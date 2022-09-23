Student Notebook

Activities

High Point University’s student Emergency Medical Services hosted a blood drive Sept. 14, in partnership with the American Red Cross, Sigma Nu and Alpha Chi Omega.

The blood drive exceeded students’ goal by collecting 92 units of blood from 110 donors.

HPU regularly hosts blood drives throughout the year to support the American Red Cross.

Announcements

Wesleyan Christian Academy will host a national Christian college fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27.

The event will take place in the school gym at 922 Eastchester Drive in High Point.

The fair is sponsored by the North American Coalition for Christian Admissions Professionals. More than 30 Christian colleges from throughout the United States will be in attendance.

For information about this free event, call 336-884-3333.

* * * *

High Point University alumna, Mary Jo Hall, Class of 1969, and her husband, retired Col. Emmett E. Stobbs Jr., recently established the M.J. Hall and Jay Stobbs Leadership in Military and Veterans Awareness Endowment in honor of retired Brigadier Gen. Norman C. Gaddis, a U.S. Air Force officer who was commissioned in the Army-Air Corps in World War II and served in the newly formed Air Force during the Korean War and in the Vietnam War.

For information on how to establish a fund or scholarship to benefit student success at HPU, contact Chris Dudley at cdudley@highpoint.edu.

* * * *

UNCG alumna Deborah Tunstall Tippett has established the Ann Satterwhite Tunstall Scholarship Fund with a planned gift to UNCG. The fund honors the memory of her mother, Ann Satterwhite Tunstall, and will support adult students seeking undergraduate degrees in UNCG’s department of human development and family studies.

Tippett taught home economics for 13 years in public schools and for three years served as an adjunct faculty member at UNCG.

This planned gift is part of UNCG’s Light the Way: The Campaign for Earned Achievement. The comprehensive fundraising campaign seeks to raise $200 million to increase access, elevate academic excellence and enhance the impact of UNCG’s programs.

Visit lighttheway.uncg.edu for additional information.

* * * *

UNG Board of Trustees member Margaret Benjamin and her husband Bill Benjamin are lifelong advocates for the essential role of museums in communities. That is why they are making a real-world impact through their Light the Way: The Campaign for Earned Achievement gift to the Weatherspoon Art Museum.

The Margaret and Bill Benjamin Auditorium at the Weatherspoon Art Museum was formally dedicated in recognition of the couple’s support of UNCG on Sept. 16, during the All That Glitters: Weatherspoon Open House.

The Benjamins’ gift will endow a faculty fellowship grant and support a discretionary fund that allows the Anne and Ben Cone Memorial Endowed Director of the Weatherspoon Art Museum to tackle projects that make the museum more accessible to its patrons.

* * * *

Charles T. Hagan III has given $100,000 to Greensboro Day School to establish the Kay R. Hagan Endowment for Public Purpose, which will provide funding for the Kay R. Hagan Center for Public Purpose at GDS.

Hagan made his gift in memory of his late wife, United States Sen. Kay R. Hagan, who served as a trustee of GDS and a North Carolina state senator before she was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008. Hagan’s gift establishing the endowment fulfills the matching gift requirement of the school’s recent $100,000 grant from the Edward E. Ford Foundation.

The Kay R. Hagan Center for Public Purpose will support the school’s mission of educating students to become constructive contributors to the world and will realize the school’s Strategic Plan goal of developing global citizens who connect to and serve the greater Greensboro community with purpose and distinction. The center’s program and activities will increase students’ awareness of local community problems and place them as agents of change for global problems at the local level.

In addition, the Hagan family’s gift brought a successful conclusion to Greensboro Day School’s 50Forward Campaign, which sought to raise $3 million in new endowment funds before Dec. 31. Endowment growth allows GDS to be less reliant on tuition income, making a GDS education accessible to a diverse group of students from a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds.

* * * *

High Point University Family Weekend will welcome approximately 8,000 visitors to the city of High Point on Sept. 23-25.

Local restaurants, hotels and shops experience a $1.4 million economic boost in business during each HPU Family Weekend.

During the weekend, HPU families can tour the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum and participate in a 5K family fun run, concerts, athletic events and more. The main event of the weekend is on Sept. 24 in the Qubein Arena, featuring country singer Chris Lane and an ABBA Tribute Band.

Grants

Approximately 498,000 primarily Black and Hispanic students who attend 639 high schools across the United States will have access to a personal finance course thanks to a one-time grant to nonprofit Next Gen Personal Finance from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand.

The grant is modeled after NGPF’s Financial Equity and Empowerment Grant program, which began in 2020 as part of the organization’s commitment to increase access to financial education within school districts serving majority Black and Hispanic students.

Financial Equity and Empowerment Grant recipients supported by the 2022 Jordan grant include Philadelphia Financial Scholars, which supports public high schools in Guilford County.

These school systems were chosen not only because of their large number of students, but also because the percentage of Black and Hispanic students ranges from 56-95%.

* * * *

High Point University’s Stout School of Education is a recipient of a nearly $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund two graduate programs for teachers and principals for the next five years. The school will receive $9,786,041, the second largest federal Teacher Quality Partnership grant awarded to 22 universities in the nation.

The Teacher Quality Partnership grant is the largest competitive grant ever awarded to High Point University, says Amy Holcombe, dean of the Stout School of Education. This is the second Teacher Quality Partnership Grant awarded to HPU’s Stout School of Education, which received a previous $4 million grant in October 2018.

The grant will support these graduate programs:

A partnership for a Master of Arts in Teaching program that includes Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and N.C. A&T.

A Master of Education program with principal licensure in partnership with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the Alamance-Burlington School System and Vance County Schools.

Scholarships

The following Greensboro students have been named as semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program: Zoe K. Auld, Lori C. Brown, Ajay S. Dakoriya, Roma S. Desai, Colin D. Gray, Cintong A. He, Austin D. Irwin, Ayush Khanna, Miles K. Kirkpatrick, Kevin Lee, Lahari Pokala, Daniela M. Sardo, Keval Shah, Anika Suman, Roshan K. Sundaram and Eric Y. Wang, all of Early College at Guilford; Claire A. McDowell, Annika C. Rogers, Cole D. Talbot and Payton E. Wagner, all of Greensboro Day School; Jack A. Fresina and James L. Oden of Grimsley High School; John A. Griffin of Northern Guilford High School; Akila D. Abeykoon and Rayyan A. Arshad of Northwest Guilford High School; Jason A. Creech of Southern Guilford High School; and Hannah E. Sawulski of Weaver Academy.

Other local students named as semifinalists include: Charlotte E. Crowell of High Point, homeschool; Carolyn I. Davis of High Point, Southwest Guilford High School; Charley Chappell of Kernersville, Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School; Julia B. Davis of Kernersville, North Carolina Leadership Academy; and Kylie N. Belter of Mayodan, McMichael High School.