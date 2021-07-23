Student Notebook

Achievers
For the seventh time in nine years, the Alabama Astrobotics team won NASA’s Robotic Mining Competition. Daniel Dierking of High Point, a computer engineering major, is a team member.
After not having a competition in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UA team returned during this year’s competition called Lunabotics, which was split into two separate challenges. Alabama Astrobotics competed virtually with 52 other teams in the Design it, Build it, Dig it Challenge.
Since there was no in-person digging component with the robot this year, NASA judged the teams in five categories, which were executive summary, project management plan, systems engineering paper, public outreach and presentation/demonstration.UA’s team, made of 50 active student members, won first place for their systems engineering paper, first place in outreach and second place in technical presentation/demonstration, which led to the overall grand prize — the Joe Kosmo Award for Excellence.
* * * *
Six University of Alabama track and field/cross country student-athletes, including Tamara Clark of High Point, earned a place on the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District IV teams, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced July 15.
The CoSIDA Academic All-District distinction is the first for Clark. Alabama is one of just four teams across the country to earn more than five spots on the teams for track and field.
Clark, the SEC Outdoor Runner of the Year, carries a 3.57 GPA while studying public health. She recently finished fourth in the 200 meters at the USA Olympic Trials with the second-fastest time ever by a collegian. The All-American earned a trio of top-three finishes this past season and won both the 100- and 200-meter races at the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships.
The six track and field honorees bumped Alabama’s 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-District IV honorees to 23.
Announcements
Guilford County Schools’ Board of Education will meet Tuesday, July 27, and Aug. 10 with a closed session at 4 p.m. and a regular meeting at 6 p.m.
The board will also have a closed session at 4 p.m. Aug. 3. It will consider student matters protected by state law.
The board meets at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
* * * *
GO FAR has primarily been a program for elementary school-aged children promoting physical fitness, healthy eating and character development with a culminating 5K event.
Over the last year, GO FAR, in conjunction with YWCA High Point, has been developing a leadership/ambassador program for middle school-aged children. Reaching children in this age group is important. They are at an age where they are absorbing and taking in all kinds of knowledge and details. They are also at an age where they are influencers to their friends, parents and teachers. This is the perfect age for children to develop confidence and leadership skills that they can cultivate to become future leaders in our community.
Throughout this pilot four-week leadership program, students will be encouraged to explore and gain an understanding of the importance of healthy choices as they set goals, persevere and develop good moral character.Students are participating in hands-on cooking activities and fitness programs as well as field trips. Field trips include a visit to the Piedmont Farmer’s Market, a tour of High Point University, etiquette training and a tour of the Rockers.
* * * *
The Burns Hill Neighborhood Association, in partnership with the city of High Point, will host its third annual Youth Summit on Violence from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 2-4 at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St. in High Point.
This year’s theme will be “Unleashing the Power of Youth.” The summit’s purpose is for middle and high school students to “break the code of silence” and reduce the acceptance of youth violence that pervades the city. They will learn from each other, share successes and solutions, give moral support to each other and take tested strategies from multiple sources to address long-standing problems. They will make inroads on the persistent problem of youth and gang violence that plague neighborhoods.
The first day of the summit will focus on mental health issues such as self-esteem, eating disorders, teen dating violence and the influence of media on teens. The second day will focus on financial literacy, how to interview for a job, dressing for success when interviewing and mock interviews. The third day will focus on how to interact with law enforcement, the juvenile justice system and social justice.
Free breakfast and lunch will be provided to attendees, as well as prize giveaways. Contact Jerry Mingo at 336-989-0308 for information concerning donations and how to get a teen involved.
Grants
Randolph Community College is making the commitment to ensure that each student has money to pay for college with the RCC Commitment Grant. This new grant is for students who do not qualify for other financial assistance, but need help paying for college.
Starting this fall, full-time eligible students will receive $2,000 per year ($1,000 per semester), and less-than-full-time students may receive a partial award. There is not a separate application for this grant as consideration for funding is automatic once the RCC admissions application and the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) are completed. Eligible students will receive an award letter from the Office of Financial Aid and Veterans Affairs.
For information, call 336-633-0200 or visit www.randolph.edu/financial-aid.html.
To apply to RCC, go to www.randolph.edu/student-success/becoming-a-student.html.
