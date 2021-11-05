Student Notebook

Achievers
The National Association for Music Education Electronic Music Composition Competition recognizes outstanding compositions and highlights the effectiveness of music technology in the school curriculum. Entries are judged based on their aesthetic quality, use of electronic media and the power of the composition.
Jessica Taylor, a student at Weaver Academy, was named the high school winner for her submission, “Cherry Plum.”
Cameron Woody, a student at Weaver Academy, received a high school honorable mention for “Creature.”
Their teacher is Howie Ledford.
To hear the winning and honorable mention student compositions, visit tinyurl.com/bsu9m983.
High Point University Department of Physical Therapy participated in the American Physical Therapy Association of North Carolina 2021 annual conference. Seventeen students, one alumnus and 10 faculty and staff presented their research.
Christy Greenwald, a second-year physical therapy student, won third place in the state. She conducted research in collaboration with Michael McDermott, a first-year physical therapy student, and under the guidance of Dr. Nathan Morelli. Her research investigated the link between cognitive decline and falls versus freezing of gait, a common gait disturbance in Parkinson’s disease. She found that cognitive decline was linked to falls, not freezing of gait.
Announcements
Belk has announced a new T-shirt design contest for high school and college students. The retailer is encouraging students to create a T-shirt design that is based off the concept of what Black history means to them. The contest winner will have their shirt produced and sold on www.belk.com, as well as being sold in the winner’s local Belk store.
The winning T-shirt design will be highlighted in the company’s The Culture Shop collection for Black History Month in February. The winning designer will get a $500 Belk gift card, as well as a $2,500 donation to their school. Second place will earn a $250 Belk gift card, and third place will receive at $100 Belk gift card. Belk plans on selecting the winner and surprising them with the news in-person at the winner’s school.
The contest runs through Nov. 25. To enter, visit events.belk.com/BHMtshirtcontest.
Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, at 501 S. Mendenhall St. in Greensboro, and the College Hill Neighborhood Association are again co-sponsoring a drop off food drive to benefit the Spartan Open Pantry that serves UNCG students in need.
Donations will be accepted between 10 a.m. and noon Saturdays, Dec. 4-18, at the parking lot on Mendenhall Street across from the church.
Especially needed are: Breakfast cereals; snacks like chips, cookies, crackers; canned fruits and meats; rice; soups; hygiene and toiletry items; laundry products (small sizes); toilet paper and paper towels; feminine hygiene products; and disposable razors for men and women.
Financial donations are also welcome. Checks can be made out to Spartan Open Pantry.
For information, call 336-545-0463 or email jkpowers42@gmail.com.
Guilford Education Alliance’s Principal for a Day event is set for 8:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 17.
Participants will be assigned to a Guilford County Schools principal who they will shadow and have an in-depth conversation.
The cost is $25 per person.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/dtnep3zz.
High Point University become a Chartered Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, on Oct. 24. Founded in 1914 at Washington and Lee University, Omicron Delta Kappa recognizes academic and leadership success across all disciplines. It is an intergenerational society with active members who are students, faculty, staff and community members to facilitate collaboration at all stages of leadership and experience.
Since the spring, Amanda Allen, HPU assistant professor of history; Kerr Ramsay, senior vice president for undergraduate admissions at HPU; and Nicole Prince, HPU English major, (all of whom are current Omicron Delta Kappa members from previous institutions) worked with the national organization to draft the charter petition, circle bylaws, seek nominations, oversee applications and accept the first group of initiates. This summer, the charter was officially approved by the national organization, and this fall the circle began to organize and plan future leadership and service projects.
The ceremony was led by Tara Singer, Omicron Delta Kappa National president, and Allen, who serves as the HPU Circle’s faculty adviser. In addition to the official chartering, the ceremony also included the inaugural group of initiates and the first swearing-in of officers. A total of 34 students from seven HPU schools and 31 majors were inducted. Nido R. Qubein, HPU president, and Angela Bauer, HPU vice president of academic affairs, also were inducted in recognition of their continued leadership and support at HPU and the larger community.
The officers are Savannah Sparks as president, Elizabeth Szabo as vice president, Alexandra Bennett as secretary/treasurer, Amanda Allen as faculty adviser and Kerr Ramsay as circle coordinator.
High Point University is the 425th Circle and is open to all campus and community members in the area. Any Omicron Delta Kappa community members who would like to change their affiliation to the new HPU circle may visit https://odk.org.
During High Point University’s annual Veterans Day Celebration, brothers of Kappa Alpha Order at HPU will once again give the gift of mobility to wounded veterans, thanks to their continued fundraising efforts to support The Independence Fund.
The Independence Fund is a national veterans organization and North Carolina nonprofit that partners annually with the brothers of Kappa Alpha Order at HPU on their Operation K.A.R.E initiative. This year, they have teamed up to change the lives of two U.S. veterans.
During HPU’s annual Veterans Day Celebration, which will welcome more than 1,000 veterans and their families at 8 a.m. Nov. 11, these HPU fraternity brothers will present two track chairs to two veterans, who will be in attendance. The veterans are: Sgt. Joey Aguilar, who lives in Hillsborough and served in the Army infantry during Operation Iraqi Freedom; and Sgt. 1st Class Randy Stone, who lives in Midlothian, Va., and served in the Army, deploying for Operation Desert Storm and for several tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The veterans were identified by The Independence Fund as people whose lives would be improved by the track chairs, which increase outdoor mobility.
Scholarships
The Kellin Foundation is accepting applications for the Amanda Ireland Ward Scholarship through Feb. 15. Learn more and download the application at tinyurl.com/53jbe6h5.
The $500 scholarship is open to Guilford County graduating seniors who exude a spirit of service to others, a value in caring for and connecting with all people, and leadership inside and outside the classroom as illustrated through a written essay, demonstrated academic achievements and mentor, teacher and/or coach recommendations.
The following local Appalachian State University students are beneficiaries of the Frank Scholars Program, funded by the late Hughlene Bostian Frank ’68 and William Frank, who were longtime friends and supporters of ASU. The scholarship, which covers approximately 75% of the students’ tuition, is renewable annually.
Scholars and their majors are:
Climax: Bayne Welborn, building sciences-construction management
Greensboro: Berenice Blanco, elementary education; Charlotte Carr, finance and banking; Rivers Johnson, recreation management; Zoe Manlay, nursing; Mia Reece, computer information systems; Nick Roberto, international business
High Point: Kellan Lundy, nutrition and foods; Marianne Yingling, nursing
Jamestown: Nate Parillo, physics
Julian: Corinna Wyatt, interior design
McLeansville: Brittany Sparks, biology-cellular/molecular biology
Ivana Korankyi, a second-year pharmacy student at High Point University, recently was awarded the 2021 CVS Health Minority Scholarship for Pharmacy Students.
The scholarship program is designed to support and promote a diverse population of student pharmacists by reducing financial barriers for underrepresented minority students pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree. Awardees are selected based on their demonstration of academic success, leadership and commitment to advancing the profession of pharmacy and patient care. Each recipient is awarded a single $8,000 scholarship.
On Oct. 15, the Community Foundation officially kicked off its 2021-2022 scholarship season by opening seven scholarship applications through its online application portal. The foundation offers both need-based and merit-based scholarships, along with scholarships that require a specific major while in college.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/yh7y6jay.
Greensboro native Nicolette Robinson, a senior at Wake Forest University majoring in health and exercise science, and Kernersville native Sierra Davis, a senior at Warren Wilson College majoring in environmental science, have each received a $3,200 UPS Scholarship for the current academic year. The scholarship is provided by North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities through its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges in Washington, D.C.
