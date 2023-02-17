Achievers

Students at Bridgewater College in Virginia, including Erin McDaniel of Greensboro, are presenting “A Bold Stroke for a Wife” by Susannah Centlivre this week in Cole Hall on the college’s campus. McDaniel is a liberal studies major.

Louden Peters, a 2022 Northern Guilford High graduate, is one of 16 men’s lacrosse newcomers to continue their career at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.

Head Coach Tony Tatro, who is in his second season as head coach in Berea, returns seven Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference selections, the OAC Defensive Player of the Year last year and 10 All-OAC performers from last year’s squad that posted an overall record of 14-4 and a 9-0 record in the OAC, marking them as OAC Champions.

The Yellow Jackets open their season on Feb. 18 when the team hosts No. 18 nationally ranked Denison University for a nonconference matchup.

Activities

Eight students enrolled in the Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School Aviation program recently enjoyed the thrill of a general aviation flight while earning their Experimental Aircraft Association Young Eagles certificates. These newest Young Eagles experienced how their classroom and simulator exercises translated into the real world of flying while also gaining access to nearly $600 worth of free online and in-person flight training benefits through EAA.

To date, 14 BMHS students have become Young Eagles with additional opportunities offered every month.

To learn more, visit tinyurl.com/2nrransy.

Grants

Bennett College has been awarded a Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program grant through the National Telecommunications & Information Administration. The grant, totaling $699,950, will expand instruction and remote learning opportunities to the neighboring community in Greensboro’s census tract 112, improve Wi-Fi capabilities for Bennett College students and will allow the college to create the Entrepreneurship, Coding and Artificial Intelligence for Members of the Community Program (E Camp) to offer on-campus and remote hybrid certificate programs to train local community members and students in the areas of entrepreneurship, coding and artificial intelligence.

The anticipated launch of the E Camp is Fall 2023.

For information about the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot grant, visit tinyurl.com/3w8sts8x.

Scholarships

For Ruth Heyd and Stephanie Frazier have established the Ruth Darling Heyd ’99 and Stephanie Frazier Scholarship Endowment in Collaborative Piano at UNCG’s School of Music with a $600,000 planned gift.

Heyd’s mother was a 1965 UNCG graduate in organ performance. Heyd followed in her footsteps and attended UNCG in the 1990s, focusing on piano performance. Frazier, Heyd’s wife, plays trumpet, and her mother was in an a cappella women’s group and sang in the church choir.

This planned gift is part of UNCG’s Light the Way: The Campaign for Earned Achievement. The comprehensive fundraising campaign seeks to raise $200 million to increase access, elevate academic excellence, and enhance the tremendous impact of UNCG’s programs.

Visit lighttheway.uncg.edu for additional information.