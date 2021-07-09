Student Notebook

Achievers
GTCC students excelled in the recent SkillsUSA National Championship, earning one gold medal, two bronze medals and several top-10 finishes.
Janalee Burke led GTCC, winning first place in the dental assisting competition, held virtually this year for the first time.
Wesley Francis and Jamari’ Allen gave GTCC a pair of third-place finishes in the national competition. Francis was third in the HVAC-R competition while Allen scored a third in the restaurant service contest.
Other top 10 finishers for GTCC included: Fifth place, Trevor Pretory, maintenance and light repair automotive service technology (secondary); sixth place, Ali Williamson, automotive service technology; seventh place, Susan Danielsen, culinary arts; and eighth place, Jeannine Lafortune, commercial baking.
The SkillsUSA Championships was June 1-18, as part of the 57th SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, which is a showcase of career and technical education students. During the conference, approximately 3,700 career and technical education student state contest winners competed in more than 100 different hands-on trade, technical and leadership fields.
Announcements
When students return to school in August, some students may experience a slightly different bell schedule. Guilford County Schools announced the bell schedule on July 1.
The changes have been made to improve operational efficiency, reduce late buses and ease congestion at certain sites with multiple schools, where possible. The district has also reduced variation in instructional hours across schools and grade levels.
Principals will be sharing their exact start and end times with their school communities in the next few days.
For the bell schedule, including bus arrival and departure times, visit tinyurl.com/w94r3xax.
* * * *
Guilford Apprenticeship Partners began its sixth cohort of incoming pre-apprentices on June 14. This group consists of 46 students from 16 different public high schools, two private schools and one charter school.
Even with the limitations of COVID-19, GAP had more than 200 applications using its new online portal; 82 students met the criteria (age, GPA and attendance); 73 students went through the invitational (online and in-person), 62 students were made offers and finally 46 students accepted and are starting their GAP journey at this time.
Currently GAP has 35 company partners and is looking to add more companies and institutions to the program.
A celebration is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, Hall B. The event is open to the public.
Honors
Marianna Fittante of McLeansville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Fittante was initiated at UNCG.
Scholarships
To help college students learn more about the field of public health social workers from practitioners, the North Carolina Public Health Association-Social Work Section, a nonprofit, created a conference scholarship for a social work student.
Social workers named the program after local community leader Michael L. Clements. The group strives to endow the scholarship in partnership with the Shallow Ford Foundation to ensure an annual and everlasting opportunity for social work students.
Students interested in learning more or applying can visit https://ncpha.memberclicks.net/social-work. Those wanting to support Clements and/or the mentoring opportunity for social work students, can contribute to the endowment online at www.sff.gives/socialwork or by check to: Shallow Ford Foundation, marking Social Work in the memo line, and mailed to PO Box 567, Clemmons, NC 27012.
* * * *
High Point University and Say Yes Guilford have announced five Guilford County Schools seniors have been awarded Say Yes Scholarships, which will cover tuition, fees and books at the university beginning this fall. Two of the scholarships are dedicated each year to students who represent the first generation in their family to go to college.
Each student will also join the Bonner Leader Program at HPU.
These five First Generation and Say Yes Scholars will begin classes this fall as part of HPU’s Class of 2025: Jenny Aguirre, Ragsdale High School; Trinity De Risio, Northwest Guilford High School; Destiny Mathis, Andrews High School; Christian Taylor, Grimsley High School; and Toheed Zaman, High Point Central High School.
High Point University partners with Say Yes Guilford to provide five scholarships for full tuition and fees available to qualifying students with a family income below $75,000. There are also five Say Yes Choice Grants (a $5,000 award) available to qualifying students with a family income above $75,000.
