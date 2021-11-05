Student Notebook

Since the spring, Amanda Allen, HPU assistant professor of history; Kerr Ramsay, senior vice president for undergraduate admissions at HPU; and Nicole Prince, HPU English major, (all of whom are current Omicron Delta Kappa members from previous institutions) worked with the national organization to draft the charter petition, circle bylaws, seek nominations, oversee applications and accept the first group of initiates. This summer, the charter was officially approved by the national organization, and this fall the circle began to organize and plan future leadership and service projects.

The ceremony was led by Tara Singer, Omicron Delta Kappa National president, and Allen, who serves as the HPU Circle’s faculty adviser. In addition to the official chartering, the ceremony also included the inaugural group of initiates and the first swearing-in of officers. A total of 34 students from seven HPU schools and 31 majors were inducted. Nido R. Qubein, HPU president, and Angela Bauer, HPU vice president of academic affairs, also were inducted in recognition of their continued leadership and support at HPU and the larger community.

The officers are Savannah Sparks as president, Elizabeth Szabo as vice president, Alexandra Bennett as secretary/treasurer, Amanda Allen as faculty adviser and Kerr Ramsay as circle coordinator.