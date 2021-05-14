Student Notebook

Achievers
Eight GTCC students earned first-place honors in the recent SkillsUSA Virtual State Contest: Trevor Pretory, automotive service tech maintenance and light repair; Ali Williamson, automotive service technology; Jeannine Lafortune, commercial baking; Susan Danielsen, culinary arts; Janalee Burke, dental assisting; Wesley Francis, HVAC-R; Jamari’ Allen, restaurant service; and Lisa Rogers, skill project showcase — cosmetology.
Twenty-two of the 30 GTCC competitors finished in the top five in their respective competitions.
Seven of GTCC’s eight state champions will advance to the national competition in June.
The contest is the largest showcase of career and technical education in the state.
Announcements
Guilford County Schools is partnering with the Guilford County Division of Public Health to host immunization clinics in Greensboro and High Point for current and upcoming GCS seventh graders beginning Saturday, May 15.
North Carolina law requires all incoming seventh graders to receive the Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis) vaccine and the MCV (Measles antigen-containing vaccines) by the start of their seventh grade year.
Immunization clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, and Thursday, May 20, at these locations: 501 E. Green Drive in High Point and 1100 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.
Appointments should be scheduled by phone at 336-641-3245.
Parents and guardians should bring their child’s insurance card and immunization records to their appointment, if available.
* * * *
Ready for School, Ready for Life, in partnership with UNCG and The Duke Endowment, has launched a new community survey to seek input from Guilford County residents about early childhood and school readiness. The survey will inform the Get Ready Guilford Initiative, which is supported by a multi-year investment from Blue Meridian Partners to pilot and grow an initiative to improve outcomes for children.
All participants who complete the survey can enter a drawing for one of 10 $50 gift cards. Responses to this survey will be used to inform future programs and resources for 3- to 5-year-olds, their families and professionals who work with them.
To take the survey, visit https://readyready.link/CommSurvey.
For information, email cemurray@uncg.edu.
Awards
Bailey King, a Class of 2021 High Point University graduate, has been honored as the 2021 recipient of the Haverty Cup.
The Haverty Cup was established in 1988 by the late Rawson Haverty to honor annually an outstanding graduating senior in one of the home furnishings-related programs at High Point University. This tribute was created to encourage students to pursue a career in the home furnishings industry. King was presented the award by Scott Miles, Havertys’ senior vice president of stores and western regional manager.
King received a $3,000 award and a replica of the Haverty Cup.
Honors
The following local UNCG students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Haneen Alhazmi, Megan Allison, Amberlina Alston, John Benton, Justin Berilla, I-Li Blair, Saige Boris, Pravalika Butreddy, Matthew Carnaghi, Meghan Causey, Linwood Cheshire, Allyson Clayton, David Craig, Kayla Crawford, Kiyah Davender, Natalie Davies, Christina Davis, Jacob Deal, Thomas Decker III, Mustafa Dere, William Dymond, James Freeman, Morgan Frost, RaQuon Haynes, Juwan Jacobs, Jonathan Jefferson, Eleni Karras, Stephanie Keaney, Meghan Leeming, Caroline Lowdermilk, Aaron Lowe, Dominique Maynard, Margaret McEnally, Terri McNaughton, Bonnie Miller, Mayeesa Mitchell, Shima Mohamed, Julian Morgan, Maleke Khoda Nazari, Melika Osareh, Shireeshma Parepalli, Sarah Parker, Shaun Pitts, Sheila Pulliam, Morgan Rector, Jeanne Reppert, Nicole Rowe, Cat Salemi, Samantha Sallade, Wenhao Shou, Adam Shull, Helen Shuping, Robert Smith, Kate Sprinkle, Carmela Syquia, Chenhao Tang, Kalani Thalagoda, Amy Thompson, Matthew Towner, Brooke Willis and Savannah Young.
Scholarships
UNC-Charlotte’s Levine Scholars Program has selected 20 young leaders from across the United States, including Micah Ollis of Western Guilford High School, who will be members of the 12th class of the prestigious and academically competitive scholarship program. The scholars will join the university beginning with the fall 2021 semester.
The university’s premier, merit-based scholarship is valued at approximately $105,000 per North Carolina student and $155,000 for each out-of-state student. It covers full tuition, housing, meals, books, mandatory fees and summer experiences. Scholars are provided additional funding to support civic engagement opportunities and professional development.
* * * *
Triad Math and Science Academy’s Class of 2021 Valedictorian Nadia Muhammad will be donning the gold and white gear of Georgia Institute of Technology this fall.
Georgia Tech has selected Nadia as a Provost Scholar and awarded her an $85,000 scholarship. Additionally, she has recently won a $50,000 scholarship from the Gordon A. Rich Memorial Scholarship Fund and has been waiting to hear back from many others in the upcoming weeks. She hopes to be on a full scholarship during her undergraduate stay at Georgia Tech where she will major in computer science.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.