Student Notebook

When students return to school in August, some students may experience a slightly different bell schedule. Guilford County Schools announced the bell schedule on July 1.

The changes have been made to improve operational efficiency, reduce late buses and ease congestion at certain sites with multiple schools, where possible. The district has also reduced variation in instructional hours across schools and grade levels.

Principals will be sharing their exact start and end times with their school communities in the next few days.

For the bell schedule, including bus arrival and departure times, visit tinyurl.com/w94r3xax.

* * * *

Guilford Apprenticeship Partners began its sixth cohort of incoming pre-apprentices on June 14. This group consists of 46 students from 16 different public high schools, two private schools and one charter school.

Even with the limitations of COVID-19, GAP had more than 200 applications using its new online portal; 82 students met the criteria (age, GPA and attendance); 73 students went through the invitational (online and in-person), 62 students were made offers and finally 46 students accepted and are starting their GAP journey at this time.