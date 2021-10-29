Student Notebook

Activities
Jeff Regester, instructor of physics and astronomy at High Point University, and HPU student Jack Munn, a senior physics major, participated in a research expedition in support of NASA. The Southwest Research Institute, based in Boulder, Colo., sent the expedition to Spain at the beginning of October to collect astronomical observations in support of Lucy, a probe that launched from Cape Canaveral on Oct. 16. Regester and HPU student David Vestal, who participated in a similar expedition, also attended the launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Over the next 12 years, Lucy will visit eight asteroids in the outer solar system. On Oct. 1, one of these asteroids, Polymele, passed directly in front of a distant star as seen from Spain.
For information, visit http://lucy.swri.edu.
* * * *
To celebrate Physician Assistant Week (Oct. 6-12), High Point University PA students and faculty held a competition to help the community.
The department held a nonperishable food drive to stock the shelves of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. The competition was to see which group — students or faculty and staff — could collect the most food. With a total of 559 items collected, the faculty and staff won with 373 items.
The food drive was held in collaboration with the Piedmont Association of Physicians Assistants and is known as PAPA Fights Hunger. It is a community service initiative aimed at tackling the issue of food insecurity and hunger in the Piedmont Triad. This food bank is the major source of food and grocery products for more than 450 nonprofit food assistance programs in the area.
* * * *
High Point University’s department of history partnered with the High Point Museum to host a pop-up museum on campus on Oct. 22.
The purpose of the event was two-fold for history students — to learn more about the field and to connect with the High Point Museum to learn about High Point’s history.
The pop-up museum included a traveling exhibit on the history of the furniture market; a chair caned by AJ Jones, a HPU adjunct instructor of history and a museum costumed interpreter; pieces of burnt wood for dendrochronology testing from the historical Hoggatt House in a display case; a chamber pot; and items from the museum’s Blacksmith Shop.
Fundraisers
High Point University’s Dance Company raised funds during its annual Fall Dance Concert in honor of Lindsey Howie, assistant professor of dance and the director of the dance program.
Howie was diagnosed recently with breast cancer. She has worked at HPU since 2014 when she joined the department as an instructor of dance.
Every semester, the dance concerts are held as fundraisers for local charities and organizations, collecting canned food and school supplies for the community. This year, HPU students raised money for Cancer Services, the nonprofit that helped Howie through her cancer journey.
HPU students started fundraising efforts in August by selling pink bracelets. During the opening night of the Sept. 30 concert, HPU’s Dance Company, along with faculty in the department of theater and dance, honored Howie by wearing pink and encouraged the audience to wear pink, too.
Christine Stevens, Connie Quagliata and a few of the dancers presented the check of $2,000 to Willonda Thomas of Cancer Services on Oct. 22.
Scholarships
Walmart and Walmart.org have announced that three historically Black colleges and universities — Morehouse College, N.C. A&T and Spelman College — will be added to the slate of Walmart’s Live Better U academic partners, in partnership with Guild Education. Through the company’s LBU program, Walmart pays 100% of college tuition and books. Approximately 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in the U.S. are eligible for the program.
The list of academic partners for Walmart’s LBU program now includes Bellevue University, University of Massachusetts Global, Johnson & Wales University, Louisiana State University online, Pathstream, Penn Foster Career School, Penn Foster High School, Purdue University Global, Southern New Hampshire University, University of Arizona, University of Denver, Wilmington University, A&T, Morehouse College, Spelman College and Voxy.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/4wm7xtts.
* * * *
Airen Ellis of Greensboro, a sophomore at Davidson College majoring in biology, has received a $3,200 UPS scholarship for the current academic year. The scholarship is provided by North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities through its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) in Washington, D.C.
Nationally, CIC provided more than $1.4 million in student scholarships from the UPS Educational Endowment to support student success at private colleges and universities. This year, the NCICU awarded $115,200 to 36 low-income, first generation, minority and new American students at private institutions across North Carolina. Ellis is a first-generation college student.
