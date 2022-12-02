Student Notebook

Activities

High Point University students in the Professional Selling Club raised nearly $4,000 to donate more than 100 meals again this year for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point.

Students filled boxes with turkey, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy and a handwritten note. After packing the meals on Nov. 17, the students loaded the boxes onto buses for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point, who delivered the meals to local families.

The group, which also included members of HPU Men’s Lacrosse team and employees with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point, joined forces on Nov. 18 to fill three buses with the Thanksgiving meals.

This is the eighth year HPU’s Professional Selling Club has donated Thanksgiving meals to the community.

* * * *

Students and faculty of the Upper School at Westchester Country Day School signed the school’s honor pledge, led by student members of the honor council.

The honor ceremony is held each year to emphasize the importance of academic integrity in the school community. Students in ninth through 12th grades pledge to conduct themselves with honor throughout all assignments and school activities by signing the Honor Code.

Westchester’s honor pledge reads as follows:

“As a member of the Westchester community, I resolve to uphold the Honor Code of my school and to endeavor to promote honor and integrity. Therefore, I pledge not to cheat, lie, steal, plagiarize or behave in any manner that exhibits dishonesty.”

Announcements

High Point University is offering a variety of holiday events and tickets are not required unless stated otherwise:

Festive and Bright: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3,

Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Holiday concert will feature a collection of Christmas and Hannukah classics sung by the combined choir and accompanied by the HPU orchestra. Complimentary tickets should be reserved at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.

Nutcracker in a Nutshell: 2-2:30 p.m. Sunday,

Dec. 4,

Hayworth Chapel. HPU’s department of theater and dance will perform selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite.”

Celebrate the Holidays: 3 p.m. Sunday,

Dec. 4,

Cottrell Amphitheater. The one-hour event will include performances of holiday music by the HPU Community Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble and several small instrumental groups. Bring a blanket, enjoy some hot cocoa and get into the holiday spirit.

Lessons and Carols: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday,

Dec. 7,

Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel.

It Must Be Christmas Concert: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8,

Hayworth Fine Arts Center. With David Phelps. Register at www.highpoint.edu/christmas for free tickets.

51st Annual Christmas Prayer Breakfast: 8 a.m. Dec. 9, Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. Free. Register at www.highpoint.edu/happy-holidays/prayer-breakfast/.

Christmas Drive Celebration: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 19-Jan. 1. Free. Drive through the campus and enjoy more than 100,000 Christmas lights, 231 nutcrackers, the state’s largest Christmas trees at 74 feet and more.

For information, visit www.highpoint.edu/live/.