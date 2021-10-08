Student Notebook

Activities
High Point University Emergency Medical Services, a student-based organization, hosted a blood drive Sept. 15 for the local American Red Cross.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a severe shortage of blood in U.S. blood banks,” said Chris Tashner, 1st lieutenant with HPUEMS and an HPU sophomore.
The group collected 153 units of blood.
HPUEMS is a volunteer organization made up of licensed EMTs, CNAs, firefighters and pre-allied health science students.
Announcements
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer Saturday Morning Art for children ages 5 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Nov. 13 and Dec. 18. The cost is $5. Register at tinyurl.com/7h55cyf8.
N.C. A&T art students will guide students through the painting session. Snacks will be provided.
For information, contact Erica Chadwick at eric.chadwick@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-5845.
* * * *
Tracey J. Marshall's Art Studio at 4815 Fox Chase Road in Greensboro has announced its fall and holiday art classes and art camps for children and adults.
To see the schedule, visit www.artbytjm.com/classes-camps.
For information, call 336-209-5539.
* * * *
Creative Greensboro, in partnership with Scrapmettle Blueprints, will present the children’s play “Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree” by Greer Sucke at 2:30 and 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Audience members must register in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10.
“Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree” is an exploration of Haitian folklore and culture. Shape-changing magicians, elephants and even a two-headed dragon spin tales of wonder and sing songs.
Scholarships
Modern Woodmen has announced the winners of its Make An Impact Scholarships.
Local winners include Troy Moss of Asheboro who will attend UNC-Chapel Hill and Hunter Thompson of Kernersville who will attend Liberty University.
These students were chosen based on volunteer experience and each will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Each year, 150 member students are awarded with a $1,000 scholarship.
For information, visit www.modernwoodmen.org/scholarships.
* * * *
Greensboro natives, Solomon Height, a freshman at Elon University, and Nardos Debru, a senior at Catawba College majoring in nursing, have each received a $3,200 UPS Scholarship for the current academic year. The scholarship is provided by North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities through its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges in Washington D.C.
