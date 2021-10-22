Student Notebook

Activities
High Point Fashion’s Night Out featured two High Point University students — Lauren Skerlak, a senior from Greensboro, and Natalie Lucas, a 2020 graduate from High Point. This show supported Family Service of the Piedmont by helping create the new High Point Center for Child Wellness.
Lucas, who serves as a HPU AmeriCorps VISTA, and Skerlak were two of the 20 models selected for the show. The event featured local High Point businesses like Allen & James, Monkee’s of High Point and Simon Jewelers.
Skerlak wanted to be a part of the fashion show to help out the cause, and she got involved in the show through working at Monkee’s. Her sorority, Kappa Delta, regularly supports Family Service of the Piedmont.
Lucas is used to helping out the community as a former HPU Bonner Leader and now as an HPU AmeriCorps VISTA. Her work as a VISTA is focused on helping at the Community Writing Center and an after-school local youth agency. She says that the organization the event benefits is aligned with the community service work she does.
Organizers of the event hope that this will be the first of many fashion shows in memory of local furniture designer Michael Delgaudio, who died in 2018.
Announcements
myFutureNC and NC First in Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will offer FAFSA Day Drive-In events from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 at the following campuses: Bennett College, Forsyth Tech Community College (main campus), GTCC in Jamestown, N.C. A&T (virtual) and Randolph Community College in Archdale.
Students and families should bring: Charged device (laptop recommended), mask/face covering, Social Security number for student and parent or guardian, driver’s license if student has one (not required), copy of 2019 and/or 2020 tax returns, records of any untaxed income and assets, and list of schools students who plan to apply to or currently attend.
Students are advised to create their FSA identification to log in and sign the FAFSA.
For information, visit www.cfnc.org/pay-for-college/fafsa-day/.
* * * *
The High Point Public Library will host High Point University’s annual HPUniverse Day from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30. This year the festival’s theme is spooky science. The event will feature a wide range of space science, including rocket launches, moon crater demonstrations, a gravity gym and more.
Visitors are encouraged to explore 20 different learning stations and activities. Prizes will be awarded for visiting multiple stations. While many activities are geared toward children and their families, there are several for adults to enjoy.
HPUniverse Day: Spooky Science edition is a free educational outreach event each fall sponsored by the department of physics at HPU. It is inspired by AstroFest, a festival held each year in the department of astronomy & astrophysics at Penn State University.
Volunteers include HPU professors, students and local amateur astronomers. More than 3,000 people have attended HPUniverse Day since the first event in 2014.
The event is free; a donation of gently used or new children’s books is requested. Costumes are encouraged. To register, call the library at 336-883-3666 or visit www.signupgenius.com/go/508084AAFA72EA3FF2-spooky.
* * * *
Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) has partnered with the Housing Authority of the city of High Point to provide early childhood development resources to its residents. The Interactive Learning Center, located at J.C. Morgan Community Center, will open Oct. 26. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 1 p.m.
The Interactive Learning Center offers information on The Basics Guilford, five free, science-based concepts that parents and caregivers can use to help their child’s healthy development.
“Working with the HPHA, we have transformed two rooms for families with young children themed around The Basics Guilford,” said Megan LeFaivre, Ready Ready’s literacy coordinator. “One of the rooms is for families with children ages 0-3, with soft play mats, age-appropriate toys and beanbag chairs. The second is designed for families with children ages 3-5 and offers comfortable children’s furniture, books and fun manipulatives.
Both rooms have meeting space for educational programs. Local organizations will provide programming on child development, literacy, parenting and more. Families will be able to sign up for these learning opportunities through the HPHA’s resident services department.
The center is at 501 Anaheim St. in High Point.
Fundraisers
Grimsley High School's junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams raised more than $1,000 through T-shirt sales, cookie sales and raffle prizes during their Pink Out night, which takes place every October in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The teams will donate the funds to Greensboro's Alight Foundation, which provides financial, educational and emotional support to patients with breast and gynecological cancers. Teams wore pink jerseys and placed flowers mid-court in honor of loved ones during a pre-game ceremony.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.