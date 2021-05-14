Student Notebook

Immunization clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, and Thursday, May 20, at these locations: 501 E. Green Drive in High Point and 1100 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

Appointments should be scheduled by phone at 336-641-3245.

Parents and guardians should bring their child’s insurance card and immunization records to their appointment, if available.

* * * *

Ready for School, Ready for Life, in partnership with UNCG and The Duke Endowment, has launched a new community survey to seek input from Guilford County residents about early childhood and school readiness. The survey will inform the Get Ready Guilford Initiative, which is supported by a multi-year investment from Blue Meridian Partners to pilot and grow an initiative to improve outcomes for children.

All participants who complete the survey can enter a drawing for one of 10 $50 gift cards. Responses to this survey will be used to inform future programs and resources for 3- to 5-year-olds, their families and professionals who work with them.

To take the survey, visit https://readyready.link/CommSurvey.