Student Notebook

The event is free and open to the community; it is for children to come in to receive school supplies. However, parents are encouraged to accompany smaller children to make sure that the right supplies are given. All children must be present to receive school supplies.

This year’s goal is to pass out 700 or more backpacks and school supplies. Triad community members can donate goods in order to benefit families in need.

Items may be donated through Aug. 6 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays at Create Me 336, 2507 Battleground Ave., Suite B, in Greensboro.

Suggested items include: Backpacks, colored pencils, crayons, folders, glue sticks, notebooks, paper, pencils, pens, scissors, face masks and hand sanitizer.

For information, call 336-638-1315 or visit www.iamaqueen.org.

•••

Tatyana Faulk-Frink, a medical student at UNC-Chapel Hill who lives and works in Greensboro, has operated a mentorship nonprofit called Her Highness for adolescent girls based in her home county, Columbus, since 2015.

This year, the organization is relocating to Greensboro.