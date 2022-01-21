Student Notebook

Achievers
University of Alabama student Brandon Mills of Oak Ridge is participating in UA’s Cooperative Education Program during the spring 2022 semester. Mills is working for WestRock-Demopolis.
In the program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
Activities
Winter weather didn’t stop High Point University students and faculty from honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with service projects on Jan. 17.
Approximately 1,000 students and professors packed more than 40,000 meals to feed families in need, assembled 27,500 packets of vegetable seeds for local community gardens and wrote 500 thank-you notes to frontline heroes and first responders. The events were sponsored by HPU’s Center for Community Engagement, HPU’s Fellows Programs and the Student Government Association.
More than 400 students in HPU’s Fellows Programs helped pack 40,000 meals for a Rise Against Hunger event. These meals will feed children through global school and disaster relief programs that help families around the world.
Many off-campus service events were rescheduled or canceled due to the weather. Information about the rescheduling of these events can be found at www.highpoint.edu/servicelearning/mlk-day.
Announcements
HanesBrands has announced a $2 million investment in three historically Black colleges and universities. The four-year partnership involves N.C. A&T, Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design and Winston-Salem State University.
The university partnerships will fund research and offer financial support to students in areas ranging from sustainability to fashion design to supply chain management. The investment will build on HanesBrands’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, providing opportunities for underrepresented minorities and building pipelines of diverse talent.
HanesBrands will engage students at the universities who are studying information technology, data analytics, supply chain management, finance, marketing, fashion design and merchandising. The partnership includes scholarships, internships, mentorships and research grants.
The company will be a strategic partner of the HanesBrands Apparel Studio at Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design. The college, located in Detroit, is set to open in 2022. The company will donate materials, including fabrics and blank finished goods, as well as a variety of equipment to help teach students design.
For information, visit HBISustains.com.
•••
The High Point University Wind Ensemble, under the direction of associate professor of music Brian Meixner, will present a Valentine’s Day weekend concert, “Be My Valentine,” at 3 p.m. Feb. 13 in Hayworth’s Fine Arts Center. This concert will feature junior music major Reyna Alston, as composer and conductor, and senior voice majors Stephanie Stone and Jerry Hurley. Musical selections come from the Broadway musical “West Side Story,” plus other music celebrating love. No tickets are needed and all are welcome to attend.
Also, the first event in HPU’s Mathematical Sciences Colloquium Series is at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16. The virtual event will feature guest speaker Rebecca Garcia, professor of mathematics at Sam Houston State University. Her lecture, “An Introduction to Sandpiles,” will take a deeper look at the sandpile model and the algebraic structures attached to it. To access the virtual event, visit tinyurl.com/4kkwrnye. Meeting number is 2631 301 6519; meeting password is M2PpKAM4NW2.
Lastly, “Evolution,” the spring dance concert, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 17-19 in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. It will feature eight new works with choreography by students Abby Williamson, Alison Carroll, Connie Quagliata, Lauren Johnson, Melanie Fitts, Olivia Keider, Quinn Van Popering and Tabitha McGuire. Purchase tickets at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
Awards
A 17-year-old dual enrollment student and a longtime staff member have been named the winners of Guilford Technical Community College’s MLK Jr. Service Award.
The award, being presented this year for the first time, honors members of the GTCC community who demonstrate a commitment to Martin Luther King Jr.’s ideals and help further the college’s commitment to diversity. A GTCC employee and a GTCC student will receive the award each year.
Malaika Siddique, a Pakistan native enrolled in GTCC’s Career and College Promise program, and Sybil Newman, director of GTCC’s Titan Link, have been honored with this year’s MLK Jr. Service Award.
Siddique formed a nonprofit a year ago to help the poverty stricken in her home country. The nonprofit funds monthly distribution of needed items in Pakistan, like warm clothes during the cold winter and water supplies during the hot summers.
She has volunteered at Helping Hand for Relief and Development to box clothes and other necessities for the need in developing countries. She has also taught a social-emotional learning class to first graders and is a blood donor ambassador at the American Red Cross.
Newman manages the college’s Titan Link program, a program that helps GTCC students, faculty and staff during difficult times. The program’s help comes in many forms, from financial to child care to transportation and much more.
During the pandemic, her group was able to secure more than 300 laptops for those students who didn’t have a home computer when GTCC’s classes went remote.
•••
The High Point Human Relations Commission will award Chase Clark its annual Humanitarian Award at the City Council meeting on Feb. 7.
As nominated by the High Point Human Relations Commissioners, consideration for the award was based on:
Service that benefited traditionally underrepresented individuals and diverse groups, including, but not limited to, racial and ethnic minorities, women and the socially and economically disadvantaged.
Promotion of equity through work with an employer, faith-based institution, civic group or community organization.
Commitment to the promotion of the understanding, respect and goodwill among all citizens.
Rising above and beyond the call of duty in furthering the cause of equality and fair treatment for all citizens.
Clark, the 17-year-old senior class president at Southwest Guilford High School, is the founder of Chase’s Chance, a nonprofit that seeks to empower local and international youth by increasing equitable access to food, education and technology. Since her first efforts at age 7 to make a positive change in her community, she has raised more than $100,000 in goods, services and funding that she has distributed to youth in need.
Notably, Ecolab awarded her a $10,000 grant in January of 2021 to address the opportunity gap among Guilford County Schools students through a laptop giveaway program. When all the laptops were given away within 24 hours of her initial announcement, she secured further funding to expand the program.
Clark is working to create a sustainable “Essentials Closet” at Southwest Guilford to address food insecurity and meet other basic needs among the student body.
Gifts
UNCG alumnus Kevin Graves has pledged $275,000 to the UNCG Men’s Basketball Enrichment Fund, which helps support some of the team’s greatest needs. His donation represents the largest commitment UNCG Athletics has ever received from a minority donor.
When Graves first arrived at UNCG in the early ’90s, the athletics department was on the upswing. In a historic move, the athletics program took all 14 sports from Division III to Division I status within three years, under the leadership of Athletic Director Nelson Bobb. This was the fastest move from Division III to Division I in NCAA history.
“I didn’t play basketball at UNCG but a lot of my fraternity brothers did, and I was always connected to the basketball program in some way.”
As a student Graves worked full-time at UPS, often shifts from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., while taking a litany of science courses in the day. In the middle of his undergraduate studies, he made the decision to go into the U.S. Air Force and use the GI Bill to pay for his education.
After serving eight years in the Air Force, he returned to the university in 2003 to complete his bachelor’s degree in exercise science and sports studies, and to start his master’s degree in community youth sports development.
Scholarships
Royal Expressions School of Dance, a nonprofit dance school in Greensboro, has received $5,000 from Ward Black Law to give as scholarships for up to 10 students to take dance lessons.
The scholarship is available for ages 8-17 and they must be a new student at Royal Expressions School of Dance. Applications for the scholarship close on Feb. 12.
Interested students can apply at www.royalexpressions.org/school-of-dance.
Winners, chosen based on their passion for dance as well as financial need, will be notified May 14.
For information, call 336-944-6146 or email princess@royalexpressions.org.
•••
The Golden LEAF Scholarship application for the 2022-2023 academic year is now available at CFNC.org. A total of 215 awards will be offered to first-time recipients from qualifying rural and economically distressed or tobacco-dependent counties. Applications are due March 1.
The awards are valued at $14,000 ($3,500 per year for up to four years) for North Carolina high school students attending a participating North Carolina college or university. North Carolina community college transfer students can receive $3,500 per year for up to three years.
This year, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors increased the amount of the scholarship from $12,000 to $14,000 over four years. Current scholarship recipients will receive the increased award beginning fall of 2022.
