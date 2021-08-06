Student Notebook

Achievers
After job shadowing with the city of High Point’s public services department for three weeks, Joshua Best graduated from the North Carolina Rural Water Association’s Go Water Pre-Apprenticeship Program.
The NCRWA’s six-week summer program introduces participants, ages 16 to 24, to water industry career pathways. By participating, pre-apprentices ages 18 and older gain direct entry into the NCRWA Water and Wastewater Systems Operations Specialist Registered Apprenticeship upon successful completion of the program and a high school diploma or equivalency.
In the first three weeks of his pre-apprenticeship, Best completed skill and interest assessments, took part in basic job readiness training and was introduced to the water industry. In the second phase of the program, he explored various career options available within the water and wastewater industry by job shadowing water division staff.
On July 26, NCRWA Workforce Development Coordinator Carolyn Bynum presented Best his graduation certificate in a short ceremony at city hall with his family and members of the public services staff.
Announcements
BackPack Beginnings and Charles Aris Executive Search will partner for the “Bust the Bus” food drive in place of the Kirkwood 5K. The event aims to pack a school bus full of food donations for Guilford County children in need. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Charles Aris Executive Search parking lot, 299 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Last year, Bust the Bus replaced the annual Kirkwood 5K due to COVID-19. To ensure another successful and safe event in 2021, donors will have the option to remain in their cars as volunteers unload items from vehicles and into the bus. Parking will also be available for participants if they would like to unload their own car or remain at the event. A Kona Ice truck will be present to hand out free shaved ice for participants who donate five or more items. Goodie bags will also be given out to the first 100 cars.
Different sponsor levels are available for organizations to financially support the event: “Friend” or “Partner.” A “Friend” level sponsorship constitutes a donation of at least $250 and a “Partner” level constitutes a donation of $500 or more. Both levels offer various benefits such as mentions on social media and a donor’s logo featured on the event website. Monetary donations can also be made through the Facebook fundraiser.
Last year’s event raised more than $18,400 in donations and collected more than 2,000 pounds of food.
Most needed items include canned chicken, squeeze jelly, plastic peanut butter jars, individual oatmeal packets, Chef Boyardee large pop-top cans, pasta, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, plastic grocery bags, gently used stuffed animals, gently used children’s books, and gently used children’s clothing.
To learn more about BackPack Beginnings and the organization’s services, call 336-954-7445 or visit backpackbeginnings.org.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.