Student Notebook

Achievers
GTCC’s air conditioning, heating and refrigeration apprentices took part in the HVAC-R competition in the recent 2021 North Carolina State Fair Apprentice Contest.
GTCC/Brady Services apprentices Aiden McNeill claimed first place and classmate Michael Bullard placed third in the competition which included safety, troubleshooting and compliance to North Carolina mechanical code.
Rounding out the finishers were GTCC/CCAC’s apprentice Wesley Francis, fifth; GTCC/Berico Fuel’s apprentice Saul Gutierrez-Mariano, sixth; and GTCC/CCAC’s apprentice Ariana Rosales, 10th.
During the competition, competitors rotated through different workstations, including a written exam, brazing/mechanical fitting, refrigerant recovery/evacuation, HVAC unit troubleshooting (electrical), gas furnace trouble shooting, commercial lo-temp refrigeration and hermetic compressor electrical trouble shooting.
All competing apprentices are a part of the Guilford Apprenticeship Partners program through GTCC. The GAP program allows for apprentices to work and train in the field while completing their formal education at GTCC. GAP NC GTCC’s air conditioning, heating and refrigeration technology program is the first program in N.C. accredited by HVAC Excellence.
* * * *
Stuart Marshall, a UNCG history Ph.D. student, was named the overall winner at the 2021 CLASP World Solo Amateur Piping competition. He won the highest grade an amateur bagpipe player can receive for his performance of “Alba Bheadarrach,” a tune that fully translated means, “Beloved Scotland, I Leave Thee Gloomy.” While ordinarily held in Glasgow, Scotland, this year’s competition was held virtually and attracted players from across Europe, Canada and the U.S.
To hear him perform, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYawGw8vdIA.
Activities
UNCG held its 24th annual Women Veterans Luncheon on Nov. 12 to honor the service of women who served in the United States Armed Forces and the American Red Cross. The virtual event attracted hundreds of participants from the U.S., Great Britain and beyond.
The luncheon, part of the Betty H. Carter Women Veterans Historical Project in partnership with University Libraries, has been an annual event since 1997, and was established by the founder of the Women Veterans Historical Project, Betty Carter, who was the university archivist at the time. Carter died Sept. 29, and the luncheon included a tribute to her.
In addition to honoring the service of these women, the luncheon served as an educational forum to discuss the contributions of women veterans, engage the veteran community at UNCG and in Greensboro, and highlight the work of the WVHP and its ongoing oral history project.
Jane Brooks, a senior lecturer in the School of Health and Sciences at the University of Manchester, was the keynote speaker. She was the 2015 recipient of the American Association for the History of Nursing Mary M. Roberts Award for the edited book, “One Hundred Years of Wartime Nursing Practices.” Brooks discussed British military nursing during World War II.
The Betty H. Carter Women Veterans Historical Project established at UNCG in 1998, documents the contributions of women and gender minorities in the military and the American Red Cross since World War I. There are more than 700 collections with more than 450 oral histories, and the collections include a wide range of source material including photographs, letters, diaries, scrapbooks, oral histories, military patches and insignia, uniforms, and posters, as well as published works. Through active acquisition and educational outreach, the WVHP continues to expand its research collection to explore the cultural, social, and military changes in American society that have been fueled by the gender integration of the Armed forces.
* * * *
More than 1,200 people attended High Point University’s 11th annual Veterans Day Celebration, which was held in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. The celebration, made possible by 100 student, faculty and staff volunteers, included a complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute, the revealing of two track chairs and more.
Retired Col. Vance Cryer, the senior manager for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, was the keynote speaker.
As is tradition, HPU donated approximately 100 American flags to local nonprofits, schools and government buildings.
HPU fraternity Kappa Alpha Order raised $40,000 to provide two track chairs to two wounded veterans through The Independence Fund. Known as Operation K.A.R.E., the brothers have raised funds through this initiative for the last five years.
The veterans are: Sgt. Joey Aguilar, who lives in Hillsborough, and served in the Army infantry during Operation Iraqi Freedom; and Sgt. 1st Class Randy Stone, who lives in Midlothian, Va., and served in the Army, deploying for Operation Desert Storm and for several tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Announcements
The UNCG School of Theatre’s North Carolina Theatre for Young People will present “Flora & Ulysses,” adapted by John Glore from the novel by Kate DiCamillo, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 20-21 at the Taylor Theatre, 406 Tate St. in Greensboro.
Tickets for in-person and on-demand streaming are available at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336-334-4392 or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office, 406 Tate St. in Greensboro.
The box office is open from 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays.
* * * *
Creative Greensboro will hold auditions for its annual performance program “Short Tales for Children” from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Visit www.creativegreensboro.com for more information and to register for an audition time.
Performances will be held Jan. 29-30 in the Van Dyke Performance Space. Children ages 7-15 are invited to try out. No experience is necessary and every child who auditions will be cast in the show. All participants will be required to follow all current COVID-19 protocols, including mask wearing. For more information, contact Todd Fisher at Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.
The “Short Tales for Children” program is an annual collaboration between Creative Greensboro and UNCG. This year features short original plays written by members of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum that will be directed by UNCG School of Theater Education students under the mentorship of Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher and UNCG Professor Joshua Purvis. “Short Tales” provides young actors an environment to explore theater, supported by college students who are receiving real-world experience in theater education for children.
Honors
Lakisha Woodson of Greensboro was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Woodson was initiated at Virginia Commonwealth University.