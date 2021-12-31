Student Notebook

Achievers
Grace Homer of Summerfield joined nearly 650 Belmont University students and faculty in the performance of this year’s “Christmas at Belmont,” which aired on PBS for the 19th straight holiday season.
To see the show, visit tinyurl.com/mr8j4m6r.
Activities
The holiday season kicked off in the High Point community with a Christmas dance hosted by High Point University students and High Point Parks and Recreation’s ASPIRE (Adaptive Sports, Programs and Inclusive Recreation) unit.
The local community was invited for dancing, games and food on Dec. 7 at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, located inside High Point University’s Community Center space. Each year, HPU’s Student Council for Exceptional Children organizes the holiday event. Activities included a dance, crafts, gifts and a visit from Santa Claus.
The SCEC co-hosted another dance earlier this semester in October. Participants dressed up in Halloween costumes to dance the night away.
The SCEC will host another dance this winter for Valentine’s Day.
* * * *
High Point University’s Student Government Association gave $21,000 to the United Way of Greater High Point to benefit various organizations.
Every December, HPU’s SGA makes a monetary contribution to the United Way of Greater High Point. The donation will be split between the 27 partners that the United Way of Greater High Point supports.
* * * *
Each year as the Christmas season nears, faculty in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication at High Point University gear up for their annual Operation Elf tradition to help local nonprofits provide gifts for families, including children and their parents.
This year, they raised funds and purchased gifts for 45 families through Family Services of Davidson County, Family Services of the Piedmont and the Guilford County Family Justice Center.
Also, professors in the school recruited the deans of HPU’s 10 academic schools and members of the Academic Leadership Council to help.
As part of their efforts, $1,000 in gift cards were donated to moms and teens.
* * * *
UNCG’s Lambda Rho chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha raised almost $3,900 to support Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center’s Burn Center.
Funds were raised with the help of sororities at UNCG, through Pike Philanthropy’s annual Fireman’s Challenge.
In addition to raising money, the Fireman’s Challenge serves to educate members and others on fire safety. A group of officers and brothers delivered the check to the Burn Center, where they learned about this community resource and how these funds will be used.
Pike Philanthropy is an online hub for Greek life philanthropy events for Pi Kappa Alpha.
Awards
An Elon Law alumnus who served several student organizations and programs over the past two years is the 2021 recipient of the law school’s most prestigious honor for new graduates.
Allan Michael Davis Jr. received the David Gergen Award for Leadership & Professionalism during commencement Dec. 11 for Elon University School of Law’s Class of 2021.
Elon Law students are nominated for the award by their peers, professors or staff. Honorees are selected by a faculty and staff committee based on law school activities that represent the twin principles of leadership and professionalism.
* * * *
Robert Chapman of Greensboro, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2024, has earned the spring 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.
Chapman is a psychology major.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.
Scholarships
As a tribute to the late Dean Emeritus and Professor of Law George R. Johnson Jr., Elon Law Advisory Board members Mark Jetton and Ronny Lancaster, along with Elon Law alumni Eric Meredith and Raleigh Lancaster, have created the Dean Emeritus George R. Johnson Jr. Memorial Law Scholarship.
Johnson, who died in November 2020, was a founding member of Elon University School of Law. He earned an exceptional reputation as a teacher, mentor, scholar and leader in the legal community.
The scholarship is intended to honor Johnson’s many contributions to the school and to the legal profession. As a member of the founding faculty, Johnson began teaching at Elon Law in 2006. He went on to serve as Elon Law’s first associate dean of academic affairs before being named dean in 2009. In 2014, Johnson returned to the faculty and continued to teach and inspire the next generation of lawyers.
