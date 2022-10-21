Student Notebook

Announcements

UNCG Opera Theatre, produced and directed by David Holley, will present Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the UNCG Auditorium at 408 Tate St. in Greensboro.

This includes scenes from “The Tales of Hoffmann,” “The Marriage of Figaro,” “Into the Woods,” and “The Mikado.”

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. This does not include the processing fee.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/v4a3mxpt.

* * * *

HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands, a historically Black colleges and universities marching band and dance team exhibition, will return to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 4. The family-friendly day will be filled with marching band performances from six HBCUs and two local high schools.

Showcasing more than 35,000 student musicians over the last 17 years, HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands will feature performers from:

Alabama State University — the Mighty Marching Hornets

N.C. A&T — the Blue and Gold Marching Machine

Bethune-Cookman University — the Marching Wildcats

South Carolina State University — the Marching 101

Norfolk State University — the Spartan Legion Band

Tennessee State University — the Aristocrat of Bands

Additionally, two of Atlanta’s high schools, Pebblebrook High School — the Mighty Marching Machine — and Westlake High School – the Mighty Marching Lions — will also perform for university recruiters.

The HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands college fair, a community-centered event that will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame, will welcome 45 HBCUs from around the country. Attending schools will waive student application fees — a $20,000 value annually — and accept applications on-site. The event will offer opportunities for scholarships, which historically have been valued at up to $452,000. High school students and recent graduates are invited to attend the college fair, averaging 7,000 attendees in past years, prior to the band performances from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Individual tickets start at $24 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

* * * *

High Point University’s Stout School of Education is one of six universities in the nation and the only one in North Carolina to be awarded a Supporting Effective Educator Development grant. The nearly $10.4 million grant doubles the recent nearly $10 million grant awarded to HPU by the U.S. Department of Education to fund graduate programs for teachers and principals.

The SEED grant provides HPU with $10,390,282 to develop the capacity of current principals or central office leaders to transform schools. The grant is in addition to the recent Teacher Quality Partnership grant, which set the record for the largest competitive grant ever awarded to HPU, said Dr. Amy Holcombe, dean of the Stout School of Education. In total, the school will receive more than $20 million over the next five years.

HPU will use its SEED grant to fund an Executive Education Program for senior level leaders in 18 partner school districts, Holcombe said. The graduate-level programming can be used toward a doctoral degree in educational leadership.

The 18 partner school districts include: Alamance-Burlington, Asheboro City, Caswell County, Chapel Hill/Carrboro City, Chatham County, Davidson County, Davie County, Guilford County, Lexington City, Montgomery County, Mount Airy City, Randolph County, Rockingham County, Stokes County, Surry County, Thomasville City and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County.

* * * *

Each year, more than 100 community members fan out to Guilford County schools across the district to spend the morning shadowing a principal.

This year, Principal for a Day is set for 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 7.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/mr37r384.

Once registered, registrants will receive an email link where they can list their preferences and share information to help organizers make the best match.

Registration is $25. A limited number of scholarships are available if needed. Contact Karen Hornfeck at 336-841-8052 or khornfeck@geanc.org.

* * * *

The Holy Angels Invitational, one of the region’s high school wrestling events, will be held at Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center on Dec. 29-30.

The tournament will feature divisions for varsity boys, varsity girls and junior varsity wrestlers. More than 1,300 wrestlers are expected to participate from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Ohio.

The Holy Angels Invitational was created in 2010 and hosted for its first 10 years by Charlotte Catholic High School. The tournament was named for Holy Angels, a Catholic charitable organization based in Belmont, whose mission is to help adults and children with developmental disabilities. From 2010 through 2012, the event was held on the CCHS campus before the popularity of the event outgrew that gymnasium. In 2013, the tournament was moved to Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum where it was held until 2021.

Ticket prices for spectators are $20 per day or $35 for two-day pass for both days of competition. Tickets will be on sale at the door daily or can be purchased in advance at Ticketmaster.com (applicable service fees will apply).

Schools may still register for the event by submitting an application at tinyurl.com/32jker65.

* * * *

With two degrees in history — a bachelor’s from Woman’s College and a master’s from UNCG — Gayle Hicks Fripp (’63, ’69 MA) became one of the most impactful historians in Guilford County.

Now, her impact in the field is assured for perpetuity.

Gayle Hicks Fripp and Terry L. Fripp have pledged testamentary gifts of $454,787 to the following UNCG funds:

Gayle Hicks Fripp Public History Program Fund to support high-impact experiences for students in the UNCG Public History Program.

Grace Boyd Hicks Endowed Scholarship to honor Gayle Fripp’s mother, Grace Boyd Hicks, who valued education and graduated from the then known as North Carolina College for Women in 1920. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students with financial need, majoring in accounting in the UNCG Bryan School of Business and Economics.

Gayle Hicks Fripp Museum Studies Internship which recognizes Gayle Fripp’s contribution to museum work, research, and historic preservation, and it provides internship opportunities for graduate students pursuing a master’s degree in history with a museum studies concentration. Since the internship’s establishment, 11 students have received support to intern at the Greensboro History Museum.

These gifts are part of UNCG’s Light the Way: The Campaign for Earned Achievement. Visit lighttheway.uncg.edu for additional information.

* * * *

TMSA Public Charter Schools Superintendent Ben Karaduman recently announced that TMSA teachers and full-time employees will receive a 10% pay increase and a $5,000 one-time bonus for the 2022-2023 school year.

TMSA employees receive an automatic 3% annual raise to their base salaries every year. Last June, the TMSA board approved the 2022-2023 recruitment and retention plan that proposed an additional 3% raise along with a conditional 4% and a $5,000 one-time bonus, depending on the annual revenue the schools would receive from the state and the counties. TMSA also has a retention incentive program rewarding employees for every five years of full employment with a bonus starting with 5% up to 20% of their base salaries, depending on the years of service.

The first TMSA school, TMSA Triad, was established in 2008 by a group of public charter school advocates.

* * * *

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction and North Carolina Collaboratory are leading a joint $6.73 million effort to spur research on the impact of COVID-19 on student learning in the state, with the goal of helping educators and students recover from pandemic-related disruptions and lost instructional time.

Based on priorities identified by NCDPI’s Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration, the partnership will fund 20 academic research teams across North Carolina to understand the effectiveness of existing state and local programs and policies that were supported through federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief legislation.

The 20 research teams, many of which will collaborate with key stakeholders such as elementary schools, will receive between $150,000 and $500,000 to conduct their projects. Each project will last approximately two years, with many slated to start as early as next month.

Local teams projects include:

Assessing the Impact of COVID on the Applications to and Enrollment in UNC System Institutions — Investigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on first-time undergraduate enrollment in postsecondary institutions in N.C. to examine the extent to which college enrollment decisions are associated with individual and familial factors, school experiences, as well as experiences with college admission, and how such associations vary as a function of the timing of COVID-related experiences. With Yudan Wang, Maylee Vazquez and Shirlene Coopwood

at N.C. A&T. Focus area — advanced learning and gifted education. $148,833.

The Impact of COVID on North Carolina Students’ Postsecondary Trajectories — Exploring postsecondary experiences of high school students graduating in 2020 and 2021, including enrollment patterns, selection of majors, performance in college classes and completion of FAFSA for all students in the state. With

Julie Edmunds and Dora Gicheva

at UNCG. Focus area — advanced learning and gifted education. $149,973.

Strategies and Innovations for Multilingual Learner Success — Exploring strategies and innovations that contribute to multilingual learners’ academic achievement to inform multilingual learner-focused policies across North Carolina. With

Ye He

, UNCG. Focus area — office of academic standards. $249,924.

More information about the collaboratory, funding opportunities and COVID-19 initiatives is available at https://collaboratory.unc.edu.

Interns

Austin McDade of Whitsett is seeing patients at the Sherman College Chiropractic Health Center, a teaching clinic for senior students in their final stage of internship prior to graduation from the doctor of chiropractic program. Interns celebrated the entrance of this final phase of their chiropractic education on Oct. 14 during a pinning ceremony on the Sherman College campus, located at 2020 Springfield Road in Spartanburg, S.C.

The teaching environment at the center, coordinated by licensed doctors of chiropractic, allows interns to practice chiropractic under close supervision and constant consultation.

Scholarships

Greensboro College has announced that Brandon Williams, a senior at the college, is the recipient of the Mark L. Pollard ‘66 and Carol S. Pollard Fund for a Person of Color Scholarship.

The scholarship is named for Mark Lewis Pollard and his wife, Carol, who have both worked with Greensboro College to support students of color through the scholarship.

Williams, a Greensboro native who attended Ragsdale High School, is a double major, studying accounting and business administration and economics, and is a member of the wrestling, tennis and e-sports teams at the college.