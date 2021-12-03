Student Notebook

Activities
Middle and high school girls recently visited UNCG’s campus for an all-day learning opportunity in music: North Carolina Jazz Girls Day.
The day, part of the She Can, We Can event series, was a combination of workshops, discussions and rehearsals, with a culminating evening performance by the mentors, accomplished female jazz musicians that included UNCG faculty, alumni and visiting artists.
The 38 students participated in discussions about women in jazz and in jam sessions with the faculty mentors before they got to see them in concert.
The teaching faculty included visiting saxophone and vocal artist Camille Thurman; UNCG faculty member Ariel Pocock; pianist, vocalist, and visiting bass player Sinclair Palmer; and UNCG alumnus and percussionist Sarah Gooch.
The program was supported by UNCG’s Miles Davis Jazz Studies Program, the Jazz Education Network and Russell Lacy Music.
* * * *
Guilford County Schools’ employees delivered hundreds of meals last week to transitional shelters throughout the community.
The 210 meals, prepared by Funderburk’s Café, and purchased by Superintendent Sharon Contreras, Board Chairwoman Deena Hayes, the Weaver Foundation and Funderburk’s Café, were delivered by GCS central office staff Nov. 22-24.
The meals were delivered to Act Together, Pathways, Salvation Army Center of Hope and the YWCA.
Announcements
Ron Wanek, the founder and chairman of Ashley Furniture, commissioned and presented a sculpture to honor the life and legacy of High Point University President Nido R. Qubein.
The bronze sculpture was unveiled at the opening of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center on Sept. 24.
The sculpture now resides in the lobby of the arena for guests to see as they enter.
* * * *
High Point University will once again welcome families to a complimentary Christmas Drive celebration to enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Families, friends and neighbors are invited to join in the traditions at the drive-thru event from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 19-Jan. 1.
Families can enjoy the holiday decorations and sounds of the season from the comfort of their vehicles.
This year’s drive has expanded to include new decorations and campus facilities. Guests will enter at the University Parkway entrance and exit at Panther Drive onto Lexington Avenue by the new Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. Located next to the new facility is the state’s tallest Christmas tree at 58 feet.
Throughout campus, families can enjoy views of more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a life-size Nativity scene, 206 nutcrackers and other holiday decorations. Additional new features include more animals and shepherds in the Nativity scene, as well as ornaments that are 10 feet tall, and giant wreaths and garland decorating the Qubein Center.
For information, visit www.highpoint.edu/christmas.
* * * *
Art by TJM is offering fall and holiday art camps for children on Dec. 11 and 28-30.
Tracey J. Marshall’s Art Studio is located at 4815 Fox Chase Road in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-209-5539 or visit www.artbytjm.com/art-camps.
Scholarships
The U.S.-Ireland Alliance has announced the 12 members of the George J. Mitchell Scholar Class of 2023 which includes Naoum Fares Marayati of Kernersville.
The scholarship program sends students to Ireland for a year of graduate study. This year, 351 individuals applied for the 12 scholarships.
Marayati is a medical student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He obtained his B.A. in psychology at Princeton, where he studied bilingual child development. He will study global health at Trinity College Dublin.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.