Student Notebook

Achievers
Joshua Hanflink of Greensboro was among the 100 teens who participated in the opening cavalcade at Magic Kingdom for the opening day of the 15th year of Disney Dreamers Academy — a four-day mentoring program held March 3-6.
The 100 students were selected from thousands of applicants nationwide for this program designed to assist young people in identifying and pursuing their dreams. The students, along with a parent or guardian, received all-expense-paid trips to Walt Disney World to participate in the program, which features career-oriented workshops, leadership seminars and presentations by celebrity guests. The educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney World Resort is designed to broaden career awareness and create opportunities for Black teens from underrepresented communities across America.
* * * *
Faith Blalock, a resident of Stokesdale, was named to the Bob Jones University beach volleyball team. Blalock is a sophomore kinesiology major at BJU.
Activities
For the past month, fourth, fifth and sixth graders at the Academy at Lincoln in Greensboro have engaged in Restaurant Innovation Design projects as enrichment to their core curriculum. Learning how to create a business plan, design a physical layout and strategize how to keep customers and employees safe from COVID-19 is part of the larger project-based and problem-based curriculum at the public magnet school.
To learn more about the entrepreneurial details of running a food-focused small business, students Zoomed recently with five Greensboro restaurateurs, including Alex Amoroso from Cheesecakes by Alex, Damion Moore of Dame’s (Almost Famous) Chicken & Waffles, Kris Fuller of Crafted — The Art of the Taco, and Tal Blevins of James Beard-nominated restaurant MACHETE. Students are doing their research and formulating questions prior to the interviews, and many of the business owners are reviewing and selecting their favorite restaurant proposals. Students with the top restaurant proposals will be recognized and receive gift certificates.
Announcements
Join UNCG’s University Libraries from noon to 12:30 p.m. March 14 for “A Conversation of Note: Curators Talk about the History of the UNCG Cello Music Collection,” part of the Martha Blakeney Hodges Special Collections and University Archives Speaker Series.
The event will feature curator of manuscripts and assistant professor Stacey Krim and cello music cataloger and associate professor William Nelson, who will give an informal talk about the history of the collection, how it became the world’s largest archival holdings of cello music-related materials, a behind the scenes look at what it takes to make the collection accessible to the public and answer questions from the audience.
The event is free and open to the public.
It will be held virtually through Zoom. Visit go.uncg.edu/speakerseries to access the event.
For information, contact bakoelsc@uncg.edu.
* * * *
“Evolution,” a spring dance concert, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 17-19 at the Hayworth Fine Arts Center at High Point University. The spring concert will feature eight new works with choreography by students Abby Williamson, Alison Carroll, Connie Quagliata, Lauren Johnson, Melanie Fitts, Olivia Keider, Quinn Van Popering and Tabitha McGuire.
Purchase tickets at www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.
* * * *
Join High Point University for the Arbor Day Celebration at 4 p.m. April 28 at the Mahler Promenade Topiary Garden.
The event is free and open to the public and will include tours of the Culp Planetarium and the Caine Conservatory.
Representatives from the Arbor Day Foundation will also present campus leaders with the Tree Campus Higher Education Award during the event.
For information, visit www.highpoint.edu/live.
* * * *
Greensboro Downtown Parks is accepting applications for a marketing and community engagement intern.
Interested students should apply through the Campus Greensboro Fellows Program at https://tinyurl.com/yhk2bj62 by April 5. The internship will run from May 2022 to May 2023, with a full-time schedule in the summer and flexible hours during the school year. The pay rate for this internship is $13 an hour.
* * * *
Buffalo Presbyterian Church, Evangelical Presbyterian Church, is accepting applications for Buffalo Academy, a private Christian school that will launch in the fall in Greensboro. The school is a licensed user of the Hillsdale College K-12 classical curriculum. For information, call 336-278-1756 or email info@buffaloacademy.net.
* * * *
The Alton Tyre Invitational Relays are back and set for March 12 at Southeast Guilford High School, 4530 SE School Road in Greensboro.
Field events are at 10 a.m. and running events are at 11 a.m.
Admission is $7.
There will be concessions and food trucks.
For information, call 310-944-8421 or email alstonb@gcsnc.com.
Gifts
Long-time High Point University supporter Teresa B. Caine of Greensboro recently made a multimillion-dollar gift to create a preservation endowment. The gift ensures HPU has the resources to maintain, sustain and improve the Donald R. and Teresa B. Caine Conservatory in perpetuity.
Teresa, and her late husband, Don, were honored in September 2021 at the dedication ceremony for the Donald R. and Teresa B. Caine Conservatory. The conservatory featurrf a classroom, working greenhouse, the Butterfly Café eatery and a planting display space. It serves as an area for students to conduct botanical research and propagate plants for the Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Gardens. The couple also endowed a scholarship at HPU in 2015 to help students who display academic merit and have financial need.
Don was a native of Greensboro and graduated from HPU in 1965. In 1966, he and Teresa founded C&M Products, now known as Camco Manufacturing. The company began with one product, trailer plumbing antifreeze and two employees, Don and Teresa. The company was incorporated in 1968, and with the milestone the Caines began to build their team. When the company was sold in 2021, it employed more than 1,500 people and manufactured more than 5,600 products.
Honors
The following local UNCG students recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Morgan Albright, Kaitlyn Baker, Christelle Barakat, Ricardo Bernal De La Ossa, Juliette Bianco, Robin Bilodeau, Joshua Burns, Elise Coffman, Alyssa Coy, Adrienne Craig, Anna Elliott, Beck Foster, Christina Frazier, Hewan Girma, Antoinette Gregory, Dan Hale, Melissa Hall, Michelle Hawthorne, Lynslie Higgs, Mason Ibrahim, Emily Krechel, Collin LaButte, Crystol Lewis, Nicholas Lewis, Callista Mansell, Silviana McClellan, Marena Miesse, Seth Nelson, Chloe Neunsinger, Elizabeth Perrill, Laura Pipe, Sophia Priest, Breanna Rogers, Kelly Sandoval, Maguette Seye, Hollis Sherman, Brianna Hooks Singletary, Destiny Talley, Louisa Tichy, Ryland Tousey, Hannah Tripp, Elizabeth Upchurch, Flora Walters-Clift and Xiaohuan Xue.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.