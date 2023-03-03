Achievers

Eight high school teams from across the state, including a team from Weaver Academy, will show off their culinary creativity this month in the 2023 North Carolina Jr. Chef Competition.

Rita Tisdale, the culinary arts and hospitality teacher at Weaver Academy, and the students from her Culinary Arts II class who will be participating are: Emily Garcia-Vasquez, Amory Gonzalez-Avila, Jasanna Evans and Passion H.

For the competition, teams of two to four high school students enrolled in North Carolina public schools are challenged to work with either an educator or school nutrition administrator to develop a creative recipe for a school lunch entrée. The recipes must meet the National School Lunch Program nutrition standards, include at least two North Carolina-grown products and one USDA Foods item, be replicable by School Nutrition Programs and appeal to student tastes. This year, at least one of the two North Carolina-grown ingredients must be cabbage (red or green), dark leafy greens (collard greens, kale, mustard greens, turnip greens, romaine, spinach, Swiss chard), legumes/beans and peas, sweet potatoes, winter squash or wheat.

For the initial recipe round of the competition, teams submitted their recipes along with nutrient and cost analysis and recipe photos. Based on a review of applications and recipes submitted, the finalist teams were selected to advance to the cook-off phase of the competition.

For the cook-off phase of the competition, which has a deadline of March 10, the student chefs will submit a video of their teams preparing and plating their school lunch entrée recipe. Along with the video, teams will also resubmit their recipes, photos, and nutrient and cost analysis, incorporating feedback from the recipe review panel. In addition, they will submit a work plan for how they will prepare their dish within the 90-minute time limit. Teams will present their dishes March 28 or 29 during virtual, live interviews with a panel of evaluators.

* * * *

Three members of the Bridgewater College women's basketball team, including Reagan Maynard of Greensboro, have been named Academic All-District by the College Sports Communicators.

The members all received recognition for their accomplishments on the court and in the classroom. Each student-athlete advances to the voting process and will have a chance at becoming CSC Academic All-Americans.

Maynard earns all-district honors after starting 11 games before she saw her season cut short due to injury. Maynard averaged six points and just shy of two assists per contest on the season. The sophomore guard knocked down a season-high four 3-pointers in a win over Meredith College on Dec. 17 and currently holds a 3.59 GPA.

CSC Academic All-Americans are voted on by dues-paying members of the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) and will be unveiled on March 15.

Announcements

The City-University Partnership, a collaboration between the City of Greensboro and local colleges and universities, is accepting poster abstracts from undergraduate and graduate students in Greensboro through March 15 for its March 22 “Love the Food, Hate the Waste” symposium.

Students interested in participating must submit an abstract addressing issues of food waste and can include aspects highlighted by the EPA food recovery hierarchy by March 15. Those selected will be notified to prepare a poster for the March 22 event. The symposium will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on March 22 at the N.C. A&T Farm Pavilion, 3020 McConnell Road in Greensboro. At the event, students will display their associated poster to be evaluated. Winners will be selected and presented with gift cards.

Abstracts must be fewer than 200 words, including the title of the poster. Submissions are limited to one per person and may be submitted to LiveGreen@greensboro-nc.gov and include the following information: Name, university/college, academic level (undergraduate or graduate), academic focus and contact information.

The objective is to design an illustrative poster representing various actions to prevent and divert food waste.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/m6m3k5xw or call 336-373-2860.

* * * *

Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union is bringing financial literacy education to more than 780 students and residents in Guilford County. Students at five schools and the surrounding community have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device.

Participating schools include: James B. Dudley High School, Page High School, Ben L. Smith High School, Philip J. Weaver Education Center and Southeast Guilford High School.

"Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life," says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. "But because Greensboro Municipal Federal Credit Union is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free."

Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. While students learn, teachers can easily monitor and grade their progress remotely. After finishing Banzai, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget and more.

Teachers interested in using the Banzai program with their class can visit greensboromcu.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.

* * * *

Extracurricular opportunities for Westchester Country Day School students leveled up with the introduction of the school’s first esports team.

Esports is competitive multiplayer video gaming, an activity that has gained popularity and is growing in both participation and audience. Teams of players around the world compete in organized events for a variety of popular video games.

Westchester’s new esports team will compete with students from other independent schools during a seven-week spring season. Westchester is among the first schools in the state to participate in organized esports competition within the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association. The team is coached by WCDS faculty member Andy DiMattia, a math teacher who is an experienced gamer.

Esports at Westchester is open to students in ninth through 12th grades. The team meets after school in a technology lab outfitted with specialized equipment for gaming and robotics. The lab includes six gaming computers with 34-inch monitors equipped with the refresh rate and resolution to support fast-paced games, as well as wireless keyboards, mice and headsets. The lab also includes a SMART Interactive television, gaming desks and chairs, and a seating area for hosting small groups of spectators, students or meeting participants.

The esports season includes two game days a week (currently 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays) and a playoff. A group of three students from the team competes together in Rocket League, an arcade-style game in which vehicles play soccer. Another group of students plays Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a game in which characters battle to knock their opponents from the arena. There is interest in adding a group to compete in the game Fortnite.

While the teams are playing each other virtually in separate locations miles away, they communicate throughout the game using Discord, an instant messaging social platform that allows chat and voice communication.

The esports program is part of a broader initiative to enhance technology education at Westchester, which also includes robotics and an academic emphasis in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) for grades K-12. Generous donations from WCDS families and a matching grant from the E.E. Ford Foundation jump-started the lab and equipment upgrades for the program and will support further technology facilities and programming additions in the future.

Scholarships

Following a successful first year, Visa announced the second class of its Visa Black Scholars and Jobs Program, awarding 75 incoming first-year college students, including Taj Jones of Southwest Guilford High School, with scholarship assistance for up to four years, ongoing learning opportunities and one-on-one mentorship with Visa team members throughout their college experience.

Visa Black Scholars also will participate in a Black Scholars Summit and be offered opportunities for paid internships, and those who meet program requirements will be invited to join Visa full-time after graduation.

Since its August 2021 launch, the Visa Black Scholars and Jobs Program has supported 126 students as part of the company’s five-year $10 million investment in line with Visa’s inclusion and diversity efforts to drive lasting positive change.