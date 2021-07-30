Student Notebook

Achievers
Nineteen University of Alabama track and field student-athletes, including Tamara Clark of High Point, earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic honors, while both the men and women earned All-Academic Team recognition, the coaches association announced July 22.
•••
Grace Boguslawski of Jamestown is among 39 recent high school graduates selected to join the latest cohort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management. Boguslawski, a recent graduate of Southwest Guilford High School, plans to be a software engineering major.
•••
Nicholas Davis of Summerfield recently attended Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, Space Camp Robotics, Aviation Challenge and U.S. Cyber Camp. The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
Space Camp, in Huntsville, Ala., uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA. For information, visit www.spacecamp.com.
•••
Calvin Biesecker of High Point will join the Charleston Fellows Program at the College of Charleston this fall.
Housed within the College of Charleston Honors College, the Charleston Fellows Program is designed to help students develop into transformative leaders within their respective communities. Biesecker, a High Point Central High School graduate who plans to major in marine biology, was one of 25 new members selected for the program.
Announcements
Skyler Caudill is expected to perform during Food Truck Friday scheduled between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, July 30.
Caudill, a 17-year-old student at Weaver Academy, brings her own style to jazz, soul and pop classics. She plays the guitar and piano.
Food Truck Friday takes place at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. Food trucks include Baton Rouge Cuisine, Havana Flavor and Yazzy’s Italian Ice.
•••
The Good Neighbor Movement, an alternative spiritual community based in Greensboro, is hosting a Back-to-School Giveaway from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at 509 Tate St. in Greensboro. This event is for east Greensboro elementary and middle school students.
GNM plans to give away 150 backpacks stuffed with school supplies.
To volunteer, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/805094aacaa28a75-back.
For information, call 336-528-4899.
•••
On Monday, Aug. 2, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will begin registering children ages 5 to 12 for after-school care at Brown, Craft, Griffin, Glenwood, Leonard, Lewis and Lindley recreation centers. Space is limited. The cost is $30 per child per week. Sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/afterschool.
Regular program hours are from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays and all day on teacher workdays. Children and staff are required to wear face coverings. Contact the Guilford County Schools Transportation Department to ask if your child’s bus drops off at these centers.
To speak to a program manager, contact your local recreation center; contact information can be found at tinyurl.com/dxdsuy8j.
•••
I Am A Queen will host the 13th annual Back to School Drive on Aug. 7 in the parking lot of the Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. The event start at 10 a.m. and continues while supplies last.
The event is free and open to the community; it is for children to come in to receive school supplies. However, parents are encouraged to accompany smaller children to make sure that the right supplies are given. All children must be present to receive school supplies.
This year’s goal is to pass out 700 or more backpacks and school supplies. Triad community members can donate goods in order to benefit families in need.
Items may be donated through Aug. 6 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays at Create Me 336, 2507 Battleground Ave., Suite B, in Greensboro.
Suggested items include: Backpacks, colored pencils, crayons, folders, glue sticks, notebooks, paper, pencils, pens, scissors, face masks and hand sanitizer.
For information, call 336-638-1315 or visit www.iamaqueen.org.
•••
Tatyana Faulk-Frink, a medical student at UNC-Chapel Hill who lives and works in Greensboro, has operated a mentorship nonprofit called Her Highness for adolescent girls based in her home county, Columbus, since 2015.
This year, the organization is relocating to Greensboro.
An interest meeting is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at the Greensboro Public Library in the Tannenbaum-Sternberger conference rooms.
The free program includes a weeklong summer camp, career and college preparation resources, workshops, annual scholarship, community service/outreach, and more.
Refreshments will be served.
For information, call 910-207-2029 or visit Facebook.com/HerHighnessINC.
•••
Guilford County Schools has announced the following upcoming meetings and events:
Board of Education Meeting: 4 p.m. Aug. 3, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. Closed session to consider student matters protected by state law.
First day of school: Aug. 5. For Academy at Smith, Early College at Guilford, Greensboro College Middle College, Kearns Academy, Middle College at Bennett, Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro, Middle College at GTCC-High Point, Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown, Middle College at N.C. A&T, Middle College at UNCG, STEM Early College at N.C. A&T.
First day of school for extended-year schools: Aug. 9. For Allen Jay Preparatory Academy, Brooks Global Studies, Johnson Street Global Studies.
Board of Education closed session: 4 p.m. Aug. 10.
Board of Education regular meeting: 6 p.m. Aug. 10, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro.
First day of school for Restart Schools: Aug. 16. For Alderman Elementary, Bessemer Elementary, Bluford STEM Academy, Cone Elementary, Eastern Middle, Fairview Elementary, Falkener Elementary, Ferndale Middle, Foust Elementary, Frazier Elementary, Gillespie Park Elementary, Hairston Middle, Jackson Middle, Montlieu Academy of Technology, Northeast Middle, Oak View Elementary, Sedgefield Elementary, Swann Middle, Vandalia Elementary, Washington Elementary, Welborn Academy of Science and Technology, Western Middle, Wiley Elementary.
Retiree Reception: 3-5 p.m. Aug. 17, The Colonnade at Revolution Mill, 900 Revolution Mill Drive, Greensboro.
Board of Education Retreat: 6 p.m. Aug. 19, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro.
Interns
Joseph Maronski, a High Point University student, is spending 11 weeks this summer as an intern for ABC News’ “Nightline” through The Walt Disney Company, ABC’s parent organization. In this role, he is helping log and transcribe interviews, book guests, research stories, monitor the news and gather social media content.
As a “Nightline” intern, Maronski is exposed to the fundamentals of a network broadcast from pitching stories to seeing the final product on the air. He attends editorial meetings with executives and has heard from various speakers including the presidents of ABC, Hulu and ESPN. He is also working with on-air talent like JuJu Chang and HPU’s Journalist In Residence Byron Pitts.
Other highlights for Maronski include being welcomed to his role by Ryan Seacrest and having his face on a billboard in Times Square.
Scholarships
Seventeen North Carolina high school students have been named recipients of Aubrey Lee Brooks Scholarships for the upcoming 2021–2022 academic year. The scholarships provide funding for study at N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill and UNCG.
The scholarships were established in 1956 by Aubrey Lee Brooks, a Person County native and prominent Greensboro attorney. Local 2021–2022 Brooks Scholars include: Megan Chen, a graduate of Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, will attend UNC-Chapel Hill; Danielle Hart, a graduate of Morehead High School, will attend UNC-Chapel Hill; Salia Maas-York, a graduate of High Point Central High School, will attend UNCG; and Hayley Salthouse, a graduate of Ragsdale High School, will attend UNC-Chapel Hill.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.