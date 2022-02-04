Student Notebook

Achievers

High Point University senior Josiah Williams won first place for his research poster presentation at the National Collegiate Honors Conference in the fall. Williams represented HPU’s Honors Scholar Program at the conference. He took first place against 180 student poster presentations.

His research looked at the way fourth and fifth grade students learn about careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). The children learned about four different careers in STEM and performed hands-on related activities. Williams’ research showed that for the field of engineering there was a significant increase in participants’ ability to “put themselves in the shoes of an engineer.” His research conclusion found that positive reinforcement and hands-on activities are important components when creating a child’s “STEM identity” during elementary school.