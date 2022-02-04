Student Notebook

Achievers
High Point University senior Josiah Williams won first place for his research poster presentation at the National Collegiate Honors Conference in the fall. Williams represented HPU’s Honors Scholar Program at the conference. He took first place against 180 student poster presentations.
His research looked at the way fourth and fifth grade students learn about careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). The children learned about four different careers in STEM and performed hands-on related activities. Williams’ research showed that for the field of engineering there was a significant increase in participants’ ability to “put themselves in the shoes of an engineer.” His research conclusion found that positive reinforcement and hands-on activities are important components when creating a child’s “STEM identity” during elementary school.
Announcements
The Campus Greensboro Fellows Program is accepting applications. It is a competitive, 10-week summer program that includes a paid industry internship and opportunities to build one’s network, enhance professional development, engage in the community and explore Greensboro as a place to live as a young professional.
Those who are eligible to apply include:
Students enrolled at one of the seven colleges/universities in Greensboro: Bennett College, Elon University/Elon School of Law, Greensboro College, Guilford College, GTCC, N.C. A&T or UNCG.
People who graduated from a high school in Guilford County, but are attending college outside of Greensboro.
First generation college students attending any college or university.
To apply, visit https://campusgreensboro.org/apply.
* * * *
Join UNCG’s University Libraries from noon to 12:45 p.m. Feb. 22 for its Martha Blakeney Hodges Special Collections and University Archives Speaker Series celebrating Black History Month.
Beth Ann Koelsch, curator of the Women Veterans Historical Project, will discuss the history of African American women in the United States military and the American Red Cross.
The event is free and open to the public. It will be held virtually on Zoom. Visit https://go.uncg.edu/speakerseries to access the event.
* * * *
The western campus of the North Carolina Governor’s school will have a new home beginning this summer, moving from High Point University, where it was located for the past three years, to Winston-Salem State University.
The N.C. State Board of Education was updated Feb. 2 on the new site for the selective residential summer program for gifted and talented rising high school juniors and seniors. The new campus represents a return of the Governor’s School to Winston-Salem, where it began at Salem College in 1963.
The move also marks the first time a Governor’s School campus has been located at one of the state’s public universities. Meredith College in Raleigh has hosted the eastern campus of the summer program since 2000.
Scholarships
TireHub, the national tire distributor co-founded by Bridgestone and Goodyear, recently awarded three children of TireHub logistics specialists and leads $2,500 scholarships through the TireHub Scholarship Program: Road to Education. The scholarships will be used for the spring 2022 semester at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school.
Local recipient includes Xavier Fennell, son of TireHub employee Wes Fennell. Xavier is a senior at Winston-Salem State University, majoring in sports management. As an honor student, captain of the WSSU men’s basketball team and a volunteer youth counselor, Xavier intends to pursue graduate school and continue playing basketball.
Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, work experience, a statement of goals and aspirations, unusual personal or family circumstances, and an online recommendation.
Submit press releases to people@greensboro.com.