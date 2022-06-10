Student Notebook

Achievers

The Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine partners with the Auburn University Office of Professional and Continuing Education to offer Vet Camps each summer to youth interested in the veterinary medicine profession.

This year the university had more than 173 applications; only 40 were selected to attend, including Ella Smith, a rising sophomore at GTCC Early College High Point and the daughter of Kevin and Nancy Smith of High Point. Smith will attend the week of June 12.

Campers will learn about veterinary medicine first-hand in classrooms, laboratories and outdoor facilities that include Auburn’s raptor, equine, dairy, beef and swine units. Campers will learn about public health, food animals, wildlife, anatomy, imaging and first aid, as well as gain mentoring about veterinary science careers.

Smith, a Silver Award Girl Scout, has given 200 volunteer hours during the past year to the Girl Scout Camp Keyauwee Horse Program in Sophia, taking care of the horses, the horse barn and tack, and teaching younger Scouts to ride horses.

Announcements

UNCG will host a one-time Spartan Cinema event at LeBauer Park on June 10.

The university will screen “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” beginning at sundown, 8:30 p.m., on the park’s UNCG Great Lawn.

Come downtown around 6:30 p.m. to enjoy the park amenities. Representatives from UNCG will be available to talk about their services, including the Center for New North Carolinians and the Speech and Hearing Center. Spartan Athletics staff will also be there to play ball with children and discuss the upcoming summer basketball camps.

The college of visual and performing arts will show its School of Art students’ animation reel just before the movie.

Awards

High Point University’s second annual Elizabeth Miller Strickland Trailblazer Award has been awarded to Class of 2022 graduate Aleah M. Hayes of Harrisburg.

The Strickland Trailblazer Award was established by Elizabeth Miller Strickland as a part of her $12 million gift to HPU in August 2020. Each year, the award is presented to a graduating female student who epitomizes the qualities of hard work, passion for service, perseverance and determination. This award is given to assist the deserving student in her transition from undergraduate studies to her next steps as an HPU alumna.

Hayes, the 2022 Strickland Trailblazer Award recipient, graduated May 7 with a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy.

Hayes was awarded $5,000 and has designated a portion of the award to Women in Motion, a charity based in High Point.

Clara Primus of High Point was among the nine finalists.

Interns

The High Point Historical Society will be hosting two paid internships at the High Point Museum this summer. The interns are focused on separate projects for the museum, one in collections and one in exhibitions.

Erica Ragan is a master’s student at UNCG, pursuing a degree in public history with a focus in museum studies, and has been working with Registrar Corinne Midgett in the museum’s collection. Ragan is finishing up her internship this week and has spent the last month processing the community collection that was donated to the museum by the residents of Highland Mill Village.

Ashley Gilbert is a fourth-year Ph.D. history student with a minor in public history at UNCG and began her internship at the beginning of the month. Gilbert will be researching and conducting interviews for a 2024 exhibition on High Point’s Alpha Art Club for the club’s 100th anniversary.

For information about museum internships, visit highpointnc.gov/825/Volunteers-Internships.

* * * *

The Kellin Foundation recently welcomed the following summer interns: Reilly McGuire, Heaven Thornton, Mackenzie Kegley and Kelly Williamson.

Scholarships

Adekemi Adekanle of Greensboro is among 10 first-year students at Appalachian State University who were named Chancellor’s Scholars for the 2021–22 academic year. The Chancellor’s Scholarship, based in the honors college, is ASU’s oldest and most academically competitive merit-based scholarship — it has been awarded for 37 years.

The four-year program of study covers full institutional costs (tuition, fees, room and board, and book rental). Additionally, Chancellor’s Scholars are provided with numerous classroom and experiential research opportunities, as well as academic mentoring in a living–learning community and study abroad opportunities.

Adekanle, who is majoring in nursing at ASU, aspires to become a pediatric dermatologist. She is a Triad Math and Science Academy graduate.

* * * *

The nonprofit Kellin Foundation has awarded its Amanda Ireland Ward Memorial Scholarships to two graduating Greensboro high school seniors, Malaika Siddique of Northwest Guilford High School and Kameron Andrew Austin of Early/Middle College at N.C. A&T. Each will receive $500.

The scholarship was established in honor of Ward, a former Kellin Foundation family and child advocate and trainer who helped thousands of local families. This is the third year the foundation has awarded the scholarships to local North Carolina students who showcase Ward’s spirit of service to others, caring and connecting to all people, and demonstrated achievements.

In the fall, Siddique will attend UNC-Chapel Hill and study biology. Austin will attend UNC-Charlotte and study pre-medicine. Both plan to go into the medical field.

To support the scholarship fund, donate at www.KellinFoundation.org.

* * * *

Bryson Hicks has been awarded the Randolph Community College Foundation Retiree Scholarship for the 2022-2023 school year. The scholarship was established to honor retired RCC faculty and staff members.

Hicks, who was chosen among the 2022-2023 Presidential Scholar applicants for the $1,000 scholarship, is seeking an associate degree in electrical systems technology at RCC. The recent Uwharrie Charter Academy graduate earned the 2021 Eagle Scout Award and has worked in landscaping and construction and as a lifeguard.

* * * *

Butler + Burke, a full-service accounting firm based in Winston-Salem, has awarded the Dalton L. McMichael Scholarship for Excellence to Taylor Carpenter of Stoneville. The annual $1,000 scholarship is available to high school seniors at McMichael High School in Mayodan.

This fall, Carpenter will attend N.C. State to pursue a horticulture course of study.

