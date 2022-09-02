Student Notebook

English baking specialist and judge on "The Great British Baking Show" Paul Hollywood has returned to the basics this summer. He offers ultimate versions of recipes in the new cookbook "Bake." The book is divided into six parts. There's cakes, cookies and scones, breads and flatbreads, pizzas and doughnuts, pastry and pies, and desserts. In addition to adding less sugar — and also less salt — Hollywood has put his own twist on certain recipes. For instance he asks for bread flour — also known as strong flour — in his scones. And he ditches lemon in favor of a lime meringue pie.