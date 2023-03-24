Achievers

Zamaria Kinsey of Sunbury joined the 4-H Tech Changemakers program at N.C. A&T in 2022. Recently, she was selected as a national spokesperson for Tech Changemakers, a 4H youth program, for her outstanding community impact. The National 4-H Council named her one of three 2023 National Teen Ambassadors for the program.

The 4-H Tech Changemakers program trains and equips teens to use their tech savvy to teach adults how to use and leverage digital resources to find employment, including online job seeking, marketing themselves on social media, software use and more.

Announcements

The Elon University Dance Performance and Choreography Class of 2023 will be premiering their senior thesis performance, “Game Over,” March 31-April 2 in the Roberts Studio Theatre, 398 W. Haggard Ave. in Elon on the Elon University campus.

The pieces in the show are inspired by the overarching theme of games. These games range from laser tag to manipulation and may seem obvious or abstract.

Times at 5 p.m. March 31-April 2 and noon April 1. This is a free performance. Under the company name, MODA Collaborative, the 13 seniors have worked in a synergetic effort to piece together a seamlessly flowing, evening-long concert. This production is the final production for the senior class after four years of performing at Elon University.

Reserve tickets now at tinyurl.com/ymt8whu3.

For information, visit www.modacollaborative.com and follow them on Instagram @modacollaborative.

* * * *

New Music Greensboro will present Present~Continuous New Music Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. March 29 at UNCG’s School of Music’s Organ Hall.

The unique program features music by Aitana Kasulin, Silvia Olivero, David Vayo, Isabelle Harsch, AJ Lyon and Vineet Shende, in addition to music composed by the performers themselves.

For information, call 336-334-5789.