Student Notebook

Achievers

NBC’s Capital One College Bowl kicks off its sophomore season with back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. Sept. 9. Peyton Manning and Cooper Manning host as colleges and universities face off in the ultimate battle of brains. The top two schools advance to compete for the “Capital One College Bowl” trophy and scholarship money.

Garrett Grewal, a Duke University student from Greensboro, will be playing their first round against Columbia at 8 p.m. Sept. 23.

For information, visit www.nbcumv.com.

Honors

Kaitlyn Bliss and Ashley Wyrick, both of Greensboro, were inducted into the William Peace University Honors Program.

In addition to special classes, honors students work with faculty on research, as teaching assistants and on service projects. They also study away together, go on retreats and have other immersive experiences unique to students in this program.

Faith Blalock, a resident of Stokesdale, has been named to the Bob Jones University Bruins women’s volleyball team roster for the 2022-23 academic year.

Blalock is a sophomore majoring in kinesiology at BJU.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

