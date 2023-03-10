Achievers

Shaolyn Robinson of Greensboro, a junior at North Carolina Central University, has been selected by Cricket Wireless for the 2023 class of its Cricket HBCU Campus Ambassador Program.

As an ambassador, Robinson will get to build her marketing expertise, expand her network and create campaigns that generate excitement for the Cricket Wireless brand. Cricket HBCU Campus Ambassadors connect with different facets of Cricket’s marketing organization and are tasked with developing and executing marketing plans for their campus, working alongside field marketing managers, Cricket’s social media team and authorized retailers.

In addition to marketing experience, all selected ambassadors receive a complimentary smartphone with unlimited service. This paid opportunity also includes virtual and in-person training in Atlanta, attendance at the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-off and Celebration Bowl and potential opportunities for internships or future employment with Cricket, AT&T and/or affiliated agencies.

* * * *

Angelina Pierre of Lewisville, a junior at High Point University studying biology, will present her research, “Synthesizing and characterizing a library of rhodamine B amide dimers with varying covalent linkers,” at the American Chemical Society Conference this month.

She works with a fluorescent dye called rhodamine B and makes an amide dimer in the lab of Pam Lundin’s, assistant professor of chemistry. This is a collaborative lab project with Keir Fogarty, assistant professor of chemistry, where he and his research students analyze the fluorescence and optical properties of rhodamine B.

The end goal of this research is to be able to control the photo-switching of rhodamine B, which is the moment and conditions that the closed neutral form switches to the open acidic form. Rhodamine B is very sensitive to both light and water from the ambient environment. As a result, the equilibrium of the reaction highly favors the acidic open form, and it is harder to force it back into the closed form.

Pierre will give her oral presentation on March 26 and her poster presentation on March 27 at the Sci-Mix Poster Session during the American Chemical Society Conference in Indianapolis. Sci-Mix features the top 10% of abstracts submitted to the meeting, and this is the second year in a row that Pierre has been selected for this honor.

* * * *

Nearly 20 students and professors in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy represented High Point University at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Midyear Conference in Las Vegas. The students presented their research posters during the Student Research Showcase.

Students presented on a variety of topics, including how pharmacists learn about insurance, reducing opioid use for chronic pain in primary care, implementing structured support of residency research and publication, health disparities affecting minority groups and more.

Students will participate in the annual conference again in December.

* * * *

High Point University senior Bryce Smith, a physics major, recently published a peer-reviewed research paper in the Astrophysical Journal, which is the highest-ranked journal in astronomy and astrophysics, according to Google Scholar metrics. He is both the first and corresponding author of the work that details his findings from research he acquired remotely from a telescope in Chile.

The paper discusses BPM 36430, a new star that “pulses” once every six minutes—the stellar equivalent of a beating heart. Smith says the pulses sometimes arrive earlier or later than expected. He says this is a sign the star is wobbling in an orbit due to the gravitational influence of another nearby star.

Smith, along with Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics, and other astronomers, used NASA’s Transitioning Exoplanet Survey Satellite spacecraft to obtain the initial data set that led to this discovery. He then obtained follow-up data using a high-resolution spectrograph on the SMARTS 1.5-m telescope in Chile with Barlow to back up his findings and confirm the presence of a new, hidden white dwarf companion to BPM 36430.

Smith and Barlow recently returned from a weeklong trip to the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, one of the premier astronomical observing sites in the world, where they collected data on other similar objects. Smith also traveled to Belgium last summer, with Barlow and another HPU student, to present his findings at the 10th Meeting on Hot Subdwarf Stars.

* * * *

The Collegian and The Lyre, the student-run newspaper and literary magazine of Greensboro College, respectively, recently received several awards from the North Carolina College Media Association during its conference at UNC-Charlotte.

The Collegian’s Gavin Mann earned two, second place awards; one was in the category of graphic/illustration (“GC Groundhog”—Feb. 22, 2022) and the other was in the category of cartoon (“4 ways to deal with midsemester burnout”—Oct. 5, 2022).

Several members of The Collegian staff earned honorable mentions, including Xue Shudan in the category of cartoon (“Just 5 minutes”—Nov. 9, 2022), Breanna Adamick in the category of opinion writing (“GC’s new fall format”—Nov. 9, 2022), Alex Trapper in the category of sports writing (“The man behind it all”—Kim Strable), and Emily Gearhart, Ashley Hawkes and Alex Trapper in the category of two-page design (Feb. 23, 2022).

The Lyre received a Best of Show award, and its 2021-22 editorial staff included: Myia Wynn, Liya Veale, Heaven Thornton, Vincent Moody, Trevor Mason, Quiera Marshall, Nigel Isley, Ashley Hawkes, Andrew Carmichael and Makayla Bonds.

Announcements

The North Carolina Division of Child Development and Early Education and the Early Childhood Investment Corporation will host the second annual North Carolina Early Childhood Family Leadership Conference from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 11 via Zoom. Parent leaders, partners and early childhood advocates will engage in important conversations and workshops that center around building an early childhood system in North Carolina that puts families first.

The conference will feature a keynote from MariaRosa Rangel, Ohtli Award-winning education advocate, on the importance of family advocacy in a child’s education.

Rangel currently serves as director for family and community engagement in the Office of Equity Affairs for the Wake County Public School District.

Attendees will then break out into presentations led by early childhood experts and advocates. These presentations will encourage parent attendees to access tools, grow skillsand learn about their role as an advocate. Conference attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in parent cafés to build community with other parents and families.

Registration is free and at http://ow.ly/Qltq50N3rYK. The first 300 parents and families to register for and attend the conference will receive a $75 stipend.

* * * *

The City of Greensboro and Guilford County Schools are partnering to plant trees near local public schools that need trees due primarily to environmental enhancement and deforestation.

The city has been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as an active Tree City USA community for more than 30 years, showing progress and commitment to urban forestry, community improvement, and civic pride.

This new partnership will begin with a tree planting event at 11 a.m. March 17 at Dudley High School to coincide with North Carolina’s Arbor Day. Sixty-five trees will be planted along Tuscaloosa Street near the Dudley High School football stadium. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will read an Arbor Day proclamation before volunteers begin planting the 65 trees. The trees to be planted are: 18 Princeton elms, 14 Cherokee brave dogwoods, eight American hornbeams, eight Oklahoma redbuds, five American beech and other native species.

The city’s planning, parks and recreation and field operation departments, along with Guilford County Schools, will prepare the planting sites prior to the event. Volunteers, including students, will work in small groups to plant the trees.