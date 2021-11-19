Student Notebook

Jane Brooks , a senior lecturer in the School of Health and Sciences at the University of Manchester, was the keynote speaker. She was the 2015 recipient of the American Association for the History of Nursing Mary M. Roberts Award for the edited book, “One Hundred Years of Wartime Nursing Practices.” Brooks discussed British military nursing during World War II.

The Betty H. Carter Women Veterans Historical Project established at UNCG in 1998, documents the contributions of women and gender minorities in the military and the American Red Cross since World War I. There are more than 700 collections with more than 450 oral histories, and the collections include a wide range of source material including photographs, letters, diaries, scrapbooks, oral histories, military patches and insignia, uniforms, and posters, as well as published works. Through active acquisition and educational outreach, the WVHP continues to expand its research collection to explore the cultural, social, and military changes in American society that have been fueled by the gender integration of the Armed forces.