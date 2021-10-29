Student Notebook

Howie was diagnosed recently with breast cancer. She has worked at HPU since 2014 when she joined the department as an instructor of dance.

Every semester, the dance concerts are held as fundraisers for local charities and organizations, collecting canned food and school supplies for the community. This year, HPU students raised money for Cancer Services, the nonprofit that helped Howie through her cancer journey.

HPU students started fundraising efforts in August by selling pink bracelets. During the opening night of the Sept. 30 concert, HPU’s Dance Company, along with faculty in the department of theater and dance, honored Howie by wearing pink and encouraged the audience to wear pink, too.

Christine Stevens, Connie Quagliata and a few of the dancers presented the check of $2,000 to Willonda Thomas of Cancer Services on Oct. 22.

