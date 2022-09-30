Student Notebook

Activities

UNCG students, staff and faculty created a friendship bench from 250 pounds of plastic bottle caps outside Elliott University Center at UNCG. It will be unveiled at 1 p.m. Sept. 30, if weather allows.

The bench is designed to offer a place of peace and encourage social inclusion and friendship among people of all abilities on campus. The project was accomplished by alumna Claire Corrigan while she was earning a master’s degree in therapeutic recreation, along with her adviser, Stuart Schleien.

This project involved collecting, cleaning, weighing and transporting the caps to a recycling plant in Indiana where they were used to make the bench. The caps were gathered off campus grounds, local sidewalks and donated by many people in Greensboro who collected their plastic bottle caps for this project.

Announcements

Canterbury School will host a High School Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3 in Berry Hall, located on the Canterbury campus at 5400 Old Lake Jeanette Road.

This free event will provide students and their families with a comprehensive overview of high school options. Representatives from 20 schools, both locally and across the country, will be in attendance with information and displays so prospective students can learn more about their options.

For information, contact middle school cirector Kathy Durham at durhamk@canterburygso.org.

* * * *

In honor of its Centennial Celebration, UNCG’s School of Theatre will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1 and Oct. 12-15, as well as at 2 p.m. Oct. 2.

This adaptation of a classic Shakespearean comedy follows the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta. Four quarreling Athenian lovers escape into an enchanted forest where fairies await to play tricks on them, as well as a group of Athenian citizens preparing for the wedding festivities.

Tickets are available at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336-334-4392 or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office, 406 Tate St. in Greensboro. Box office hours are 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays.

* * * *

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction has convened an advisory group to redesign the state’s school performance grades between now and January 2023. This survey, run by EducationNC, seeks to gather input on how school performance should be evaluated. All results will be used anonymously in aggregate, and a final report will be provided to DPI ahead of its next meeting in October.

To take the survey, visit www.ednc.org/school-performance-grade-survey.

This survey will close at 5 p.m. Oct. 10. Once the survey closes, the results will be posted publicly.

* * * *

UNCG’s Homecoming is back on campus, Oct. 12-16.

This year’s homecoming will feature many of the same events and reunions, such as:

Homecoming bonfire

Free T-shirts for the first 500 attendees

Sleeping Booty party band

Stamey’s BBQ picnic and Yum Yum ice cream

Children’s festival with the School of Education

To register for Homecoming, visit https://homecoming.uncg.edu.

For information, email alumni@uncg.edu or call 336-334-5696.

* * * *

Greensboro Day School will host author Lisa Damour as the 2022-23 McLendon Parent and Faculty Education Speaker from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 in Sloan Theatre on Greensboro Day School’s campus.

This event is free and open to the public.

Recognized as a thought leader by the American Psychological Association, Damour co-hosts the Ask Lisa podcast, writes about teenagers for the New York Times, appears as a regular contributor to CBS News, and works in collaboration with UNICEF. She is the author of two New York Times bestsellers: “Untangled: Guiding Teenage Girls Through the Seven Transitions into Adulthood” and “Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls.”

Damour will present “The State of Wellbeing in Adolescents and How Parents Can Support Them.” In her presentation, Damour will discuss the normal and expected challenges that arise during adolescence, the pandemic’s impact on typical development, how parents and teachers can help, when it’s time to worry, and what to do.

In addition to her evening presentation, Damour will meet with GDS faculty and students during the school day.

Grants

School Garden Grant applications for the 2022-2023 school year are available through Oct. 7. The purpose of the Extension Master Gardener School Garden Micro-Grant Program is to provide funding support for school vegetable gardening programs in Guilford County. Grants up to the amount of $250 each will be dispersed to recipients.

Funds may be requested to support a wide variety of garden activities. Some examples are:

The purchase of garden construction materials

Compost, seeds/plants, gardening tools, hoses, row covers or other gardening supplies

Tables, gardening shed or hardscape for outdoor learning centers

Classroom materials or curriculum that would utilize the vegetable garden as an outdoor classroom

For grant details and to apply visit http://go.ncsu.edu/schoolgardengrant.

For a paper application email Rhiannon Goodwin at rfgoodwi@ncsu.edu.

Questions about the grant process may be directed to Dottie Brogdon by email at dbrogdon54@gmail.com.

Scholarships

Louden Peters of Greensboro was among more than 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned more than $11 million in merit scholarships. Peters, a graduate of Northern Guilford High School majoring in chemistry, earned a $21,000 President’s Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.

BW’s merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable up to four years with good academic and social standing.