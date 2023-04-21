Achievers

High Point University students earned thousands of dollars in startup funds for their businesses during HPU’s 2023 Business Plan Competition on April 12. The annual competition is supported by Truist Financial Corporation and the Steve Bell Family Life Skills Endowment.

During the competition, five finalists competed for a total of $30,000 in startup funds for their businesses by presenting to a panel of business leaders, who served as competition judges.

Quentin Barrial, a junior business administration major and entrepreneurship minor from Atlanta, won first place and $12,000 for his product, QuickTag. QuickTag is a new generation of lost and found labels featuring a customized QR code that can be placed on any item an owner wants to label. If an item is misplaced, the finder can simply scan the code with their cellphone to get in touch with the owner through an anonymous messaging platform. The finder can send a message, place a pin on a map or notify the owner of the item’s location through a photo. and a growing audience ever since its first public appearance. We are delighted to know that many are tagging along with our mission to reinvent lost and found.”

Second place and $8,000 was awarded to Erin Morrow, a junior education major from Windham, N.H., for Rossom Robots.

Third place and $5,000 went to Reeve Fatuova, an entrepreneurship major from Ramsey, N.J., for BUSTZ, a quality sports bra she developed for women athletes. Savannah Smith, a senior entrepreneurship major from Chesterfield, Va., and Jake Lagana, a junior computer science from Upper Nyack, N.Y., were runners-up and each earned $2,500. Smith’s product, HatEase, is an insert designed to keep a hat secure during sports or activity. Lagana’s Picnic Club is a luxury loungewear and clothing brand.

Shanté P. Williams, global CEO of Black Pearl Global Investments, judged the business plan competition along with David Couch, CEO of Blue Ridge Companies, and Malay Shah, director of Venture South Piedmont.

Activities

Piedmont University’s annual Symposium was held on April 12. Symposium celebrates academic achievement and has become a tradition at Piedmont. Students apply and must be accepted to participate in the event, which is held on both the Demorest and Athens campuses.

Created to encourage deeper learning experiences, the Piedmont Symposium first took place in 2019. That year, students presented 88 research projects. This year, 369 students, including Marion Sloyan of Greensboro, presented 224 projects.

This year’s daylong event featured topics like “Auditioning in the Digital Age,” “Relationship between Coaching Philosophy and Team Success,” and “The Importance of Medical Interpreters in Hospital Settings.”

Announcements

When Whitney Oakley stepped into the role of Guilford County Schools Superintendent in August of last year, she launched the Better Together conversations. More than 8,000 community members attended one of 200 community meetings.

On May 2 at 5:30 p.m., the community is invited to hear more about what Oakley learned during these conversations. The discussion will be at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Suite 100, Greensboro.

To RSVP, visit tinyurl.com/y9xhyexk.

Scholarships

The Charlotte Hornets Foundation has announced that Samiya Green, a current junior at Bennett College, has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Greensboro Swarm Scholarship. The scholarship will award $10,000 annually to a student at Greensboro’s Bennett College – one of only two all-women’s HBCUs in the U.S. – and was designed to uplift a female student who serves an advocate for the importance of education through adversity.

In conjunction with the scholarship announcement, Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield made a $10,000 donation to Bennett College from his HoopTee Charities nonprofit in honor of his mother, Janol Whitfield, and the 70th anniversary of her graduation from Bennett College in 1953.