship Awards. They are Brett Elliott of UNCG, Ayanna Stukes of GTCC and Kalei Seagraves, a senior at Southern Guilford High School.
These scholarships celebrate and support the continuing education of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and LGBT-allied students who exhibit courage and leadership in their schools and communities.
The scholarship is funded by individual donations and the Carter Stroupe Memorial scholarship endowment fund. The Guilford Green Foundation provided an initial donation and assistance in creating the fund, prior to the award of the first scholarship in 2011.
The UNC School of the Arts has selected Cort Laney, a senior at Weaver Academy for Performing and Visual Arts and Advanced Technology, as an incoming William R. Kenan Jr. Excellence Scholar.
Kenan Excellence Scholarships pay for tuition, fees, room and board for four years of undergraduate study at UNCSA.
Laney will study piano in the School of Music.
High Point University has announced the inaugural winner of the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Trailblazer Award: Brooke Smith, a biology and exercise science double major from Evergreen, Colo. She plans to attend medical school in pursuit of becoming a pediatric orthopedic surgeon.
The award recognizes a trailblazing female who is a graduating senior with a monetary award intended to assist her with the transition from academia to life after High Point University.
Smith was awarded $5,000 to aid in her transition after college and has designated 10% of the award to Habitat for Humanity of High Point, Archdale and Trinity.
Ashley Banegas of Greensboro, a recent graduate, was among the nine finalists for this award.
All of the finalists recently graduated in May and also received a monetary award to assist in their transition to post academia life.
