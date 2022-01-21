Student Notebook

Clark, the 17-year-old senior class president at Southwest Guilford High School, is the founder of Chase’s Chance, a nonprofit that seeks to empower local and international youth by increasing equitable access to food, education and technology. Since her first efforts at age 7 to make a positive change in her community, she has raised more than $100,000 in goods, services and funding that she has distributed to youth in need.

Notably, Ecolab awarded her a $10,000 grant in January of 2021 to address the opportunity gap among Guilford County Schools students through a laptop giveaway program. When all the laptops were given away within 24 hours of her initial announcement, she secured further funding to expand the program.

Clark is working to create a sustainable “Essentials Closet” at Southwest Guilford to address food insecurity and meet other basic needs among the student body.

Gifts

UNCG alumnus Kevin Graves has pledged $275,000 to the UNCG Men’s Basketball Enrichment Fund, which helps support some of the team’s greatest needs. His donation represents the largest commitment UNCG Athletics has ever received from a minority donor.