Student Notebook

Last year, Bust the Bus replaced the annual Kirkwood 5K due to COVID-19. To ensure another successful and safe event in 2021, donors will have the option to remain in their cars as volunteers unload items from vehicles and into the bus. Parking will also be available for participants if they would like to unload their own car or remain at the event. A Kona Ice truck will be present to hand out free shaved ice for participants who donate five or more items. Goodie bags will also be given out to the first 100 cars.