Student Notebook

Achievers

High Point University is welcoming nine recent college graduates as AmeriCorps VISTAs to dedicate a year of service in High Point. For the 10th year, HPU is hosting AmeriCorps VISTAs (Volunteers in Service to America) to provide thousands of hours of service to local organizations.

Each VISTA works with a nonprofit in the city to build sustainable programs to address either food insecurity or education. The VISTAs will serve as a vital part of HPU’s new Center for Community Engagement, connecting students and faculty to service opportunities in the city.

This year’s VISTAs are: Sarah Barlow, Martin Enriquez, Alec Garfield, Hari Iyer, Tosin Opawumi, Zakiya Payne, Iyanna Salters, Dihandra Williams and Itamar Zmora.

Activities

N.C. Rep. Ted Budd visited High Point University’s Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic for the first time Aug. 9 to discuss the capabilities of the clinic and how it helps the Piedmont Triad.

The clinic is open 40 hours per week to provide equitable health care access for uninsured and underinsured patients in the community. It offers patients physical therapy, exercise classes, access to a musculoskeletal MRI machine, a food pantry, a community garden and more.

Announcements

Sheriff Danny H. Rogers and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office are partnering with Heads Up barber shop for their seventh annual Back-to-School Rally, starting at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

There will be free book bags and school supplies for the youth.

A Heads Up basketball game will feature the Heads Up barbers vs. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Department. Youth basketball games will be hosted by Triad Basketball Academy.

For information, call 336-340-2171 or visit Headsupforouryouth.com.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation has extended the deadline to apply for Youth Leadership Greensboro, a leadership development program for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. Applications are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/YLG. The new deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

The program costs $80; fee assistance is available. Participants will meet the first Wednesday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from October until April at the Barber Park Event Center. All sessions have been approved through Guilford County Schools and are considered an excused absence.

This program is for exceptional students who want to make a difference in the community by becoming better advocates and problem-solvers. It is designed by teens who have graduated from the program. Students will learn about local issues of concern. Past subjects include diversity, politics, media, health, law and justice, the economy, environment, and advocacy.

For more details, email YLG@greensboro-nc.gov.

Greensboro Transit Agency/Department of Transportation has announced the return of the transit partnership for Guilford County Schools students during the 2022-2023 school year. As a follow-up to the launch earlier this year addressing a school bus operator shortage, free access will be available for all GCS students with a focus on high school students attending Dudley, Grimsley, Page, Smith and the Academy at Smith. Students who live or attend school along GTA’s 19 daily routes can use the system as an additional school attendance option for attending classes or after-school activities.

GCS is providing enhanced support for the transit services with an upgrade of the students’ “One Card” to ensure compatibility with GTA’s UMO fare payment system. Digital reading of the cards will allow GTA to provide ridership reports to GCS broken down by routes, stops and assigned schools. Mirroring the previous agreement, GCS will provide reimbursement for the rides taken by GCS students during school days at the student rate of 75 cents per trip and maximizing at $1.50 per day per student.

To provide students and their parents an introduction to the public transportation system, GTA is hosting a Get 2 Know GTA event from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot, at 236 E. Washington St. in downtown Greensboro, in the GTA customer service area. Following discussions and demonstrations on using GTA and a tour of a GTA transit bus, Greensboro Transit Advisory Commission members and staff will conduct a free ride-along on the routes serving the high schools.

For information, visit ridegta.com.

Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy-New London is accepting applications for the October 2022 class. This is a free educational program for accepted applicants ages 16-18.

The academy offers services to students who are not faring well in their current school setting. The program includes a 5 ½ month residential phase, followed by a 12-month post-residential phase. While attending the 5 ½ month residential program, students work on the program’s core components: Academic excellence, life-coping skills, leadership and followership, responsible citizenship, job skills, service to the community, physical fitness, and health and hygiene. To refer a student, call 704-960-9347 or email angelina.wilson@ncdps.gov.

Interns

Evelyn Chang, a recent graduate of Early College at Guilford, was selected as a Bank of America 2022 Student Leader and is completing her eight-week summer internship. Her paid internship experience of workforce skills, leadership and civic engagement with local nonprofits, Project Impact and Family Service of the Piedmont, provided her with first-hand experience in serving her community.

As part of the program, she earned $17 per hour and received a Chromebook.

Chang will attend Brown University in the fall.