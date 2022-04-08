Student Notebook

Achievers

Elijah Barclift of Greensboro, a high school junior at the UNC School of the Arts and a horn player, has been selected to participate in the National Youth Orchestra this summer.

NYO musicians participate in a three-week training residency at Purchase College in New York, where they work with principal players from professional orchestras. Following the residency the orchestra will embark on a concert tour that includes performances at Carnegie Hall with conductor Daniel Harding, who is also the music and artistic director of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, and cellist Alisa Weilerstein. That will be followed by a tour of Europe that will include performances in August at the Royal Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Berlin’s Young Euro Classic festival and a debut at the Lucerne Festival.

Barclift, a student of Maria Serkin, was recently named the 2021 North Carolina Representative for the Music Teachers National Association’s Senior Brass Competition, the Northeast Horn Workshop High School Solo Competition Winner, and the Northwest Horn Workshop High School Low Horn Excerpt Winner and Solo Competition runner-up. As a young freelancer, he has recently performed with the Raleigh Symphony Orchestra. Barclift was the principal horn of the North Carolina All-State Honors Band in the seventh, eighth and ninth grades.

Announcements

Tickets are now on sale for the final two concerts of the 2021-22 season of the “Broadway to Greensboro” series, a collaborative partnership between Well-Spring and UNCG’s Musical Theater Program.

“Broadway to Greensboro: Michael James Scott in Concert” will be at 7:30 p.m. April 25.

The collaborative series consists of three engagements with Broadway artists each year. Each artist gives a master class for the musical theater students at UNCG, as well as a concert at Well-Spring. A fourth concert each year flips the concept and is called “Greensboro to Broadway,” featuring students in UNCG’s program.

That concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 12 and 100% of ticket proceeds will go to musical theater scholarships at UNCG.

Both concerts will be held at The Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive in Greensboro. Tickets are $16 each and available for purchase at www.TicketMeTriad.com. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination, as well as the wearing of face masks, are required to attend.

* * * *

The North Carolina General Assembly’s House and Senate Page Programs are accepting applications.

Interested students need to reach out to their House or Senate member to apply. The students will receive an online link from the member to their individual application.

Parents of pages will be responsible for securing lodging during the time their child serves. Host families are not available this year. The page program will be limited to current juniors and seniors for the 2022 short session.

For information, visit https://ncleg.gov/Senate/PageProgram and www.ncleg.gov/House/PageProgram.

* * * *

Golf standout Thomas Walsh, a 2015 graduate, and record-setting swimmer Virginia Marsh, a 2016 graduate, will be inducted into the Westchester Country Day School Athletic Hall of Fame during the school’s Alumni Weekend. The ceremony will b at 5:30 p.m. April 22 at the Couch Baseball Complex on the school campus.

The Athletic Hall of Fame recognizes members of the school community who have distinguished themselves as outstanding contributors to Wildcat athletics, demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and character, and established high standards of excellence in athletic achievement. Nominations are solicited from Westchester alumni and selections are determined by a committee of alumni, faculty and staff.

In addition to the Hall of Fame ceremony, Westchester hosts Forsyth Country Day for middle school baseball at 3:30 p.m. and varsity baseball at 6 p.m. April 22. The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in between the games. Throughout the weekend, the school will host several events for alumni, including a recognition of the Class of 1972, which celebrates its 50th reunion this year.

Scholarships

Northwest Guilford High School junior Claire Key, daughter of Kevin and Carol Key, has received the AATG/Pädagogischer Austauschdienst National German Exam Scholarship. She will receive round-trip air transportation to Germany, live with a German host family, attend a German high school and participate in excursions to places of cultural and historical significance.

Key is one of 48 outstanding German students selected from across the United States to receive the award, along with eight additional students who are receiving a similar award. She is a student of Lisa Worthington-Groce, German teacher at Northwest Guilford High School.

Key was selected as a national winner after scoring in the 97th percentile on the Level 2 2022 National German Exam for High School Students sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of German. More than 11,900 students participated in the program. After qualifying with a high score on the National German Exam, she submitted responses to several short essay questions in German and in English and was then interviewed by a committee comprised of high school teachers and college professors of German.

* * * *

Brandon Aranda-Garcia of Greensboro, a student at GTCC, has received a scholarship from Chick-fil-A.

He is one of 12 Chick-fil-A restaurant team members nationwide to receive $25,000 as part of Chick-fil-A’s Remarkable Futures Scholarship program, which is awarding a total of $24 million in scholarships this year. These recipients were selected through their inspiring personal stories showcasing the many obstacles they’ve overcome to pursue their academic dreams.

Garcia works at Chick-fil-A Gate City where he is saving to earn his aviation maintenance license. Garcia is the first in his family to attend college. Once he obtains his license, his dream is to support the mission of Samaritan’s Purse.