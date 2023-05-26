Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Activities

The Page High School NJROTC held their awards ceremony May 11. GySgt Russel Sweeney presided over the ceremony.

Several organizations and clubs were on hand to present awards including the American Legion Cone Post 386, represented by Larry Ross, adjutant.

Ross presented the following awards: Tamajha Harper-Payne, military excellence; Alyssa Strickland, citizenship; and Kenneth Church, marksmanship.

Ross also presented a $750 check to Sweeney for the NJROTC programs at Page. The check is for the hours worked at the post for community service by hot dog sales by the students. Participants will also receive certificates from the post.

Honors

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2023.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Local students included: Cody Fields of Julian, East Carolina University; Kaitlyn Sumner of Stokesdale and Charles De Poortere of Summerfield, Elon University: Kaely Miller of High Point, High Point University; Rianna Allen of Summerfield and MiKayla Lovell of Greensboro, UNC-Charlotte; and Nyia Barrow, UNC-Wilmington.

Also, at UNCG: Savannah Steele of Colfax; Amanda Crumpton, Chase Pyrtle, Olivia Stimpson, Christopher Wirth, all of High Point; Mackenzie Pruitt of McLeansville; Brandi Schwartz of Summerfield; and Talaishya Funderburk, Liliana Guevara, Savannah Henderson, Sophy Mejia, Kimera Naidoo, Lena Nazzal, David Russell, Fatema Shahid, Anita Shahrier, Abuoma Uwakweh and Jennifer Visser, all of Greensboro.

* * * *

Charles Hood of Greensboro was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Hood was initiated at The University of Tulsa.

Scholarships

Summit Credit Union awarded $56,000 in scholarship grants for fall 2023 and spring 2024 semesters. Fifty-six students were selected based on their academic achievements, their involvement in school and community-related activities. The scholarship funds will be used towards each recipient’s college-related expenses. Since inception, Summit Credit Union has awarded more than $360,000 in scholarships and has helped more than 360 students in their pursuit of knowledge.

Summit Credit Union offers scholarships to any member who is an adult or high school senior and expects to attend an educational program beyond high school as a full-time student.

Scholarships are given through the Elizabeth N. and James V. Hamilton Scholarship Fund.

Applications for the next academic year of 2024-2025 can be submitted for consideration on the credit union’s website beginning Oct. 1.

* * * *

Rida Tariq, daughter of Muhammad Mahmood and Sajida Tariq of Eden, has been named a Park Scholar at N.C. State where she plans to major biological sciences.

She will graduate from Morehead High School.

The four-year scholarship is valued at $116,000 for in-state students and $213,000 for out-of-state students, including tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, travel and personal expenses.

* * * *

The Goodnight Scholars Program at N.C. State has revealed the 50 traditional first-year students recipients from 31 North Carolina counties selected for its new cohort of scholars.

Recipients participated in a thorough selection process over the spring semester, which included an application and interview with a volunteer committee consisting of current and former N.C. State faculty, staff and alumni, as well as industry representatives from SAS.

The Goodnight Scholarship is valued at $23,000 per year for up to four years ($92,000) for traditional students. The cohorts receive access to a comprehensive student development program that includes weekly programming, exclusive travel opportunities and enrichment grant funding.

Local students include: Kylie Belter, Dalton L. McMichael High School; Matthew Gallimore, Randolph Early College High School; Mariah Saavedra Garcia of Alamance Burlington Early College; and Maddie Thompson of the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T.

Also, Kayla Martin was among 50 recipients who were selected for the transfer Goodnight Scholarships. She will will graduate from Rockingham Community College where she was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honors society.

* * * *

Daniel Evan Espinosa of River Mill Academy in Graham and Anna McKenzie Casto of Dalton L. McMichael High School in Mayodan have received the Morehead-Cain Scholarship, a four-year, undergraduate merit scholarship to UNC-Chapel Hill.

In addition to tuition, books and room and board, the Morehead-Cain funds four summers of travel and experiential learning. It also offers scholars Discovery Fund grants for additional educational experiences.

Espinosa is the son of Manuela Espinosa of Whitsett. Casto is the daughter of Michelle and Bob Casto of Mayodan.