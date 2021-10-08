Student Notebook

To see the schedule, visit www.artbytjm.com/classes-camps.

For information, call 336-209-5539.

Creative Greensboro, in partnership with Scrapmettle Blueprints, will present the children’s play “Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree” by Greer Sucke at 2:30 and 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Audience members must register in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10.

“Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree” is an exploration of Haitian folklore and culture. Shape-changing magicians, elephants and even a two-headed dragon spin tales of wonder and sing songs.

Scholarships

Modern Woodmen has announced the winners of its Make An Impact Scholarships.

Local winners include Troy Moss of Asheboro who will attend UNC-Chapel Hill and Hunter Thompson of Kernersville who will attend Liberty University.