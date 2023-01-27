Student Notebook

Announcements

“Winnie-the-Pooh,” produced by the North Carolina Theatre for Young People, is set for 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 4-25 in Sprinkle Theatre (Brown Building, 402 Tate St., Greensboro). After its run at UNCG, the production travels on a road tour to North Carolina grade schools from March 1 to April 25.

The show is directed by Rachel Briley and the script was adapted from A.A. Milne’s work by School of Theatre faculty member Janet Allard. The cast consists of UNCG’s School of Theatre students in various programs.

There will be a post-show Frame/Works discussion hosted through Zoom at 7 p.m. March 20. Topics such as the importance of theatre for young audiences and other elements of the show will be discussed in a forum open to the audience and general public.

Tickets are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336-334-4392, or in person between 1 and 5 p.m. weekdays at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate St., Greensboro.

* * * *

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools officially opened its temporary training facility at Samarcand on Jan. 24.

The facility, housed at the Department of Public Safety’s Samarcand Training Academy in Moore County, features a newly renovated academic building, including two classrooms and two offices with seven adjacent cubicles. Plans call for the CFSS to offer classes monthly in support of its mission to promote safe learning environments for North Carolina K-12 schools.

CFSS Director of Training Quintin Trent will be based at the temporary training facility at Samarcand. Training initiatives – including programs for school resource officers – will be a collaborative effort among the departments of Public Instruction, Public Safety and Justice.

The training programs will shift to a 113-acre facility in the Montgomery County town of Biscoe when that center is completed, expected in late 2024.

* * * *

Students attending UNCG now have the option of pursuing a fully online bachelor of arts degree in history. The online history B.A. is currently accepting applications for the fall 2023 semester.

The deadline to apply for the fall semester is March 1. For information, visit tinyurl.com/5dae8z2x.

Awards

High Point University senior Glenda Emanuel, Elon junior Nicole McGinty and UNCG senior Simone Watkins are being honored for their outstanding leadership by North Carolina Campus Engagement, a statewide network of colleges and universities committed to preparing students for civic and social responsibility.

They have earned the network’s Community Impact Student Award, which honors one student leader at each member school.

Throughout her four years at HPU, Emanuel has served the community as a Bonner Leader, an HPU program that supports local nonprofit organizations. She also serves as the co-president of the Bonner Leader Program.

McGinty is one of three executive directors for Elon Volunteers!, the student-run organization through the Kernodle Center for Civic Life.

Watkins has assumed many civic leadership roles as an undergraduate student with a particular emphasis on awareness of indigenous culture.

* * * *

High Point University’s Dining Team won first place in an annual survey from Aramark, a national food service company. This is the 11th consecutive year that the university has been ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Harvest Table is a division of Aramark, which fielded the survey in October on more than 300 of the college campuses it serves across the nation. Approximately 800 HPU students participated in the survey.

HPU students gave the dining program a 99% satisfaction rating, which was 6% higher than the spring 2022 scores. Students rated the value of the dining at 98%, 5% higher than spring 2022 scores. The survey showed HPU’s top rated metric is its welcoming/friendly staff, who earned a 99% favorability score. Affordability was rated at 94%.

The Café at Slane Student Center is the most frequented on-campus dining location, according to 80% of student respondents. The Silver Line Diner and Chick-fil-A are the next most popular dining spots on campus with 37% and 36% of student votes, respectively.

HPU Dining employees celebrated their success at a team event in November with food and bowling for 25 of its managers.

Funds

In an effort to continue to modernize Career and Technical Education programs and classrooms across North Carolina, the General Assembly allotted $3 million in 2022 for State Superintendent Catherine Truitt to award funds to school districts via two grant programs: CTE Modernization and Support in Grades Six through Eight ($2 million) and Ancillary Items Necessary for the CTE Program ($1 million). In all, 66 school districts statewide have been awarded funds from one or both of the grant programs.

Funding priority was given to districts with at least one school that received low-wealth supplemental funding in the previous fiscal year and districts with a large population of at-risk students or students with disabilities.

Examples of awards include building new greenhouses and purchasing livestock for agricultural education programs; career exploration and planning programs at middle schools; purchasing necessary tools and equipment such as food safety and preparation materials for culinary arts; lab and 3-D anatomy equipment for health science; welding and other modern tools for construction trades; and drones for transportation and public safety.

Local districts that have been awarded grant funds for modernization included: Davidson County Schools, $50,000; Guilford County Schools, $45,000; Rockingham County Schools, $50,000; and Thomasville City Schools, $37,760.

Rockingham County Schools and Wilkes County Schools also received ancillary funds in the amounts of $50,000 and $95,998, respectively.

Gifts

High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy has received a generous donation from HPU parent Adam Covitt and his business, Federal Equipment Company. The gift provides state-of-the-art equipment to the school’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Covitt donated 14 different pieces of pharmaceutical manufacturing and testing equipment to the school over the span of two years. The equipment, which faculty and students have been using in class and for research purposes, is used to make and analyze solid dosage forms, like tablets, powders and capsules, as part of research and teaching.