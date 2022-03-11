Student Notebook

Gifts

Long-time High Point University supporter Teresa B. Caine of Greensboro recently made a multimillion-dollar gift to create a preservation endowment. The gift ensures HPU has the resources to maintain, sustain and improve the Donald R. and Teresa B. Caine Conservatory in perpetuity.

Teresa, and her late husband, Don, were honored in September 2021 at the dedication ceremony for the Donald R. and Teresa B. Caine Conservatory. The conservatory featurrf a classroom, working greenhouse, the Butterfly Café eatery and a planting display space. It serves as an area for students to conduct botanical research and propagate plants for the Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Gardens. The couple also endowed a scholarship at HPU in 2015 to help students who display academic merit and have financial need.

Don was a native of Greensboro and graduated from HPU in 1965. In 1966, he and Teresa founded C&M Products, now known as Camco Manufacturing. The company began with one product, trailer plumbing antifreeze and two employees, Don and Teresa. The company was incorporated in 1968, and with the milestone the Caines began to build their team. When the company was sold in 2021, it employed more than 1,500 people and manufactured more than 5,600 products.