Student Notebook

Funds were raised with the help of sororities at UNCG, through Pike Philanthropy’s annual Fireman’s Challenge.

In addition to raising money, the Fireman’s Challenge serves to educate members and others on fire safety. A group of officers and brothers delivered the check to the Burn Center, where they learned about this community resource and how these funds will be used.

Pike Philanthropy is an online hub for Greek life philanthropy events for Pi Kappa Alpha.

Awards

An Elon Law alumnus who served several student organizations and programs over the past two years is the 2021 recipient of the law school’s most prestigious honor for new graduates.

Allan Michael Davis Jr. received the David Gergen Award for Leadership & Professionalism during commencement Dec. 11 for Elon University School of Law’s Class of 2021.

Elon Law students are nominated for the award by their peers, professors or staff. Honorees are selected by a faculty and staff committee based on law school activities that represent the twin principles of leadership and professionalism.

* * * *