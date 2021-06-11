Student Notebook

Achievers
High Point University history majors Anne Baldwin and Alyssa Bennet presented papers at the North Carolina Association of Historians’ annual conference in March. They participated in a panel discussion session, “Politics, Power and Culture.”
Baldwin’s paper was “Fashion and Symbolism in Portraiture of Queen Elizabeth I” and Bennett’s paper was “Eugenics Movement in the United States.” Both papers used cultural approaches to analyze the ways in which politics and power are constructed and spread to the larger population.
Activities
Throughout the past year, the High Point University AmeriCorps VISTAs (Volunteers in Service to America) have been working across the city of High Point. The eight individuals have completed a variety of tasks to help better the High Point community.
The VISTAs’ projects focus on education and food security. The VISTAs completed everything from fundraising, recruiting and managing volunteers, writing grants, conducting research, and planning and organizing events. They have worked with numerous organizations and groups including Guilford County Schools (primarily High Point schools), Communities in Schools, Growing High Point, the Greater High Point Food Alliance, D-UP, YMCA, YWCA, the city of High Point and others.
This year’s VISTAs are Wilson Haworth, Natalie Ward, Kayla Quick, Aliyah Suggs, Jenny Carpenter, Casey Tyndall and Avery Moon.
In the midst of COVID, the VISTAs recruited 1,202 volunteers to work with High Point nonprofits. They managed 684 volunteers. The VISTAs helped nonprofits raise $327,359 in grants and donations and also obtained $97,786 in in-kind donations for their nonprofit partners.
The VISTAs spent 2,253 hours doing community outreach on behalf of nonprofits, 1,004 hours of volunteer management, 1,176 hours of resource development, 479 hours of grant writing and 940 hours of resource mapping.
Announcements
In recognition of World Refugee Day on June 20, UNCG’s School of Art has organized the Triad Refugee Art Exhibit at the UNCG Greensboro Project Space.
The exhibit will feature artwork by Kobra Arabzadeh, Maryam Ghorbani, Dinar Teklu, Armel Nizayimana, Ali Al-Khasrachi and Sachy Deli.
The exhibit is open and runs through June 18.
Registration is required; register at tinyurl.com/6b42b9y4.
* * * *
The High Point Museum recently unveiled a new outdoor exhibit that was created through a partnership with Millis Road Elementary School.
Fourth-grade teacher Jamie Shields created a unit of study where students took photographs, did writing exercises and created art projects to document their feelings and experiences during the pandemic. Museum staff took the finished projects and turned them into a 20-panel exhibit that will be available for viewing outside on the museum grounds throughout the summer.
The outdoor exhibit is available for viewing during the museum’s current operating hours, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.
For information, call 336-885-1859.
* * * *
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for Youth Leadership Greensboro, a leadership development program for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. Applications are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ylg. The deadline to apply is Aug. 13.
The program costs $80; fee assistance is available. Participants will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. one Wednesday, October through March, at the Barber Park Event Center. This program is for exceptional students who want to make a difference in the community by becoming better advocates and problem-solvers. Students will learn about local issues of concern.
For information, email britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-7617.
Awards
The American Kinesiology Association selected Brooke Smith, a 2021 High Point University graduate who double majored in exercise science and biology, for honorable mention for the 2021 AKA National Undergraduate Scholar Award. Smith was selected as a finalist for this award from the regional AKA Scholars nationwide. Her honorable mention reflects her distinguished academic, leadership and service record.
Smith was also recently named the inaugural recipient of the Strickland Trailblazer Award as mentioned in a recent Student Notebook column.
Scholarships
Brandon Edward Bailes of Gibsonville is one of nine students who will make up the inaugural class of Blackwell Scholars at Mars Hill University. The Blackwell Scholarship is an academic and merit based award which recognizes students who are involved in leadership and citizenship activities in their high schools, and want to continue in those types of roles at Mars Hill University. Bailes attended Eastern Guilford High School and plans to major in criminal justice at Mars Hill.
Along with receiving a financial award, Blackwell Scholars will work with on-campus mentors to help them develop leadership skills, broaden connections on campus and engage in important events and projects on- and off-campus.
* * * *
Katherine Esponda, a recent high school graduate who was dual enrolled at Asheboro High School and the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, will be attending Harvard University in the fall on a full-ride scholarship, plus an additional $2,000 a year for living expenses.
Esponda, who was also accepted into Columbia and Yale universities, plans to major in neuroscience and pursue a pre-med track so that she may become an internal medicine physician.
* * * *
Three High Point University students received prestigious scholarships:
- As a Fulbright Scholar, Avery Moon, a double major in international relations and sociology and anthropology, will teach university level English as an English teaching assistant in the Ukraine and volunteer with EducationUSA from September 2021 to June 2022. This year is the 75th anniversary of the Fulbright Program.
- Majoring in biology and secondary education with a minor in environmental studies, Jordan Morrison will spend the summer in Germany conducting research on how climate change is impacting plants and forests. She received the DAAD RISE (The German Academic Exchange Service, or DAAD in German: Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst, RISE stands for Research Internships in Science and Engineering) Scholarship. Morrison will work with the Simon Plant Ecophysiology Group at the University of Konstanz in southern Germany and study how climate change and drought has impacted overall nutrition and defense mechanisms in beech forests across Germany.
- Peyton Carrington, a Class of 2021 HPU graduate, won a Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Young Professionals Fellowship. The opportunity allows her to pursue a yearlong (July 2021-May 2022) internship in Germany in her professional fields of hospitality and entrepreneurship. Carrington won this award once already, in the 2020 academic year, but the program was curtailed due to COVID.
* * * *
Bennett College has announced that rising senior and journalism and media studies major Katiya Laster was among the more than 1,500 U.S. undergraduate students to be selected to receive the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study abroad.
Although deferring her scholarship program until the spring semester, Laster hopes to spend her semester in either Ghana or Cape Town, South Africa.
While studying abroad, Laster will document her research to share with her Bennett sisters, faculty, staff and the Bennett community. Laster hopes to showcase her findings through an on-campus photo exhibit at Bennett College’s Stelle Hall Art Gallery.
Gilman Scholars receive up to $5,000 or up to $8,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs.
