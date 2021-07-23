Student Notebook

Over the last year, GO FAR, in conjunction with YWCA High Point, has been developing a leadership/ambassador program for middle school-aged children. Reaching children in this age group is important. They are at an age where they are absorbing and taking in all kinds of knowledge and details. They are also at an age where they are influencers to their friends, parents and teachers. This is the perfect age for children to develop confidence and leadership skills that they can cultivate to become future leaders in our community.

Throughout this pilot four-week leadership program, students will be encouraged to explore and gain an understanding of the importance of healthy choices as they set goals, persevere and develop good moral character.Students are participating in hands-on cooking activities and fitness programs as well as field trips. Field trips include a visit to the Piedmont Farmer’s Market, a tour of High Point University, etiquette training and a tour of the Rockers.

* * * *

The Burns Hill Neighborhood Association, in partnership with the city of High Point, will host its third annual Youth Summit on Violence from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 2-4 at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St. in High Point.