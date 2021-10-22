Student Notebook

Activities

High Point Fashion’s Night Out featured two High Point University students — Lauren Skerlak, a senior from Greensboro, and Natalie Lucas, a 2020 graduate from High Point. This show supported Family Service of the Piedmont by helping create the new High Point Center for Child Wellness.

Lucas, who serves as a HPU AmeriCorps VISTA, and Skerlak were two of the 20 models selected for the show. The event featured local High Point businesses like Allen & James, Monkee’s of High Point and Simon Jewelers.

Skerlak wanted to be a part of the fashion show to help out the cause, and she got involved in the show through working at Monkee’s. Her sorority, Kappa Delta, regularly supports Family Service of the Piedmont.

Lucas is used to helping out the community as a former HPU Bonner Leader and now as an HPU AmeriCorps VISTA. Her work as a VISTA is focused on helping at the Community Writing Center and an after-school local youth agency. She says that the organization the event benefits is aligned with the community service work she does.