Student Notebook

Activities

During High Point University’s Homecoming weekend, Jerry Murdock, class of 1962, was honored for his continuous loyalty and service to HPU. A ceremony naming Patriots Plaza took place on Nov. 5.

A star-shaped plaque acknowledging Murdock’s humble beginnings, his impact on HPU, the country and the community was recently installed at Patriots Plaza.

HPU’s Patriots Plaza represents loyalty, honor and pride. Each year, the plaza hosts numerous student and community events honoring the United States of America and its military veterans, including the annual 9/11 memorial. Located at the heart of campus, this plaza features an American flag front and center, as well as smaller U.S. flags framing the space. Next, there are four pools with water descending into one another and 56 arched jets that encompass both sides of the pools. At the base of the pools, there is a crescent fountain with a vertical water column.

Murdock was born in Statesville and grew up as an orphan at the Methodist Children’s Home in Winston-Salem. When he applied to High Point College, he was given a full scholarship and became a member of the track team and the TKE fraternity. He worked in the dining hall, library and maintenance department. These experiences instilled in him the desire to support his alma mater and serve his community. He vowed then to donate $1 million to the university to support students who came after him. To date, Murdock has gifted more than $3.5 million in support of various scholarships and programs.

For more information on how to support HPU, visit engage.highpoint.edu/waystogive.

Honors

Basketball standouts Deuce Bello ’11, Steve Grimm ’80 and Robert East ’75 will be inducted into the Westchester Country Day School Athletic Hall of Fame during the school’s homecoming events. The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 in Brooks Gym of the Finch Center on the school campus.

The Westchester Athletic Hall of Fame recognizes members of the school community who have distinguished themselves as outstanding contributors to Wildcat athletics, demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and character, and established high standards of excellence in athletic achievement. Nominations are solicited from Westchester alumni and selections are determined by a committee of alumni, faculty and staff.

In addition to the Hall of Fame ceremony, Westchester hosts Davidson Day for varsity girls basketball at 5 p.m. and varsity boys basketball at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in between the games.