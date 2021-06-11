Student Notebook

The High Point Museum recently unveiled a new outdoor exhibit that was created through a partnership with Millis Road Elementary School.

Fourth-grade teacher Jamie Shields created a unit of study where students took photographs, did writing exercises and created art projects to document their feelings and experiences during the pandemic. Museum staff took the finished projects and turned them into a 20-panel exhibit that will be available for viewing outside on the museum grounds throughout the summer.

The outdoor exhibit is available for viewing during the museum’s current operating hours, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.

The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.

For information, call 336-885-1859.

* * * *

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for Youth Leadership Greensboro, a leadership development program for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. Applications are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ylg. The deadline to apply is Aug. 13.