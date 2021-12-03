Student Notebook

The meals were delivered to Act Together, Pathways, Salvation Army Center of Hope and the YWCA.

Ron Wanek, the founder and chairman of Ashley Furniture, commissioned and presented a sculpture to honor the life and legacy of High Point University President Nido R. Qubein.

The bronze sculpture was unveiled at the opening of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center on Sept. 24.

The sculpture now resides in the lobby of the arena for guests to see as they enter.

* * * *

High Point University will once again welcome families to a complimentary Christmas Drive celebration to enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Families, friends and neighbors are invited to join in the traditions at the drive-thru event from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 19-Jan. 1.

Families can enjoy the holiday decorations and sounds of the season from the comfort of their vehicles.