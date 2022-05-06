Student Notebook

Activities

Elementary and sixth grade students at the Academy at Lincoln recently created and presented business plans, menus and floorplan proposals for original restaurant ideas to Greensboro-area restaurant owners as part of a multi-disciplinary enrichment project.

To supplement the project, students enjoyed virtual visits from five Greensboro restaurant owners: Alex Amoroso of Cheesecakes by Alex, Marcus Hood of Maho’s Bistro, Kris Fuller of Crafted: The Art of the Taco, Damion Moore of Dame’s Chicken and Waffles, and Tal Blevins of MACHETE.

Each business owner shared their backstories and industry insights and responded to students’ questions. The restaurateurs also endorsed their favorite restaurant ideas and those selected received a certificate. Although there were many winners, only one student was selected twice — fifth grader Lucas Ng — who developed the restaurant concept Makan, featuring the cuisine of Malaysia, his parents’ home country.

Four families from across the country have made gifts to the High Point University Fund for Extraordinary Education, which assists in providing students with more than $75 million in scholarships each year. This fund provides students with the opportunity to position their primary focus on building their academic profile, developing life skills and securing internships.

The following families have contributed: Maria and Domenico Del Monaco of New York, $100,000; Diane and Jay Geier of Atlanta, $150,000; Melissa and Gary Glessner of Wheeling, W.Va., generous gift; and Elizabeth and David Lucchesi of Alexandria, Va., six-figure gift.

The fourth annual Piedmont University Symposium showcased the undergraduate research and creative inquiry projects of 389 students on April 6, including that of Marion Sloyan of Greensboro.

The results of student research were presented on the Demorest and Athens campuses through oral and poster presentations.

There were 121 oral presentations and 72 posters on the Demorest campus.

A local high school is in full bloom with the addition of 12 new trees donated and planted by High Point University and the city of High Point. HPU’s Arboretum and Botanical Gardens team, joined by Southwest Guilford High School students and city of High Point workers, planted the trees on April 29.

HPU worked with Southwest Guilford High School’s Mike Mode, an AP science teacher, to coordinate the planting of trees at the school with students in his genetics class. His students recently learned about different kinds of trees.

“HPU and the city of High Point’s contribution to our school will benefit students for years to come,” said Mode. “They have been very generous with both their time and resources to provide this opportunity to Southwest Guilford High School.”

HPU brought peach, apricot, pear, plum and persimmon trees, as well as others, to plant around the school.

Honors

The following Elon University students recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:

Elon: Matthias Ferring, Harry Foster, Nana Kaneko, Kaley Katz, Kathryn Matera, Rylee McKinney, Kaede Miyazaki, Matthew Newberry, Daniel Nickel, Corinne Orgettas, Catherine Parsons, Eva Pierce, Shannon Seignious, Durand Shoup and Hunter Small.

Greensboro: Mary Corcoran, Amaya Gaines

Pleasant Garden: Annette Orbert

Scholarships

Olivia Shaver, a senior at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, has been chosen as the 2022 recipient of the John R. Kernodle Jr. Memorial Teaching Scholarship.

Shaver will attend Appalachian State University in the fall, majoring in elementary education.

The Kernodle scholarship “was established in 1996 to honor the memory of John R. Kernodle Jr. who, as chair of the Guilford County School Board, left a lasting impact on the Guilford County School System.”

